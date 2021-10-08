Fall Savings Guide: All the Best Deals From Major Retailers Like Macy’s, Verizon, Best Buy, and More

Money Saver

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

As we settle into the cold weather and prep for holiday festivities, major retailers are just getting started with fall sales. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered all the best deals in one convenient place so you save time and money!

Retailers like Macy’s, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, and Old Navy have limited-time deals running in October and the beginning of November. While you won’t find Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here, you can take advantage of the fall deals below so you stay ahead of the savings game in the meantime!

Home & Garden

Ready to turn your home into a spooky abode or a cozy cove? Shop for home decor, furniture, and gardening supplies from Macy’s, Lowe’s, and Castlery this fall and enjoy all the savings! With plenty of discounts on home and gardening tools, you’re in for a treat (no tricks!).

Macy’s

Lowe’s

Castlery

Fashion & Beauty

Now that the weather is cooler, it’s time to switch out your summer shorts and swimwear with sweaters and pants! Plus, revise your skincare routine to keep your skin moisturized if it dries out from the cold. Old Navy, SHEIN, and Kiehl’s are just a few big brands currently offering deals on fashion apparel and discounts on beauty care to help you save this fall.

Old Navy

SHEIN

Kiehl’s

Tech & Electronics

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer the best deals on tech and electronics, that doesn’t mean major retailers aren’t already hosting sales just before the holiday shopping rush. Verizon, HP, and Best Buy have can’t-miss deals and discounts right now, including ones for the newest iPhone 13 Pro. Scratch your tech-gear shopping itch with the deals below!

Verizon

HP

Best Buy

Grocery & Food

Believe it or not, your local grocery store has plenty of deals every day. Sam’s Club, Factor, and Cafe Britt are participating in fall savings, offering discounts on groceries and other food and beverage-related items or services. If you have grocery shopping planned, make sure to use the following deals!

Sam’s Club

Factor

Cafe Britt