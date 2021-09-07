Fashion

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Goodbye bikinis, tank tops, and shorts — and hello cozy sweaters, preppy blazers, and shades of red and orange! As the temperature cools down, our wardrobe is in need of an upgrade or a swap to thicker clothes that’ll keep us warm. If you haven’t already started shopping for the fall, now’s the time to do it! We’ve put together a fall fashion guide that suits every person’s budget, whether it’s under $20 or under $200.

Top brands like Macy’s and Gap are beginning to reveal their fall collection, so you’ll want to stay on top of trends if you want to make a fashion statement. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, retail sales dropped significantly, but with the economy reopening as more people get vaccinated, the number of sales has gradually increased in recent months.

Take a look at what’s in style this fall season, as well as the variety of deals on apparel and accessories and see how you can save more money by shopping at the brands listed below!

Under $20

Price: $13 at SHEIN



Love a skirt but can’t commit to showing too much leg, especially during the colder months? This High Waisted Split Thigh Skirt from SHEIN is the perfect example of peekaboo: It’s a long skirt but splits at the thigh so you can show off some leg. It’s also high waisted so your legs will look longer. It comes in various colors that are neutral or dark, matching the autumn color palette. Depending on your height, pair the skirt with white sneakers or heels and you’ll reach new heights with your new outfit!

Savings Tip: If you spend more than $99, you get If you spend more than $99, you get $20 off at SHEIN ! Impulsive shoppers, you don’t want to miss this deal!

Price: $12 $10 at SHEIN



For days when you feel lazy but want to stay warm, a sweatshirt dress is the way to go. This Marble Knit Mini Sweatshirt Dress from SHEIN is a regular fit with a round neckline, and it’s made from polyester. All you have to do is slip this dress on and you’re basically fashion-ready, no matter if you don’t want to put too much effort in your outfit or you’re going for the relaxed look. It comes in dark colors so it fits the fall mood. For a budget-friendly sweatshirt dress, you can’t go wrong with this one!

Savings Tip: Whether you’re a first-time shopper or a veteran, you automatically get Whether you’re a first-time shopper or a veteran, you automatically get 15% off all SHEIN orders . If you’re a budget shopper, you’ll want to keep SHEIN on your radar.

Price: $9.99 at Target



Summer is pretty much over, but that doesn’t mean the memories of your vacation have completely vanished from your mind. If you went to Yosemite, whether it was this past summer or sometime before, this graphic t-shirt from Target will spark all the memories you created from connecting with nature. It’s also a great conversation starter for people who want to catch up on what you did during the summer break. Even if you’ve never been to Yosemite, the graphic t-shirt exudes fall colors and can be layered with a cardigan or a jacket. And it’s less than $10!

Savings Tip: Want free shipping? Just make sure your order is $35 or more and you’ll qualify for Want free shipping? Just make sure your order is $35 or more and you’ll qualify for free shipping at Target

Under $50

Price: $42 $16.97 at ModCloth



One of the top fashion trends this fall is feathers — lots of it! When you shop at ModCloth, specifically the sales section, you’ll come across these Flocking Fabulously in Feathers Slide Sandal by Chinese Laundry. If your shoe collection is missing something flamboyant, add these black slides that are too chic for their own good. Whether you’re wearing them with a pair of jeans or with a party dress, these sandals will catch everyone’s eyes. It’s comfortable and easy to slip on — what more could you ask from a pair of stylish sandals?

Savings Tip: Want to stay up to date on sales and new arrivals? Want to stay up to date on sales and new arrivals? Sign up for the ModCloth newsletter to get exclusive offers, announcements, and more straight to your inbox, and enjoy 15% off your first order.

Price: $69.95 $48 at Gap



Everyone’s got activewear in their wardrobe regardless of the season. The GapFit Runaround Half-Zip Jacket will keep you warm as the weather gets cooler but you won’t overheat as you work on your reps. It’s made from breathable woven fabric and moisture-wicking, quick dry technology. The front kanga pocket lets you store away small personal items like your keys and cell phone or can keep your hands warm. It’s the type of jacket that you can slip on easily when you’re in a hurry with a half-zip closure and snap buttons.

Savings Tip: Tired of paying for shipping fees? Enjoy Tired of paying for shipping fees? Enjoy free shipping at Gap on all orders for both cardholders and non-cardholders.

Price: $49.50 $24.75 at Belk



If you like big savings, you’ll find huge discounts at Belk on popular brands and wardrobe must-haves. This Women’s Long Sleeve Seamed Hoodie by Ocean & Coast is a pullover made from cotton and comes in teal. It’s the type of hoodie you want to wear if you’re walking on the beach or strolling in your neighborhood at night. If you live in a region where the weather hasn’t significantly cooled down to justify wearing thicker hoodies and sweaters, this thinner hoodie is an alternative. It gets the job done in terms of providing coverage and warmth from slightly chilly weather.

