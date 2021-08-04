We’re giving away $500 prizes to help amazing teachers stock their classrooms with the supplies their students need to succeed

Every year, teachers spend their own money, sleepless nights, and early mornings to make sure their students have everything they need to succeed. The Great Teacher Giveback was created for these special teachers: the night owls and early birds who go above and beyond to make their classroom a place where every student is capable of achieving their potential.

On average, teachers earn less than other college graduates. This trend has continued for decades: In 1979, educators earned $.93 on the dollar, and in 2019, they earned just $.80 on the dollar. Often, teachers are spending what they do earn to make sure their students have everything they need – with little support from their districts.

Year after year, teachers give so much of themselves to support their students. Now it’s time for us to give back! Whether you’re a generous teacher - or you know someone who is - enter now to win cash for your classroom supplies. Enter by August 13, 2021 to be one of four winners.

How much do teachers spend on school supplies?

Though the IRS only allows educators to deduct up to $250 for classroom materials during tax season, many teachers spend far beyond that limit just on the basics: books, pencils, or technology. On average, we found that public school teachers spent an average of $511 per year out of pocket on their classrooms and their students.

Through the Great Teacher Giveback, four lucky teachers will win cash prizes to help fill their classrooms with the items they need most.

How will this prize help teachers and students?

Each public school teacher chosen will be given $500 to spend on updating their classroom or stocking up on key school supplies.

Having access in the classroom to the right supplies can be life-changing for students, especially those living in poverty or students with learning disabilities. For example, adaptive education tools for students with physical disabilities are extremely important ー and can be too expensive in some districts. This means special education teachers sometimes pay out of pocket to make sure their students can access these tools.

The “right" supplies can ensure learning equality in the classroom. With the Great Teacher Giveback, we want to help teachers create classrooms where students have what they need to learn their way.

Who can enter?

If you are a K-12 public school teacher who goes above and beyond for your students, and who needs help purchasing your classroom supplies, please apply today.

If you would like to nominate a deserving public school teacher, you can do that too.

How can you apply to the Great Teacher Giveback?

Whether you’re nominating yourself or a teacher you love, the steps to enter are the same.

Fill out the application form below

Attach a photo of what you’d most like to improve about the classroom but can’t afford

Apply by August 19, 2021

There is no fee to enter the Great Teacher Giveback Contest from Savings.com. There will only be four winners; winners will be notified by August 21, 2021.

Win Funds for Your Classroom This Fall

Fill out the following form to enter. Please be mindful to complete the application in full. Incomplete applications will not be processed. Also, please complete your application in English.

<a href="https://savingsdotcom.wufoo.com/forms/xqcn7lr04mpmwq/"></a>