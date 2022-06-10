By Beth Klongpayabal Last Updated: June 13, 2022

With less than a week to go, Father’s Day is right around the corner. Dads can be hard to shop for, and many times the phrase “what do you get someone who already has everything they want?" rings true. We wanted to give shoppers insight into how their father figures want to spend their special day, and also see how children’s plans for gifts match up with expectations. We compiled data from over 1,000 fathers and children – here’s what we found.

Father’s Day Shopping by the Numbers

77% of Americans plan to celebrate Father’s Day this year

In terms of how families will celebrate, many will focus on being together as opposed to giving gifts:

54% will make a special meal

52% will just spend quality time together

49% plan to give a gift

32% will give a card

24% have scheduled a FaceTime or phone call

There’s a disparity between what people plan to give and what fathers actually want. Our data shows that while the top gifts from children are material, a disproportionate number of fathers really just want to spend quality time with their families.

What people plan to gift

Cards (35%)

A meal at their favorite restaurant (22%)

Clothing (22%)

What fathers actually want

A special experience with family (24%)

Meal at their favorite restaurant (12%)

So if you’re celebrating Father’s Day this year, consider giving the gift of quality time. It could be going to the beach, going on a hike, or cooking out on the grill and watching his favorite TV show together.

If your dad is more of the hobby type, take a look at our guide to Father’s Day gifts for some inspiration.