Attention Students: Shop Best Buy Back-to-School Deals 2021

Education | Shopping

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Summer may be in full swing, but that means another school year is right around the corner. Luckily, Best Buy has a dedicated back-to-school sale where you can find great discounts on school supplies to enhance your studying, productivity, health, and living space. Shop to cover all your bases before classes start, with everything from backpacks, laptops, blue light glasses, and more.

How to Save Hundreds With Student Discounts at Best Buy

Enjoy incredible back-to-school discounts when you sign up for Best Buy’s exclusive Student Deals Program. All you have to do is create or sign into your Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. To be eligible, you must either be a college student or a parent or legal guardian of a student enrolled at a primary, secondary, or post-secondary educational institution. With access to Student Deals, you can receive fantastic discounts on top tech items for the school year. Here are some of the top Student Deals at Best Buy available right now:

What’s great is that many of these Student Deals include already discounted items, giving you some potentially massive saving opportunities. As you begin to plan your back-to-school shopping list, take a look at our picks for some of the best tech bargains for the upcoming year.

Note: The prices below do not reflect any additional student discounts. To access these, you must first sign up for Student Deals!

Tablets and Laptops for School

Price: $1,049.99 $849.99



Kick off the school year with the powerful Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha from Samsung. This laptop is fit with the latest 11th Gen Intel i5 / i7 processor to tackle any project that comes your way, and it has the flexibility to downsize into a tablet. Young artists will love the included Clip Studio Paint, which allows you to create comics, illustrations, and 2D animation. After you’ve crushed your study session, wind down with your favorite games or streaming entertainment and enjoy the Flex2 Alpha’s QLED edge-to-edge touch-screen display.

Long day on campus? The Flex2 Alpha has a battery that will last over 18 hours, so you won’t have to worry about lugging around a charger.

Price: $1,299.99 $1,099.99



Simply put, the new MacBook Pro from Apple is a workhorse, thanks to the new Apple M1 chip. The M1 comes after years of using Intel Core processors, and its introduction has Apple fans marveling at its lightning-fast performance speeds and super-smooth graphics. This MacBook Pro dominates multitasking, from video-editing and music production to coding and gaming. And it comes with the longest-lasting battery in Mac history (up to 20 hours).

Price: $899.99 $749.99



The Apple iPad Pro is that happy medium between a do-it-all laptop and a supercharged smartphone. It’s great for taking notes, sending emails, streaming shows and movies, or FaceTiming with family and friends. And it offers a more versatile alternative to e-readers like the Kindle. Students will love that it packs the power of a computer at a fraction of the size.

Back-to-School Computer Accessories

Price: $34.99 $17.99



Even in today’s cloud storage world, it’s always worth having a physical drive as a backup storage option. This flash drive from PNY comes with 128 GB of space, allowing you to back up an entire computer’s worth of files. It’s perfect for storing large audio and video projects and photographs, and its USB 3.0 interface allows for quick transfers. The sliding collar helps keep it safe in your backpack or pocket.

Price: $79.99



The ubiquitousness of track pads and touch screens has made it easy to dismiss the utility of a mouse. But mice aren’t just relics of the early computer age — they actually increase performance and efficiency. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse is a perfect example of this. Its six buttons allow you to program your favorite commands and functions, and a MagSpeed wheel lets you scroll through hundreds of lines in an instant while stopping on a dime (in this case, a pixel). It’s also wireless and stays charged for up to 70 days. Kids, this mouse ain’t going nowhere!

Price: $249.99 $169.99



Noise-cancelling headphones are a student’s best friend. They’re critical for studying in a noisy dorm room or for listening to your favorite music without the disruption of ambient noise. These wireless noise-cancelling headphones from JBL have a comfortable over-the-ear design and come with a built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls. They can also run for days — a single charge will last up to 55 hours.

Price: $149.99 $79.99



Sometimes we want our headphones to either be more portable or more discreet. That’s where earbuds come into play. The LG TONE Free HBS-FN6 wireless earbuds are the perfect complement to the traditional over-the-ear headphones, with an ergonomic fit and minimal design that’s ideal for working out or walking across campus. Though not technically noise-cancelling, these headphones provide a noise isolation that’s surprisingly good at blocking out sounds from busy spaces like coffee shops or workplaces. Anyone who’s worried about hygiene will love that the UVnano charging case kills 99.9 percent of the bacteria from the speaker mesh of the earbuds!

Small Appliances for Maximum Productivity

Price: $119.99 $79.99



Students, meet your new dorm room coffee provider. The Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is only five inches wide and can fit on the tiniest of countertops. Pick between three different cup sizes and have a steaming cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa ready in minutes. Though it’s designed for making single cups of coffee, we like how the water reservoir allows you to brew up to four cups before a refill.

Price: $499.99



Air purifiers have become essential items in homes and public spaces over the last year. This MoleKule Air Mini+ Air Purifier has been FDA-cleared for medical use and destroys viruses and bacteria while replacing the air in your room. Designed for smaller areas, the Air Mini+ makes for a good dorm or bedroom companion. It’s also compatible with the Apple Home app and can easily be controlled from an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

Just for Fun

Price: $199.99



The Nintendo Switch Lite is made for gaming on the go, whether you’re in between classes or in the backseat of a car. Keep in mind the Switch Lite is exclusively a handheld system, albeit one with access to all the Nintendo classics like Super Smash Bros., Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing. It’s also less expensive than the traditional Nintendo Switch console. If you’re looking for a portable gaming device for students of any age, the Switch Lite is hard to beat.

Price: $399.99



Ditch the bike and zip around the neighborhood with the Hover-1 Alpha Foldable Electric Scooter. Recommended for ages 15-plus, this scooter provides a fun way to travel across campus or visit a friend down the street. It even has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you can listen to your favorite tunes while you cruise the sidewalks. With speeds up to 17.4 mph, parents won’t have to worry about their kids breaking any speeding laws. And the LED headlight gives the rider ample visibility at night.