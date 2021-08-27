Save up to 60% off School Supplies With Back-to-School Deals at The Children’s Place

Shopping

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by The Children's Place. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

The Children’s Place has great back-to-school deals to help you start the year off right! For a limited time, buyers can enjoy up to 50% off backpacks and uniforms through August 30 and up to 60% off school supplies sitewide through September 4. Check out our top back-to-school deals from The Children’s Place below!

A-Team

Price: $39.95 $23.97



Sporty and cozy, this zip up gets an A+ for style. It’s a smart varsity hoodie lined with sherpa fleece to keep him warm as cooler weather sets in. Pair it with jeans and his favorite tee, or sweatpants and sneakers. This hoodie will be one of his go-to fall favorites.

Shine On

Price: $39.95 $23.97



Send your girl to school in style with this unicorn holographic backpack. This one is big enough to fit all her belongings, with side mesh pockets for extra storage. The front zip pocket has a cute pom pom keychain, and those padded shoulder straps provide maximum comfort. She’ll be excited to show off this back-to-school purchase to her friends.

Savings Tip: Missed a few items on your order? Don’t sweat it! The Children’s Place offers Missed a few items on your order? Don’t sweat it! The Children’s Place offers free shipping on all orders.

Ocean Friends

Price: $10.50 $4.99



This fun graphic tee gives a nod to the era of 90’s video games. It’s a way for your kiddo to express his enthusiasm for marine biology — or his love of sharks. With details like pixelated air bubbles, this tee is sure to make him smile. Besides, what better way is there to make friends than to have a conversation-starter on your shirt?

Performance Polos

Price: $25.95 $16



We love this classic uniform must-have for the transition into fall. He’ll be ready to excel in this comfortable long sleeve polo set featuring flat rib-knit collars. It also comes in two fits: regular and husky. Whether he’s running around during recess or concentrating on homework, this will keep him well-equipped for any seasonal temperature changes.

Tee Off

Price: $12.95 $6.48



Simple tees are a closet staple, so what better way to prepare for school than to stock up on some? This crewneck tee comes in three colors and can move comfortably with him in the classroom or at P.E. Plus, it’s lightweight and easy to care for — one less thing to sweat about during the busy school week.

All Love

Price: $10.50 $4.99



It’s hard not to love this soft rib-knit crewneck tee, and this one spreads positive feelings all around. Whether it’s the first day of school or a lazy weekend, a graphic tee is perfect for many occasions. We adore the rainbow colors and the heart cutout: it’s fun and whimsical. Love really is the only way to go.

Back to Basics

Price: $38.95 $23.99



Jeans are a staple for schoolwear, so it’s always a great time to stock up. These bootcut jeans come in two washes: Super Dark and Victory Blu. Made of cotton, polyester, and spandex, they’ll stay comfortable from morning dropoff to after school pickup. Plus, these denim bottoms feature inner adjustable waist tabs for a customized fit.

Savings Tip: Enjoy $10 off your next order over $40 when you sign up for Enjoy $10 off your next order over $40 when you sign up for The Children’s Place emails

Up Top

Price: $39.95 $27.97



Kids just get more and more stylish, and these sneakers are proof of it. You’ll want to snag these shoes made of faux leather, and the navy color matches any outfit. He’ll love these shoes because they’re perfect for the fall and allow him to step into a new year with confidence. Sneakers have never looked better.

It’s a Wrap

Price: $32.95 $16.48



This floral wrap dress is sweet and simple, and perfect for picture day. It’s also deceptively fancy: the dress features a pullover style that is easy to wear. We’ve picked it as a back-to-school closet staple because it’s low-maintenance and elegant. Keep it casual with a denim jacket, or dress it up with a pretty cardigan. Either way, this wrap dress is a winner.

The More, The Merrier

Price: $58.95 $29.99



Another back-to-school staple that will have your boy ready for the classroom. This 3-pack of jeans comes in 3 different washes and is made of 100% cotton denim. With a slim fit through the hip and thigh and a fitted leg opening, they’ll fit him well. We love this set because it’s a no-brainer.

To Dye For

Price: $42.95 $32.21



These shoes are made for the girl who likes to express herself colorfully. Made of cotton canvas, they’re perfect for making a splash on the first day of school. She can pair this pick with any outfit to brighten it up. They’re guaranteed to put a smile on her face and get her excited for a new school year.

Savings Tip: Sign up for a Sign up for a My Place credit card if you’re a frequent shopper at The Children’s Place and score 20% off your purchase.

Polo Essentials

Price: $77.95 $36



For the girls going back to school in uniform, this polo 6-pack covers all bases. The ruffle detail adds some flair to daily school wear, and the polo is made of a cotton-spandex blend that is pre-washed for extra softness. This deal is hard to beat because it makes buying back-to-school wear a breeze: it’s a one-and-done purchase.