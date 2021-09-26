Fashion | Shopping
Celebrate Boden’s 30th Birthday Sale With up to 40% Off the Latest Fall Fashion Trends
Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Boden. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.
Boden’s 30th birthday bash is bringing back all-time favorite trends and playful looks from the 1990s and early 2000s for women, kids, and babies — at incredibly discounted rates, too! Below, we’ve curated a list of 15 handpicked styles that you’re definitely going to want to RSVP for.
Current and Upcoming Deals at Boden
Here are some current and upcoming Boden savings and deals that’ll help you save while you shop:
- Sept. 26-29: Up to 40% off
- Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Up to 50% off (steeper offer)
- Oct. 2-3: Up to 50% off (steeper offer) + an extra 10% off sale
- Ongoing: Save 15% off full-priced items with code: X3W6
- Ongoing: Up to 60% off sale items
Lucky Ladies
1. Phillipa Rugby Top
Price: $85
Made from 100% sustainable, BCI cotton, this striped rugby top is a must-have for every wardrobe. The fit is relaxed and slightly fitted for a look that’s both chic and comfortable, and it comes in three eye-catching colorways.
2. Rachael Skirt
Price: $198
We’ve got frills — they’re multiplying! Flouncy and fun, this midi-length skirt features layers of responsibly-made tulle, an elasticized waist and a full silhouette. Warning: You may want to frolic through some flowers after slipping this on.
3. Mariam Dress
Price: $360
Live out your vintage fantasy with this stunning tapestry-patterned maxi dress. The gorgeous material is smooth and lightweight and features romantic colors like dusty rose, blue-gray, and pops of marigold. And we’re loving the delicate ruffles on the sleeves and collar!
4. Reena Sweater Vest
Price: $140
Is your favorite fall outfit missing a special something? Top it off with this adorable floral sweater vest! From its chunky knit pattern to its vibrant embroidered flowers, this wool-blend vest is perfect for cottage core-lovers as we head into cooler weather.
5. Anna Cashmere Sweater
Price: $298
Soft, colorful, and unbelievably cozy, this Fair Isle sweater will be your new winter wardrobe staple. It’s made from buttery-soft Inner Mongolian cashmere and features deep ribbing along the neck and sleeves for a modern touch.
6. Jessica Cardigan
Price: $130
Its color code may be called “raincloud," but slipping into this comforting cardi will instantly make you feel all warm and fuzzy. We can’t get over the special details in this piece — from the blouson sleeves to the sweet ruffles, this cardigan is simply beautiful.
7. Elizabeth Coat
Price: $420
If you’re seeking a statement piece that really says something, look no further than this eye-catching velvet coat. Whether layering over a cocktail dress or a pair of jeans and a sweater, the paisley pattern and brilliant colors will make any day feel like a special occasion.
For the Boys
8. George Sweater Vest
Price: $56
Get your little guy autumn-ready with this sweet and snuggly merino-wool sweater vest. Complete with a collection of fall-themed designs like hedgehogs, acorns and fallen leaves, this vest is perfect for achieving that layered look while keeping them comfy.
9. Kleo Pants
Price: $47
Available in a navy-and-honeycomb combination as well as in navy and green, these tartan-print trousers are comfortable and tough enough to hold up to all-day play. The straight leg cut offers a relaxed fit and the waist is adjustable so he can wear the pair for seasons to come.
Girl, Please
10. Laura Cardigan
Price: $64
Every closet needs a Fair Isle cardigan! Woven with a blend of cotton and merino wool, this button-up cardi features bright, bold pops of color and geometric shapes dancing along with the stripes. It’s a fun twist on a classic style!
11. Lisa Sweater Vest
Price: $56
We think she’ll like this vest best! Made from a merino wool and cotton blend, warming your gal up as the temperature drops just got a whole lot easier — and cuter. And who wouldn’t love the whimsical, nature-inspired design?
12. Harriet Sweater
Price: $68
The outside world may be preparing for winter, but this knitted crew neck sweater keeps on blooming! Decked with bright pops of embroidered petals, this style comes in two classic hues: frosty blue and classic ecru.
13. Lucy Dress
Price: $68
We love Lucy, and we think you will too! With its soft knit fabric, this dress feels just like her favorite cozy sweater, and the delicate pops of color along the neck and wrists contrast beautifully with the universally flattering oatmeal shade.
14. Katie Nightgown
Price: $59
Get her ready for bed in a nostalgic nightie that was made with snuggling in mind. Featuring a soft cotton blend with long sleeves and a darling collar detail, your girl will be primed and ready for sweet dreams.
15. Cordelia Dress
Price: $50
Is there anything cuter than a pinafore-style dress? Its sleeveless design makes for easy layering, and the A-line shape is great for any occasion, whether it’s dressed up for a holiday party or paired with a long-sleeved shirt for a playdate.