Best iHerb Deals: Clean Beauty Products Under $20 and Natural Supplements for as Low as $1

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by iHerb. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Health and wellness are more important than ever in today’s world. We’ve seen the harsh chemicals in our home cleaning products and the indescribable, unpronounceable goop in our skincare routines, and decided to do better. Thankfully, companies like iHerb are way ahead of us. They’ve been in operation since 1996, and its mission is simple: make health and wellness accessible to everyone.

Whether you’re cleansing your cleaning cabinet, looking to maintain that youthful glow, or striving to level up your gut health, keep on reading for our favorite ways to live healthier with the best iHerb deals available on their top products!

Healthy Home Products Under $15

Price: $16.99 $13.93



If your house is anything like ours, then you’ve experienced the never-ending struggle against plastic bag overpopulation. Ditch the infamous “Bag of Bags" and keep more plastic from ending up in landfills and oceans with these soft grocery bags. They’re made of 100% recycled plastic grocery bags, so you won’t ever have to worry about the crinkly closet monster getting out of control again.

Price: $13 $10.40



Frankincense and myrrh carry powerful anti-bacterial and health benefits, especially for the skin. (plus they both smell great, which is always a huge plus for laundry). If you’re tired of smelling like synthetic linen and whatever “fresh ocean breeze" is, give this a try today.

Price: $7.73 $6.18



It’s typically not advised to kick grease — best to leave it to the professionals. Thankfully Better Life’s Grease-Kicking Dish Soap exists for just that purpose. Choose between pomegranate, original unscented, or lemon mint soaps and show grease who’s boss without any harsh chemicals.

Price: $7.99 $5.11



Tyrannosaurus tacos and “steak"osaurus sandwiches might not be available lunch options, but these reusable dinosaur sandwich bags are the next best thing. Take the waste out of your meal prep with these hand-washable, airtight sandwich bags. Kids and kids-at-heart will enjoy the dino prints, and it’s a true win-win for health-conscious adults since they’re free of BPA, PVC, and phthalates (which sounds like another dinosaur).

Price: $14 $9.80



Looking to subvert that static and rout those wrinkles for good? Dryer balls are the best tool for the job. Things are looking up for the black sheep, too: darker wool is a great match for dark laundry, where whiter wool threads would stand out on the darker fabrics. Support a black sheep today and pick these up for your next laundry day.

Super Supplements as Low as $1

Price: $5 $1



Just when we thought the days of $1 buying anything besides a double cheeseburger were over, iHerb’s come to the rescue with California Gold Nutrition products. All of CA Gold’s supplements are sealed in veggie capsules as opposed to typical gelatin capsules, which means they’re safe for shoppers who can’t eat meat or meat-based products.

Price: $6 $1



Boost your immune system and your savings with California Gold Nutrition’s Immune 4 capsules. They’re sealed in the same veggie-based capsules as CA Gold’s other supplements, so they’re vegan-friendly, and at $1 for 60, kicking germs to the curb is easier than it’s ever been.

Price: $11.53



Keeping kids healthy isn’t always easy — we’ve found that the best way to accomplish the task consistently is to pull a fast one. Deceive their diminutive deliciousness detectors and sneak a power blend of fruits and vegetables right past security with this chewable tricks-in-a-bottle.

Price: $7.96



If the thought of falling asleep easily sounds less likely than your winning lottery ticket being struck by lightning, it’s possible some help is in order. Ease into a more comfortable, regular sleep cycle with NOW Foods melatonin capsules and enjoy the difference in your daytime hours.

Clean Beauty Products Under $20

Price: $15 $8.25



They may have found the most complicated way to spell their own name, but Sympli Beautiful deals only in the essentials when it comes to beauty products. For the kind of gentle glow normally reserved for the super-youthful and frosted glass light bulbs, massage a bit of Sympli Beautiful’s cleansing oil as part of your daily skincare routine.

Price: $10 $6.50



Sorry to say, but this one’s nothing to do with pirates (we checked). You may not be ready to sail the seven seas and plunder the Caribbean after donning one of these, but you’ll find them a treasure nonetheless. With anti-inflammatory gold patches and rich black pearl extract varieties available, you can have a patch party and bring home enough treasure for the whole crew.

Price: $15 $8.25



Toner is a crucial part of any skincare routine, and Korean beauty products are some of the best out there. iHerb must have noticed a difference because they have an entire K-beauty section on their website. Soften your skin with Radiant Seoul’s Everlasting Essence Toner for natural hydration and a healthy dose of skin-boosting collagen.

Price: $20



Anti-aging products can often sound like some sort of witch’s brew, featuring a mix of goat ankles and squirrel cheeks meant to preserve their user’s youthfulness. We love the natural, not-at-all scary ingredients in Azelique’s serum-like lemon peel oil, jojoba, and japonica seed. They also snuck a pun into their product name, and everyone knows puns are the best part of life.

Natural Nutrition Products Under $30

Price: $60 $30



The gain train never stops, and now you won’t need to either. Get a dose of dominance for your muscles and your gut with Lake Avenue Protein + Probiotics. Choose between vanilla, chocolate, and unflavored powders and enjoy the boost to your gut health from 16 probiotic strains to help you break down food more efficiently.

Price: $14 $11.62



The last thing you want after crushing it all day long is to miss out on recovery during the nighttime. Slow-acting casein is great for muscle repair and provides a source of protein that your body can keep working on while you rest. Settle down with a scoop of casein and a good book and make your hot chocolate work for you.

Price: $15 $7.50



Being awesome all day works up an appetite, and you can’t keep the Awesome Engine going by filling it with junk food. Keep on going strong with California Gold’s Snack Bars - choose your favorite flavor or pick the variety pack for a little something new (and a 50% discount).

Price: $27



Everyone knows that you need protein to build muscle, but you may not know that glutamine is just as important. Don’t worry, glutamine isn’t a hormone (no Hulks here), but pick these up if you’re looking to harness the power of amino acids to maximize your bulk-up benefits.