Savings Tip: Like special perks? Join the Like special perks? Join the Belk Rewards Program and get benefits like an extra 20% off orders, cashback points, and more.

Price: $29.99 $25.49 at Target



If you’re looking for a cute blouse to add to your fall wardrobe, this Women’s Puff Elbow Sleeve Blouse by Who What Wear from Target checks off that box. The blouse adds that softness to your outfit with the puffed short sleeves and ruched cuffs. Even though it features summerweight fabric, that doesn’t mean you can’t rock this blouse during the fall months. It comes in cream and blue colors, which complement darker colors that you’d see during the cooler seasons. The squared off hemline also makes the blouse versatile in how it, tucked or untucked.

Savings Tip: Sign up for a Target RedCard Subscription and get 5% off all orders. If you’re a frequent Target shopper, you might want to consider becoming a member!

Price: $68 $34 at Kohl’s



Men, don’t put away your shorts just yet! As fall comes around, you can still hang on to your cargo shorts or buy a new pair like these Big & Tall Chaps Performance Cargo Shorts from Kohl’s. Though the cooler months might make you want to wear sweatpants or jeans, you can still get away with showing some leg while pairing the shorts with a hoodie to keep your upper body warm. Plus, these shorts feature UPF 50+ sun blocking protection for days when you’re under the sun for your daily dose of vitamin D.

Savings Tip: Feel like spending big? If your order is more than $100, you get 15% off your Kohl’s order.

Under $75

Price: $89.50 $53.70 at Belk



Rocking a polo is an all-year affair, not just for the fall, so you’ll want to add this Classic Fit Oxford Shirt by Polo Ralph Lauren at Belk to your wardrobe. It’s got a button-down point collar and short sleeves so you can layer this with a t-shirt. You can choose from five different colors, depending on your OOTD. You don’t have to worry about feeling constricted while wearing this polo as it features a split back yoke with a box pleat for a wider motion range. And if you really want people to know who you’re wearing, the classic Ralph Lauren logo is embroidered on the left chest.

Savings Tip: Want an extra discount? Sign up for the Want an extra discount? Sign up for the Belk e-newsletter and get $10 off your order.

Price: $225 $90 at rag & bone



Who said you had to wear cardigans with a shirt or blouse? This Dallyce Cropped Wool Cardigan from rag & bone can be worn alone and still keep you warm without making you feel too hot. The breathable fabric is fine merino wool and the cardigan features a two-tone plaited rib crop with a lightweight knit. It’s so comfy that you can fall asleep in it or wear it while you lounge on your patio during the cool fall evenings. Button up the cardigan or let it loose when you pair it with another shirt — it’s your style!

Savings Tip: We hear you loud and clear: no more shipping fees! Enjoy We hear you loud and clear: no more shipping fees! Enjoy free shipping at rag & bone with no minimum purchase.

Price: $195 $100 at rag & bone



City dwellers, you can’t go without at least one poncho in your closet. This Addison Rain Poncho from rag & bone is lightweight and can easily be packed into your bag as you travel in the city. It comes with a drawstring pouch so you can organize your belongings easily. The snap enclosures give off the appearance of sleeves; the poncho comes in the color Olive Night. It’s a dark shade that fits the fall aesthetic to the T. If you’ve never bought a poncho, now’s your chance!

Savings Tip: Sign up for the rag & bone e-newsletter for the latest announcements and get exclusive offers like 15% off your first order.

Price: $68 $51 at Kohl’s



No one can resist corduroy, and this corduroy shacket from Kohl’s helps you stay warm while catching everyone’s attention for its vibrant color. It features dolman sleeves, a button front, barrel cuffs, four pockets, and a rounded hem. Layer up your outfit with a short sleeve shirt and top it with this shacket to complete your look. While not the cheapest clothing piece for juniors, it definitely leaves a strong impression for those with style!

Savings Tip: Sign up for the Sign up for the Kohl’s newsletter and enjoy 15% off your next order and stay updated on new arrivals and upcoming sales.

Under $100

Price: $79 at ModCloth



Things are about to get spooky this fall as Halloween fast approaches. At ModCloth, you’ll find an entire Halloween collection to get you in the “thrills and chills" type of mood! If you love dressing up — just not in your Halloween costume during the fall months — fashion this Along Came a Spider Web Midi Skirt. It’s made from a delicate, sheer black lace with spider web motifs printed and overlaid atop smooth black woven fabric. The elasticized waistband and A-line silhouette keeps the overall appearance chic and classy. Whoever said being festive was limited to just the holiday? For some, Halloween is an everyday affair!

Savings Tip: Be a smart shopper and check out different categories. Shop the Be a smart shopper and check out different categories. Shop the ModCloth Outlet section for up to 70% off on tops, pants, dresses, and more.

