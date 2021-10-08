Money Saver
Fall Savings Guide: All the Best Deals From Major Retailers Like Macy’s, Verizon, Best Buy, and More
As we settle into the cold weather and prep for holiday festivities, major retailers are just getting started with fall sales. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered all the best deals in one convenient place so you save time and money!
Retailers like Macy’s, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, and Old Navy have limited-time deals running in October and the beginning of November. While you won’t find Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here, you can take advantage of the fall deals below so you stay ahead of the savings game in the meantime!
Home & Garden
Ready to turn your home into a spooky abode or a cozy cove? Shop for home decor, furniture, and gardening supplies from Macy’s, Lowe’s, and Castlery this fall and enjoy all the savings! With plenty of discounts on home and gardening tools, you’re in for a treat (no tricks!).
Macy’s
- Fabulous Fall Sale: Extra 20% off with code “FALL" (10/6 - 10/1)
- All shoppers get free shipping on orders $25 and over (until 10/30)
- Over 20% off Home items (ongoing)
- Free Tempur-Pedic Pillows Mail-In Rebate (until 12/31)
Lowe’s
- Buy one, get one free select tools from top brands (until 10/27)
- Free basic installation via rebate on select appliances $599 or more (until 10/20)
- End-of-Season Patio Sale: Save up to 25% off (until 11/1)
Castlery
- Anniversary Sale: Up to $500 off (until 10/31)
- Up to 25% off final sale items (ongoing)
- Save on bundles (ongoing)
Fashion & Beauty
Now that the weather is cooler, it’s time to switch out your summer shorts and swimwear with sweaters and pants! Plus, revise your skincare routine to keep your skin moisturized if it dries out from the cold. Old Navy, SHEIN, and Kiehl’s are just a few big brands currently offering deals on fashion apparel and discounts on beauty care to help you save this fall.
Old Navy
- Fall Fashion Sale: Up to 50% off all orders (10/4 - 10/11)
- 20% off with email signup (ongoing)
- Free standard shipping on orders $50 or more for members (ongoing)
SHEIN
- $20 off orders over $99 (ongoing)
- SHEIN Anniversary Sale: Play games and get extra discounts (until 10/10)
- 15% off all orders (until 11/10)
- Up to 20% off all orders (ongoing)
Kiehl’s
- Save up to 40% off with jumbo size skincare (ongoing)
- Free samples with every order (ongoing)
- 15% off with email signup (ongoing)
Tech & Electronics
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer the best deals on tech and electronics, that doesn’t mean major retailers aren’t already hosting sales just before the holiday shopping rush. Verizon, HP, and Best Buy have can’t-miss deals and discounts right now, including ones for the newest iPhone 13 Pro. Scratch your tech-gear shopping itch with the deals below!
Verizon
- Current and new customers: Get the iPhone 13 Pro for free (until 10/31)
- 25% off cases and screen protectors (until 10/31)
- Switch or add a new line and get select smartphones for free (ongoing)
HP
- HP Days Sale: Up to 47% off select items plus free shipping worldwide (10/9)
- 5% off select gaming and premium monitors (until 11/1)
- Save up to 50% on ink or toner (ongoing)
Best Buy
- Outlet Event: Save up to 50% on clearance and open-box (until 10/24)
- Save on Deal of the Day (ongoing)
- Shop Top Tech Deals (until 10/10)
Grocery & Food
Believe it or not, your local grocery store has plenty of deals every day. Sam’s Club, Factor, and Cafe Britt are participating in fall savings, offering discounts on groceries and other food and beverage-related items or services. If you have grocery shopping planned, make sure to use the following deals!
Sam’s Club
- Fall Online Savings (starts 10/8 - 10/17)
- Get exclusive discounts with Member’s Mark (ongoing)
- Shop Grocery and Household Savings (ongoing)
Factor
- Get $90 off your first three weeks (ongoing)
- Get $90 off your first three orders with email signup (ongoing)
- Exclusive 15% discount for medical professionals, teachers, military (ongoing)
Cafe Britt
- Up to 20% off orders $100 or more (ongoing)
- 15% off all orders (until 11/20)
- Free shipping on orders of six bags or more (ongoing)