Save Up to 20% Off of Moving Van and Truck Rentals at Europcar

Whether you’re heading back to university or you’re upgrading from a flat to a house, moving can be incredibly stressful. Thankfully, Europcar is here to take some of that stress off of your shoulders! As one of the leaders in global car rentals, Europcar offers affordable van and truck rentals in Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom. And this summer, Europcar is offering their best summer deal yet: Save up to 20% off when you book a truck or van from Europcar for pickup by Aug. 31!

Why Choose Europcar

With over 65 years of experience in the business, Europcar is one of the best-known names in Europe when it comes to truck and van rentals. The brand offers a wide range of vehicles, including pickup trucks, minivans, cargo vans, and minibuses, and its worldwide presence means that you can find rental stations in over 140 countries!

Europcar is a trusted name in truck and van hire services, not only for their expansive selection of rentals, but for their flexibility and convenience as well. Whether you’re moving your entire home to a new city or simply heading to a new flat a few blocks away, Europcar makes it easy to find a convenient and affordable rental plan for your move.

With Europcar, you have the option for:

Hourly rentals

Overnight rentals

Flexible month+ rentals

Adding an extra driver

Picking up at point A and dropping off at point B

Want to get started? Head over to their Vans & Truck Offers page and do the following: select your pickup and drop-off locations, as well as your dates and times, confirm your age, select the country you live in and click “search" to view Europcar’s vehicle availability. Complete your online rental form in minutes, and you’ll be ready to get started on your moving to-do list in no time.

When you rent from Europcar, you’ll have access to 24-hour roadside assistance, 24/7 service at most major airports, only new rental car selections to choose from and absolutely no hidden fees — it’s everything you need to make your move go as smoothly as possible.

Europcar Van Rentals

In a flat or renting a room? A van is a great option for you. Vans are typically easier to maneuver than large trucks, but they still offer plenty of room for all of your belongings.

From 10 to 13 m3

Like this: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (ACRISS Code: VGHW)



With three seats and 10.4 m3 of cargo space, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is ideal for medium-sized transports. The cargo space measures 3.27 m long, 1.78 m high and 1.94 m wide, so those moving out of a small rented room or dorm will have plenty of space for all their bedroom furniture and boxes. And with 120 kw (163 ps) power and a 1,100 kg payload, you and your items will make it to your new place safe and sound.

From 14 to 19m3

Like this: Iveco Daily 35S15 (ACRISS-CODE: TMHW)



Moving out of a small flat? A van like the Iveco Daily 35S15 has more than enough space for you to handle moving everything from your living room, kitchen, bedroom and more, thanks to its 14 m³ loading volume. You’ll be able to move larger furniture like your bed, media center, and bookcases easily with the 4.68 m long, 1.8 m high and 1.9 m wide space. And with the three seats in the cabin, you’ll have room for two of your best moving buddies to ride with you.

Europcar Box Body Van and Truck Rentals

Box Body vans and trucks are great options for moving large flats and smaller homes, and with Europcar, you can request special features like standard suitcases, furniture suitcases, tarps, lifting platforms, and more!

Box Body Vans Up to 20 m3

Like this: IVECO 35S15 with lifting platform (ACRISS-CODE: TMBW)



Thanks to its 790-1,000 kg payload and hydraulic lift, the IVECO 35S15 van has a box body with a 19 m³ volume — that means you can load up to eight Euro pallets worth of items with ease! The cargo space measures 4.56 m long, 1.75 m high and 2.1 m wide. This is ideal for movers who want to get their homes loaded and transported in only one or two trips.



Box Body Trucks Up to 35 m3

Like this: MAN 8.180 Platform (ACRISS-CODE: TGPZ)



For larger transportation needs for companies or medium-sized homes, this MAN 8.180 Platform box body truck features a loading volume of almost 35 m³. That means there’s enough room in the 6.19 m long, 2.46 m high and 2.35 m wide loading space for up to 15 Euro pallets. And with 132 kw (179 ps), there’s enough power to haul whatever you need. You can also get this truck as a flatbed or with a mouth-ball coupling.

Europcar Special Vehicle Rentals

Special jobs require a special van or truck! If your next move needs a specific type of vehicle, look no further than Europcar.

4x4 Pickup Truck

Like this: Ford Ranger (ACRISS-CODE: VMPW)



Heading to a new home off the beaten path? A 4x4 truck is ideal for off-road destinations. It’s also great for smaller moves or moving items from the backyard. It seats five people, so there’s lots of space for the ones helping you move, and you’ll have 1 m3 of space in the truck bed for whatever you need to haul. It’s a powerful ride with smooth handling — who says moving can’t be fun?

Tipper Vans

Like this: Iveco Daily Simple/Double Cabin (ACRISS-CODE : TPDW)



Adaptable to tons of different needs, tipper vans like this Iveco Daily van are great for people who are looking for a multipurpose moving vehicle. This type of van is perfect for those who don’t want to leave a beloved garden behind. The open cargo space ensures that the plants won’t overheat or become damaged in an enclosed cabin, and it makes for a super simple clean-up once the move is complete. You can also choose between a simple or double cabin, meaning three to six seats.