Price: $79.65 $55 at Gap



For classic and casual styles, Gap can do no wrong. This fall, layer up with this Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell to keep you warm but also stylish. During this season, the weather isn’t so cold where you need to bring out the trench coats and puffer jackets, which is why a denim jacket is the perfect go-to. Made from non-stretch denim and five percent recycled cotton, this jacket complements any outfit, be it on the edgier or casual side. The black denim wash makes the jacket look worn in, giving off vintage vibes. No matter your OOTD, a denim jacket is a must-have in your fall wardrobe.

Savings Tip: Want to stack up on savings? Sign up for the Want to stack up on savings? Sign up for the GAP email newsletter and get an extra 25% off your order.

Price: $98.50 $71 at Banana Republic



There’s no shortage of adventure styles and discounts at Banana Republic, especially with this Indiana Jones-esque Stretch Cargo Jogger. It’s sustainable and made from eco-friendly materials.This means that your adventures in the wild, even if it’s just to the park, won’t feel as guilt-driven. The elastic waist with a drawstring makes this jogger easy to slip into and the tapered fit gives off a slim appearance without making it too slim. Plus, it has plenty of pockets to store away small personal items when you’re about to embark on your next quest!

Savings Tip: Open up a Open up a Banana Republic store card to enjoy 10% off your entire order; plus, you’ll receive incredible shopping benefits all throughout the year!

Price: $89.50 at Banana Republic



When it comes to fall fashion, you can’t forget about the crew-neck sweaters like this Italian Merino Crew-Neck Sweater from Banana Republic. It’s soft and cozy, and made from Merino wool yarn for midweight warmth to keep you cozy during cooler days or in between seasons. This crew-neck also has raglan sleeves so you can roll them up to your elbows with ease without compromising your overall stylish appearance. You also have plenty of color options to choose from, so you can pick one color that matches the season.

Savings Tip: Become a cardholder and get Become a cardholder and get 20% off your first Banana Republic order on top of 10% off all your orders. Nothing is better than exclusive benefits when you become a loyalty program member!

Under $200

Price: $225 $135 at Macy’s



Tiny bags are making waves in the fall fashion category this year, and Macy’s has its fair share of designer handbags to add to your collection. This Leather Spencer Shoulder Bag by Lauren Ralph Lauren can be worn over your shoulder or carried in-hand and doesn’t take up too much space. Plus, it’ll prevent you from overpacking your bag and carrying around more weight than you need. Made from leather with the “LRL" logo metal clasp, this shoulder bag is the perfect complement to any outfit, whether for a casual day at work or a meetup with your friends.

Savings Tip: Hurry and snag Women’s Clothing and Accessories for over 20% off in Hurry and snag Women’s Clothing and Accessories for over 20% off in Macy’s discounts

Price: $179 at Macy’s



Ever want to go back in time to wear classic clothing such as capes? At Macy’s, grab yourself this High-Neck Plaid Sweater Cape by Anne Klein to get into the fall vibes as well as transport to a time when capes were all the rage! The high neckline keeps your neck warm and the three-quarter sleeves give you just enough material to cover your arms without making them disappear. Plaid is always in style, and with patch pockets at the front, you can slip in your phone or keys without anyone realizing. Capes are magical, and what better season to celebrate the magic than during fall?

Savings Tip: Head over to the Macy’s website now! Go online and Head over to the Macy’s website now! Go online and sign up for a Macy’s Profile to get an extra 25% off your order.

Price: $248 $79 at The Frye Company



Shoes are just as important as any other apparel pieces in your wardrobe. At The Frye Company, you’ll find a high-end collection of boots, heels, sandals, sneakers, and more, including this Brielle Back Zip. The open-toe white wedge goes with any summer and fall outfits, especially for the latter if you want to lighten up your outfit’s darker color palette. It’s leather- lined and also has a leather outsole, but just be careful not to get it dirty! The heel is only 2 ¼ inches, so you won’t need to take them off prematurely and walk barefoot from sore feet. Plus, you can enjoy huge savings with select discounts and promo codes at The Frye Company.

Savings Tip: First-time shopper? Get $50 off your order of $250 or more when you sign up for First-time shopper? Get $50 off your order of $250 or more when you sign up for The Frye Company’s email newsletter

Price: $158 $59 at The Frye Company



For easy slip-ons that pair well with the autumn aesthetic, these Mayer Venetian shoes from The Frye Company are comfortable and water-resistant. They feature a contour comfort footbed with added arch support so you’ll never want to take them off. Whether you’re in a hurry or just feeling lazy, slip-on shoes are a lifesaver and these specifically will turn your low-effort outfit into a more classy or preppy one. Plus, if you like leather, these shoes are made for you!