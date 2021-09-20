Autumn Decor You’ll Love at The Home Depot Fall Decor Days Event

Home

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by The Home Depot. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

There are two types of people in the world: Those who think fall is the best time of year and those who just haven’t realized it yet. Are you someone who loves decorating for the upcoming holiday festivities or simply loves the way warm, earthy hues look inside your home? If so, you'll want to take a look at Home Depot’s Fall Decor Days Event, which takes place Sept. 16-29! Below are 13 fall decor items from Home Depot that we’ll be adding to our shopping cart. Don’t forget to apply a Home Depot coupon code during checkout to score extra savings!

Simply Seasonal

Price: $79.98



What’s more fall than hay bales? Now you can have the look with none of the weight or hassle with this set of two reusable hay bales. Set these up indoors with a stack of pumpkins or outdoors with a scarecrow. No matter where you put them, it’s an easy way to make any spot of the house feel more like autumn.

Price: $31.22



Bring all the joy of the pumpkin patch to your own home with this adorable wooden sign! Stand it up on your porch to greet your guests or direct them to your backyard bash. You can also hang it in your dining or living room for a cute, fall-friendly statement. Plus the colors are warm and subtle, so you don’t have to worry about it pulling too much focus.

Savings Tip: Save up to 50% off when you shop at the Save up to 50% off when you shop at the Home Depot Deal of the Day section!

Price: $54.53



The only thing cuter than one wooden pumpkin patch crate is two pumpkin patch crates! This set is sweeter than pumpkin pie, with its tri-colored boards and vintage-inspired fonts scrolled on the sides. With words like “fresh baked pies," “pumpkins" and “hayride" on two sides and “Welcome to our patch" on the other two, these crates are giving us timeless fall nostalgia.

Price: $14.98



Whether you have a patio that’s roomy enough for a whole autumnal scene or a small door leading into your apartment, this festive pumpkin wreath is an easy way for anyone to usher in the fall spirit. We love the natural twig base, berries, and leaves in multiple fall colors. Plus, the wiring makes it easy to shape if you need to change it up.

Savings Tip: Visit Visit Home Depot’s Savings Center for an overview of the retailer’s latest promotions and deals.

Price: $32.99



Nothing greets the start of fall quite like a large porch sign that says “Hello Fall." The pumpkin artwork and rustic background are the embodiment of fall, and they’ll brighten any indoor or outdoor space. It’s quite a big sign, so it’s very hard to miss!

Price: $129



One of the best parts of fall is the beautiful, fiery bursts of color from falling leaves, and now you can enjoy the look from inside your own home! This life-like artificial maple tree features leaves in dazzling shades of crimson and orange that are ideal for your Halloween and Thanksgiving decor. Simply wipe clean to keep the colors vibrant, and you can reshape the branches to fit your space as needed.

Savings Tip: While perusing Home Depot’s fabulous fall page, be sure to click on the While perusing Home Depot’s fabulous fall page, be sure to click on the Special Buy savings filter for a list of that category’s best deals!

Price: $59.98



Want a gentle nod to the season? This delicate cutwork table runner features embroidered leaves in shades of yellow, green, and orange. The polyester is easy to care for and machine washable, so it’s perfect for throwing over the table for a harvest buffet or even Thanksgiving dinner. Complete the look with your favorite tableware and some glass pumpkins, and you’re good to go!

Price: $24.43



What better way to greet people into your home than with a “Hello, Pumpkin"? With its weather-resistant material and rubberized underside to keep it in place, this mat is more than just a pretty, festive face. This faux coir doormat is so durable and resilient, it’ll help you greet the autumn season for years to come! Simply vacuum and shake out when needed.

Price: $43.51



When it comes to festive decor, throw pillows are always the option! This set of two pumpkin toss pillows feature a beige wood print in the background and a picturesque orange pumpkin in the foreground. The pillows measure out to 18 x 18 inches and have a hypoallergenic fill, so they’re ideal for any sofa that needs a little pumpkin spicing up!

Subtly Spooky

Price: $28.60



What’s better than fall decor? Fall decor that looks good in your home all year round. If you’re someone who loves antiques on a budget, this galvanized metal candle holder is for you. Give your home the romantic gothic flare you’ve been dreaming of with its intricate scroll detailing and gray and black finish. Place on top of the dining table for a dazzling centerpiece or on the mantle to dress up the hearth.

Price: $23.47



Whether you’re decorating your bookshelves or your kitchen table, this adorable set of two black-and-white pumpkins gives you all the fall vibes without clashing with your monochromatic decor. The shimmery crackle design on these seven-inch artificial pumpkins makes for an impressive addition to any floral arrangement; they can also add a little sparkle to any spot in your home that needs something spooktacular.

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for Home Depot’s email list for exclusive deals and $5 off your next purchase.

Price: $20.58



This sign is so cute, it’s scary! The vibrant orange background of this 13-inch sign is complemented with its crisp black border and distressed finish. The image of the witch soaring in front of the glowing moon is as iconic as it is memorable. It can be hung outside in a covered patio or backyard, or you can hang it inside for some fun Halloween humor.

Price: $49.98



Anyone who wouldn’t think that this twig wreath is the absolute cutest has to be completely batty. We love how subtle this design is — the splayed-out twigs are naturally beautiful and the colony of glittery bats adds just the right amount of sparkle. It’s the perfect wreath for anyone who lives for the spooky season! To keep it looking squeaky-clean, we recommend hanging it indoors.