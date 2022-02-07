By Sara Korab Last Updated: February 7, 2022

Though many people still incorrectly believe that Valentine’s Day was invented by greeting card companies, the holiday remains an incredibly popular one for Americans who are in romantic relationships, whether married or dating.

Analysts expect Valentine’s Day spending to near $24 billion in 2022, which would make it the second-highest year on record. If you’re one of the millions of Americans who still need to buy a gift, this study may be just the antidote on what to buy and how much to spend. We asked more than 1,000 U.S. adults in romantic relationships about their plans, expectations and frank opinions about receiving gifts.



Key Findings

Three-quarters of adults in romantic relationships plan to give or receive a V-Day gift, spending. On average, the givers expect to spend around $82 on gifts for their partners.

Only 42 percent of men expect to get anything, compared to 58 percent of women, and they plan to spend more on the items they purchase than women ($97 vs. $64).

Respondents say men are slightly more difficult to shop for than women, and gift-giving difficulty is highest among people who’d been in their relationship for at least 10 years.

Consider flowers for the man in your life. That’s the favorite gift for men to receive, while candy or chocolate is the top-rated gift by women – Balloons? Avoid these - they are the least-appreciated by both men and women.

Favorite Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men and Women

We asked people to say how much they’d like to receive some of the most common Valentine’s Day gifts. Turns out, men were more excited than women about all of the gifts on our list except one.

The top three favorite gifts men loved to receive were flowers, chocolates or sweets, and massage or spa treatments. For women, chocolates are first, followed by sexy games and toys, and jewelry.

While the most beloved gifts varied for women and men, they found common ground on the gifts they hate most. For both men and women, balloons are the only Valentine’s Day gift to get a higher hate than love rating. Twenty-two percent of women and 18 percent of men say they hate getting balloons for Valentine’s Day, and taking everyone into account, about 51 percent said they hate or dislike balloon gifts.