Must-Have Smart Gardening Tools to Buy for Hot Summer Days

Gardening can be a grueling and tedious process. Luckily, there’s no shortage of high-tech gardening tools to help lessen the load of pruning, watering, and nurturing your plant babies. We’ve rounded up some of the best smart gardening tools in 2021 for seasoned gardeners and newbies alike. Plus, lawn and gardening supplies are some of the best things to buy in August as major retailers offer incredible markdown prices!

Price: $229.99 at Best Buy

Used for: A high-tech watering system



A smart sprinkler controller can effectively reduce waste and conserve water to keep your water bill in check. This sprinkler controller is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. It’s simple to install and its eight zones can be controlled through an app. This high-tech device can also adapt to your lawn needs and customize the schedule according to soil type and sun exposure. Plus, it has a Weather Intelligence feature that learns about the weather forecast and skips watering when it’s not needed (when it rains for example).

Price: $29.99 at Amazon

Used for: Detecting soil moisture levels



A soil moisture meter tells you how much to water your plants and it’s a handy device for seasoned gardeners. This one by ECOWITT comes with a digital LCD display that’s convenient and straightforward. Just put the tester in the soil and wait for 72 seconds; the digital display will show you the results numerically and visually. It can be used indoors and outdoors (it’s waterproof).

Price: $199 at Home Depot

Used for: Trimming your hedges for a well-manicured garden



This hedge trimmer is a quiet and powerful machine to trim your shrubs and bushes efficiently. It’s battery-powered, so it’s more environmentally-friendly than gas-powered trimmers. It can cut branches that are up to 3/4-inch thick and weighs 7.5 pounds. One of the common complaints people had with this one is that it doesn’t come with a blade guard, which is a safety essential.

Savings Tip: Save up to 50% off with select Save up to 50% off with select Home Depot coupons and promo codes.

Price: $59 at Amazon

Used for: A multipurpose leaf blower



BLACK+DECKER offers budget-friendly, versatile products to keep your yard clean. This handheld corded tool offers two speeds to adjust machine power. It comes with a leaf bag and has a mulch ratio of 10:1. But the highlight of this product is that it’s electric, and if you’re thinking about replacing your gas-run blower like many other Americans, it’s a clean and green upgrade.

Savings Tip: The The Amazon Store Card can fetch you a $10 discount on this product.

Price: $31.98 at Lowe’s

Used for: Digging and breaking up tough soil



A spading fork is an essential tool to dig, loosen and break hard soil, and turn over soil. This one by Craftsman has four steel tines and an ergonomic d-grip handle. The brand offers a 15-year limited warranty, so you know it’s designed to last.

Savings Tip: You can save 5% off on eligible items if you have a You can save 5% off on eligible items if you have a Lowe’s Advantage Card

Price: $12.99 $11.97 at Amazon

Used for: Healthy plant growth



Despite what you have going on in your garden, you’ll need a pair of reliable, comfortable, and easy-to-use pruners. We recommend the bypass pruner by Fiskars. Its corrosion-resistant steel blades stay sharp for longer and have been coated to prevent them from sticking due to sap. It has a non-slip grip that makes it easier to go about your tasks in the yard. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Removing dead or diseased stems and leaves promotes healthy growth of plants and reduces infestation. It doesn’t hurt that getting rid of dead stems refreshes the look of your space. Every plant has different needs, so bookmark The New York Times guide if you’re researching the best time and ways to trim.

Price: $86.90 $64.99 at Amazon

Used for: Heavy-duty watering



Flexzilla’s striking green product has made it to every list of "Best Garden Hoses." It’s lightweight and durable, and a favorite amongst gardeners. You can take it around corners and bushes without much effort, and use it in all seasons. The color is easy to spot and there are multiple lengths to choose from. This crowd-pleaser is also easy to coil and leak-free.

Price: $11.87 at Amazon

Used for: Keeping your hands cool



These bamboo gloves are breathable, so they keep your hands cool in the summer and warm in the winter. They are pretty flexible and fit snugly. Plus, they are touch-screen-friendly, making them comfortable to wear while working in the garden and posting pictures of said garden on Instagram. However, many Amazon reviewers noted that these don’t offer protection against thorns and prickly weeds, so it may be better to stay away from heavy-duty garden work.

Savings Tip: Amazon is offering a $1 off coupon on these gloves. Be on the lookout for Amazon is offering a $1 off coupon on these gloves. Be on the lookout for Amazon voucher codes for additional discounts!

Price: $154.84 at Amazon

Used for: Ultra-local weather updates



If you like keeping an eye on the weather and its implications on your plants and trees, then this personal weather station by Netatmo will be an interesting device to buy. It comes with two aluminum weather stations: an indoor sensor and a water-resistant outdoor sensor. Once it’s set up, it collects data about humidity, air quality, temperature, and weather, both inside your home and outdoors — using an app. It’s a nifty device to keep track of all weather conditions and pollution levels, and the ultra-local updates are mostly accurate. You can extend it by getting more sensors and an anemometer rain gauge. Moreover, it works with Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

Users have noted that installation can be complicated: You have to install each sensor individually, and it can be a hard process overall.