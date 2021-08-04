We’re giving away $500 prizes to help amazing teachers stock their classrooms with the supplies their students need to succeed
Every year, teachers spend their own money, sleepless nights, and early mornings to make sure their students have everything they need to succeed. The Great Teacher Giveback was created for these special teachers: the night owls and early birds who go above and beyond to make their classroom a place where every student is capable of achieving their potential.
On average, teachers earn less than other college graduates. This trend has continued for decades: In 1979, educators earned $.93 on the dollar, and in 2019, they earned just $.80 on the dollar. Often, teachers are spending what they do earn to make sure their students have everything they need – with little support from their districts.
Year after year, teachers give so much of themselves to support their students. Now it’s time for us to give back! Whether you’re a generous teacher - or you know someone who is - enter now to win cash for your classroom supplies. Enter by August 13, 2021 to be one of four winners.
How much do teachers spend on school supplies?
Though the IRS only allows educators to deduct up to $250 for classroom materials during tax season, many teachers spend far beyond that limit just on the basics: books, pencils, or technology. On average, we found that public school teachers spent an average of $511 per year out of pocket on their classrooms and their students.
Through the Great Teacher Giveback, four lucky teachers will win cash prizes to help fill their classrooms with the items they need most.
How will this prize help teachers and students?
Each public school teacher chosen will be given $500 to spend on updating their classroom or stocking up on key school supplies.
Having access in the classroom to the right supplies can be life-changing for students, especially those living in poverty or students with learning disabilities. For example, adaptive education tools for students with physical disabilities are extremely important ー and can be too expensive in some districts. This means special education teachers sometimes pay out of pocket to make sure their students can access these tools.
The “right" supplies can ensure learning equality in the classroom. With the Great Teacher Giveback, we want to help teachers create classrooms where students have what they need to learn their way.
Who can enter?
If you are a K-12 public school teacher who goes above and beyond for your students, and who needs help purchasing your classroom supplies, please apply today.
If you would like to nominate a deserving public school teacher, you can do that too.
How can you apply to the Great Teacher Giveback?
Whether you’re nominating yourself or a teacher you love, the steps to enter are the same.
- Fill out the application form below
- Attach a photo of what you’d most like to improve about the classroom but can’t afford
- Apply by August 19, 2021
There is no fee to enter the Great Teacher Giveback Contest from Savings.com. There will only be four winners; winners will be notified by August 21, 2021.
Win Funds for Your Classroom This Fall
Fill out the following form to enter. Please be mindful to complete the application in full. Incomplete applications will not be processed. Also, please complete your application in English.
Contest terms
The promoter of the Great Teacher Giveback is Centerfield Media Holding Company, a Delaware corporation, doing business as savings.com (“savings.com") whose principal office is located at 12130 Millennium Drive, Ste 600 Los Angeles, CA 90094.
Employees of savings.com or their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the Great Teacher Giveback or helping to set up the Great Teacher Giveback shall not be permitted to enter.
Persons must be at least 18 years old, or otherwise have reached the age of majority under the laws of the state where they reside to nominate a teacher for the Great Teacher Giveback.
Only lawful residents of the United States are eligible to enter.
Great Teacher Giveback VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
There is NO ENTRY FEE AND NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO APPLY FOR THE Great Teacher Giveback. Any purchase or consideration otherwise given by entrants will not improve one’s chances of being selected for the prizes.
After the closing date, no further submissions to the Great Teacher Giveback will be permitted.
Each entrant may only enter once.
Savings.com will select a total of four (4) Great Teacher Giveback recipients (“Recipients") from the pool of eligible entrants. Recipients will be selected based on the quality of the submission as judged by savings.com employees.
Odds of being selected for Great Teacher Giveback depend on the number of entries received.
The Recipients will be notified by email, phone call, and/or letter within five (5) days after the closing date.
The Winners will be notified by email, phone call, and/or letter within five (5) days after the closing date.
If a Winner cannot be contacted, is not eligible, or does not claim the prize within five (5) days of notification, then savings.com reserves the right to withdraw the prize from the Winner and pick a replacement Winner.
The entrants specifically acknowledge that the prize package will be provided by savings.com, and that the Great Teacher Giveback is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by any of the companies whose products or services are provided to Winners.
Savings.com will mail, email, or hand-deliver the prize package to the Winners.
Winners acknowledge that participation in the Great Teacher Giveback will be as an independent contractor. No agency, partnership, joint venture, or employee-employer relationship is intended or created by accepting the Great Teacher Giveback. Winners have no authority to bind savings.com to contracts, make any agreement or representations on savings.com’s written consent. Winners shall not be eligible to participate in any vacation, group medical or life insurance, disability, profit sharing, or retirement benefits, or any other fringe benefits or benefit plans offered by savings.com to its employees. savings.com is not responsible for withholding or paying any income, payroll, Social Security, or other federal, state, or local taxes, making any insurance contributions, including unemployment or disability, or obtaining worker’s compensation insurance on the Winners’ behalf. Winners acknowledge that stipend is subject to all applicable taxes. Winners are solely responsible for all such taxes or contributions, including penalties and interest.
Entrants agree to the use of their names and image in any publicity material associated with the Great Teacher Giveback. Any personal data relating to the entrants will be used solely in accordance with current federal and state data protection laws. For more information, please visit the Privacy Policy at savings.com.
No alternative to the prizes will be offered. The opportunity to participate in the Great Teacher Giveback is not transferable. savings.com reserves the right to substitute the subscription with a subscription or items of equivalent value without giving notice.
A list of the Winners will be available 28 days after the closing date where legally required. To request a list of Winners, send the request in a stamped self-addressed envelope to the following address:
savings.com
12130 Millennium Drive, Ste 600
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Savings.com reserves the right to cancel or amend this Great Teacher Giveback and these Terms and Conditions without notice.
Savings.com’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the Great Teacher Giveback will be final and no correspondence will be considered or provided.
Great Teacher Giveback and these Terms and Conditions will be governed by California law, and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of California.
By submitting an application for this Great Teacher Giveback, entrants agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.