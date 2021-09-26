Celebrate Boden’s 30th Birthday Sale With up to 40% Off the Latest Fall Fashion Trends

Fashion | Shopping

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Boden. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Boden’s 30th birthday bash is bringing back all-time favorite trends and playful looks from the 1990s and early 2000s for women, kids, and babies — at incredibly discounted rates, too! Below, we’ve curated a list of 15 handpicked styles that you’re definitely going to want to RSVP for.

Current and Upcoming Deals at Boden

Here are some current and upcoming Boden savings and deals that’ll help you save while you shop:

Sept. 26-29: Up to 40% off

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Up to 50% off (steeper offer)

Oct. 2-3: Up to 50% off (steeper offer) + an extra 10% off sale

Ongoing: Save 15% off full-priced items with code: X3W6

Ongoing: Up to 60% off sale items

Lucky Ladies

Price: $85



Made from 100% sustainable, BCI cotton, this striped rugby top is a must-have for every wardrobe. The fit is relaxed and slightly fitted for a look that’s both chic and comfortable, and it comes in three eye-catching colorways.

Price: $198



We’ve got frills — they’re multiplying! Flouncy and fun, this midi-length skirt features layers of responsibly-made tulle, an elasticized waist and a full silhouette. Warning: You may want to frolic through some flowers after slipping this on.

Price: $360



Live out your vintage fantasy with this stunning tapestry-patterned maxi dress. The gorgeous material is smooth and lightweight and features romantic colors like dusty rose, blue-gray, and pops of marigold. And we’re loving the delicate ruffles on the sleeves and collar!

Price: $140



Is your favorite fall outfit missing a special something? Top it off with this adorable floral sweater vest! From its chunky knit pattern to its vibrant embroidered flowers, this wool-blend vest is perfect for cottage core-lovers as we head into cooler weather.

Savings Tip: Shopping is always better with a friend, so Shopping is always better with a friend, so refer your friend to Boden to receive a $15 voucher and they’ll get 20% off their first purchase — it’s a win-win!

Price: $298



Soft, colorful, and unbelievably cozy, this Fair Isle sweater will be your new winter wardrobe staple. It’s made from buttery-soft Inner Mongolian cashmere and features deep ribbing along the neck and sleeves for a modern touch.

Price: $130



Its color code may be called “raincloud," but slipping into this comforting cardi will instantly make you feel all warm and fuzzy. We can’t get over the special details in this piece — from the blouson sleeves to the sweet ruffles, this cardigan is simply beautiful.

Price: $420



If you’re seeking a statement piece that really says something, look no further than this eye-catching velvet coat. Whether layering over a cocktail dress or a pair of jeans and a sweater, the paisley pattern and brilliant colors will make any day feel like a special occasion.

For the Boys

Price: $56



Get your little guy autumn-ready with this sweet and snuggly merino-wool sweater vest. Complete with a collection of fall-themed designs like hedgehogs, acorns and fallen leaves, this vest is perfect for achieving that layered look while keeping them comfy.

Savings Tip: Place an order of $49 or more and enjoy Place an order of $49 or more and enjoy free shipping at Boden

Price: $47



Available in a navy-and-honeycomb combination as well as in navy and green, these tartan-print trousers are comfortable and tough enough to hold up to all-day play. The straight leg cut offers a relaxed fit and the waist is adjustable so he can wear the pair for seasons to come.

Girl, Please

Price: $64



Every closet needs a Fair Isle cardigan! Woven with a blend of cotton and merino wool, this button-up cardi features bright, bold pops of color and geometric shapes dancing along with the stripes. It’s a fun twist on a classic style!

Price: $56



We think she’ll like this vest best! Made from a merino wool and cotton blend, warming your gal up as the temperature drops just got a whole lot easier — and cuter. And who wouldn’t love the whimsical, nature-inspired design?

Price: $68



The outside world may be preparing for winter, but this knitted crew neck sweater keeps on blooming! Decked with bright pops of embroidered petals, this style comes in two classic hues: frosty blue and classic ecru.

Savings Tip: Don’t miss another price drop! To discover all the best deals offered by Boden, Don’t miss another price drop! To discover all the best deals offered by Boden, sign up for the retailer’s newsletter at the bottom of their site.

Price: $68



We love Lucy, and we think you will too! With its soft knit fabric, this dress feels just like her favorite cozy sweater, and the delicate pops of color along the neck and wrists contrast beautifully with the universally flattering oatmeal shade.

Price: $59



Get her ready for bed in a nostalgic nightie that was made with snuggling in mind. Featuring a soft cotton blend with long sleeves and a darling collar detail, your girl will be primed and ready for sweet dreams.

Savings Tip: Boden is so confident in the integrity of their clothing that they offer a Boden is so confident in the integrity of their clothing that they offer a 365-day quality policy . In case of any manufacturing faux pas, you can exchange or receive store credit for that item.

Price: $50



Is there anything cuter than a pinafore-style dress? Its sleeveless design makes for easy layering, and the A-line shape is great for any occasion, whether it’s dressed up for a holiday party or paired with a long-sleeved shirt for a playdate.