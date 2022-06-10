12 Cool Tech Products Dads Will Love to Get This Father’s Day

Holiday | Tech

You’re no stranger to Father’s Day (June 19). You’ve purchased the cards, taken him to the movies, maybe even cooked him his favorite meal. But this year, you want to go the extra mile with a gift that will last long after the big day. And what better than a cool new tech gadget to help him enjoy his favorite activity?

Below you’ll find ideas for all kinds of dads out there — grill-loving dads, sleep-deprived dads, movie fanatic dads, and the list goes on. If you’re looking for more options outside of the tech realm, check out our expansive 2022 Father’s Day Gift Guide. Let’s dive in!

For the Cinephile Dad

Price: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon



A projector the size of a soda can? That’s essentially what the NEBULA Capsule is, in addition to being an omnidirectional speaker. Dad will be able to set this little guy up wherever he wants — by the pool, outside the camping RV, or on his office wall. Connecting his favorite media is easy, thanks to HDMI and USB ports, or he can stream wirelessly with Airplay or Bluetooth.

For the Golfing Dad

Price: $299.99 at Best Buy



Even if he’s at the top of his golf game, the Garmin Approach S42 Smartwatch will limit the guesswork that goes into planning his next shot. With 42,000 course maps preloaded, Dad will be able to determine distances from the green and any hazards between him and the hole. He’ll even be able to analyze and track shot distances, thanks to the AutoShot round analyzer.

For the Running Dad

Price: $249.95 $179.95 at Amazon



The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds provide a high-quality audio experience (including

Spatial Audio support) and are sweat and water-resistant, making them a sensible choice for any avid runner. They’re also compatible with Apple and Android, so your dad can use virtually any smartphone or smartwatch to sync his music. But what really separates the Powerbeats is the adjustable ear hooks, ensuring Dad will never lose his buds to the trail or sidewalk again.

For the Music-Loving Dad

Price: $129.99 at Best Buy



If your dad brings the noise wherever he goes, consider this waterproof (and dustproof) speaker from JBL. The FLIP6 packs quite a sonic punch, thanks to its powerful two-way

speaker system that delivers clear audio across all frequencies. Dad can crank up the volume even more using JBL’s PartyBoost technology to pair his FLIP6 with another compatible speaker.

For the On-the-Go Dad

Price: $41.99 at Amazon



A portable charger is a great tool for any dad who travels regularly or spends significant

time outside of an office. This device from Anker is USB-C compatible and can charge an iPhone 12’s battery to 50% in 30 minutes. It also has a 12W USB port for additional devices, and is small enough to fit in just about any work bag.

For the Guitar-Playing Dad

Price: $76.99 $48.78 at Amazon



Practice makes perfect, but what if Dad’s guitar practice is keeping you up at night, or just driving you nuts? This mini amplifier from Vox mimics the classic AC30 amp and has nine effects to choose from, including chorus, delay, and reverb. The best part? It’s designed to connect to headphones, so dad can enjoy his electric the way it’s meant to be played, without bothering anyone else around him.

For the Dad Who Hates to Clean

Price: $229.99 $139.99 at Amazon



Get this smart vacuum for the dad who dreads weekend house cleaning (or just isn’t good

at it). The Eufy RoboVac 11S can work for up to 100 hours at low volumes and automatically recharges itself. It’s the ultimate hands-off helper and has a surprisingly affordable price point compared to some competitors.

For the Sentimental Dad

Price: $179.99 $159.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond



This digital photo frame lets your dad enjoy his favorite family pictures in a whole new way, as he (or anyone with the app) can instantly share photos or videos to the frame. Other features include HD resolution, an integrated speaker, smart-cropping, and an interactive touch bar.

For the Grilling Dad

Price: $99.95 at Home Depot



This digital meat thermometer from Traeger lets you monitor the temperature of your meat from up to 165 feet away. While we don’t suggest taking your eyes off the grill for extended periods, this sturdy stainless-steel thermometer will help Dad when he needs to hop to another task. He’ll also love the compact magnetic charging dock.

For the Gaming Dad

Price: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy



If your dad loves playing PC games, he’ll love this Logitech gaming mouse. It comes with 11 programmable buttons to let him plan out his game commands and a scroll wheel for lightning quick movement. The HERO also features balance and weight tuning, so dad can customize the perfect fit and feel for his mouse.

For the Sleep-Obsessed Dad

Price: $199.99 $179.95 at Walmart



The Smartsleep light from Philips provides a load of features, including a personalized sunset setting, relaxing sounds, and a guided breathing exercise to get Dad ready for some Zs. When it’s time to wake up, the Smartsleep light will gradually bring him into the day by simulating a gentle sunrise.

For the Frequent Flyer Dad

Price: $54.99 at Best Buy



This Bluetooth receiver lets Dad connect his wireless headphones to the in-flight entertainment — eliminating the need for wires or those airline earbuds. It also allows for two simultaneous connections, so you can enjoy a movie together on the way to that next family vacay.