The 23 Best First-Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads
Parenting is hard — and being a new parent is doubly so. This Father’s Day, show the new dad in your life that you’ve got his well-being on your mind. Whether he’s sporty, tech-obsessed, or just needs a minute to himself, check out our carefully curated roundup below for some great first Father’s Day gifts for new dads.
Outdoorsy Gifts for the Dad Who Can’t Wait to Get Back Outdoors
1. Original Puffy Blanket by Rumpl
Price: $129
Even if he can’t go camping like he used to, this blanket can double as a picnic blanket (for now) while reminding him that the great outdoors is still there waiting for him. The Rumpl Puffy Blanket comes in a variety of colors and designs, including a National Parks-inspired series that’s as beautiful as they are inspirational.
2. Bespoke Post Membership
Price: $49 per month
We all know someone who knows exactly what they want, and that makes gift-giving that much harder. A Bespoke Post membership is the perfect fit because he’ll be free to choose what he wants from the list of curated boxes. We love Bespoke Post because every month they come out with new and exciting new products to choose from, usually with a pretty hefty discount off the list price for everything included.
3. AllBirds Tree Runners
Price: $105
AllBirds makes some of the most comfortable shoes being produced today. They’re comfortable enough to stand in for hours (or speed walk to the car because of a forgotten diaper bag). The Tree Runners feature an outer breathable mesh that is not only good for the environment but ensures all-day comfort.
4. Original Wayfarer Classic Polarized Sunglasses by Ray-Bans
Price: $213
Why mess with a classic? Wayfarers are guaranteed to make him the cool dad at the park so he can keep it classy while polarized lenses make it easier to keep track of exactly where the kiddo’s crawled off to.
5. Omni Breeze Baby Carrier by Ergobaby
Price: $199
For a day out on the town, the Ergobaby makes it easy and comfortable to carry baby around.
6. Prvke Backpack by Wandrd
Price: $219
When Wandrd started, they mostly made camera bags, but their spacious and padded bags are also perfect everyday carry and kid gear; they’re also expandable for extra storage with lots of pockets for easy access.
Relaxing Dad Gifts for When He Gets a Day (or an Hour) Off
7. Mexican Loomed Hammock by Verve Culture
Price: $190
Being a dad is a full-time job, and should be treated as such — but when he finally gets that coveted little bit of off time, he’ll be thankful for this hammock to melt away his troubles as he sways gently in the breeze.
8. Old Fashioned Cocktail Set by Crate & Barrel
Price: $42.95
At the end of a long day, what’s better than a stiff cocktail? This handsome set is perfect for making the classic Old Fashioned.
9. The Ultimate Back + Neck Bundle by Chirp Wheel
Price: $179.99 $125
We love ‘em, but kids are heavy! To aid his aching back, new dads could really use the relief that Chirp wheels can offer. They’re specially designed to relieve spine pressure and reduce back pain. The Ultimate Back + Neck bundle is usually valued at $179.99, and we really encourage you to purchase the combo to get the full effect since each wheel has a specific targeted purpose. Currently, the bundle is 30% off at $125.
10. Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
Price: $399.99
To be clear, noise-canceling headphones should be used with discretion. But on the off chance that the new dad in your life has some spouse-approved alone time, what better way is there to let the world fade away than with these premium noise-canceling headphones?
Father’s Day Gifts to Complete the Dad Aesthetic™
11. Classic Full Zip Sweatshirt by American Giant
Price: $128
Look great while staying cozy in this sweatshirt, proclaimed by American Giant to be the “Greatest Hoodie Ever Made." These hoodies fit great, and are built to last.
12. Short-Sleeve Slub Cotton Camp-Collar Shirt by J.Crew
Price: $69.50
Lean into the dad effect with these camp-collar shirts, or as we like to call them, Dad Shirts. The relaxed fit and breathable fabric are perfect for the aesthetic and are comfortable to boot.
13. Crocs Classic Clog
Price: $49.99
Let the haters go off — crocs are comfortable, and we stand by that statement. When he’s on his 24th hour and changing a diaper, he’ll be thankful for the extra spring in his step.
Fitness Gifts to Fight Off Dad Bod
14. Adjustable Kettlebell by Bowflex
Price: $149
Parenting is challenging, but dad bod is not inevitable! These adjustable kettlebells are a versatile fitness tool, helping you get from where you are now to stepping up to where you want to be.
15. Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike
Price: $699
Schwinn’s indoor bike gives you quality cardio without the trendy spin class price tag, and since he won’t be going out to a class anytime soon, this is a great way to get back into shape.
16. Philips Norelco Shaver 7100
Price: $99.99
If he’s been looking rough around the edges, a good shave can be just what he needs. The Norelco shaver is great, quick, rechargeable, and works for either wet or dry shaves.
Cooking Gifts for Dad
17. Omaha Steaks Freezer Filler
Price: $350.93 $175.46
Because a great time for a steak can sometimes happen unexpectedly — Omaha Steaks delivers gourmet frozen meats so he can have a steakhouse experience at a moment’s notice.
18. Joule Sous Vide by Breville
Price: $249.95
Sous vide is a great set-and-forget cooking solution, and can keep foods cooked to the perfect temperature for hours at a time, so prepping meals is a snap. Sous vide is a surprisingly versatile cooking technique, too, which can be a cool rabbit hole for him to dive into.
19. Grind Control 12-cup Coffee Maker by Breville
Price: $329.95
This great all-in-one machine takes care of everything from grinding beans to a fresh cup of coffee at the press of a button. Who says freshly ground coffee isn’t possible for new parents?
Best Tech Gifts for Dad
20. Defender Series Pro XT Phone Case by Otterbox
Price: $74.95 $59.96
Anyone who has (or has even been near) a young child knows that at some point, a phone is going to end up on the floor. Good thing the Otterbox Defender surpasses military standard for drops, and has antimicrobial properties to boot.
21. Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset by Meta
Price: $299
Escape into a whole new universe with this advanced VR system from Meta! A VR headset can not only transport players into a whole different immersive experience, it can also help with fitness, too.
22. Anker 622 Magnetic Battery by Anker
Price: $69.99
There’s nothing worse than your phone running out of battery, especially if you’re a new dad trying to capture one of his little one’s firsts. We love the Anker portable charger because it’s Magsafe compatible and wireless.
23. Polaroid Now Starter Set
Price: $164.99 $154.99
This classic-style camera is outfitted with a rechargeable battery and other new little bells and whistles that Polaroids of yore could hardly dream of. This makes it easier than ever to create mementos that are guaranteed to recall some of his favorite memories of early parenthood.