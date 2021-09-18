iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: Should You Buy Apple’s Newest Model Now or Wait?

Tech

Move over, iPhone 12 — the next generation is almost here! Apple just unveiled their newest model: iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you haven’t already read up on what to expect from the new and improved iPhone, you’re in the right place. We break down everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, including the release date and pricing.

iPhone 13 Pro Release Date and Pricing

Preorders for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max open up on Sept. 14 and release day is on Sept. 24. Here’s a rundown of the pricing:

iPhone 13 Pro: $999 (before trade-in)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,099 (before trade-in)

You can save up to $1,000 when you trade-in directly from the online Apple Store or at the Apple Store once they activate it with select U.S. mobile carriers.

Specs and Features

With every new iPhone release comes better specs and features, and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are next in line. The new models boast an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. What does that mean? The touch response is faster and more responsive. The pro camera system includes ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras that are newer and better than competitors. Along with advanced night mode capabilities, both smartphones come equipped with photographic styles – a new feature that personalizes the look of images in the camera app.

Video-wise, both models come with cinematic mode to produce movie-like videos with seamless, depth-of-field transitions, macro video, time-lapse, slow-mo, and better low-light performance. 5G is also included, providing faster, smoother connection and greater coverage. iOS 15 grants new ways for users to stay connected and packs powerful, intelligent features.

Design

Similar to previous models, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have a premium flat-edge design and features a surgical-grade stainless steel band, a finish that’s abrasion- and corrosion-resistant, and a textured matte glass back. Both models will be available in four colors, including the all-new sierra blue.

Should I Buy Now, Later, or Wait for the iPhone 14?

The answer will come down to a couple of factors. The first has to do with what kind of iPhone user you are (or want to be). If photography and cinematography are passions or part of your profession, the camera and video advancements alone will make the new 13 series worth considering. Likewise, iPhone early adopters will find enough new features and overall enhancements to make the purchase justifiable. The same goes for those late adopters who are a few generations behind. Upgrade now, and you’ll probably be blown away.

It gets trickier if you own an iPhone from the 12, 11, or even X series. Casual iPhone users who like to take the occasional photo, watch online videos, or check email might not see the iPhone 13 as a worthy investment. If that sounds like you, keep an eye out for news about next year’s iPhone 14.

There’s also a compelling reason why owners of earlier models are better off buying any of the iPhone 12 options over the new 13 series: The price of the 12 series is expected to drop once the 13 is on the market. The same logic goes for iPhone 12 owners, who might want to wait for the iPhone 14 launch to take advantage of discounted prices on the iPhone 13 next year.

Savings Tip: We get it. Not everyone wants to spend top dollar on a brand-new iPhone. Or perhaps you need a phone right now, and can’t wait for the new release. If you fall into one of these categories, check out our guide on We get it. Not everyone wants to spend top dollar on a brand-new iPhone. Or perhaps you need a phone right now, and can’t wait for the new release. If you fall into one of these categories, check out our guide on how to score the best iPhone deals in 2021

How Can I Save Money on the iPhone 13?

There are a number of ways you’ll be able to save on iPhone 13 models. Here’s how:

Trade-in your old iPhone through Apple and use your credit towards any of the new iPhone 13 options. Explore deals through any of the major wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile. While we don’t know the exact details of these future deals, you can expect to find some very attractive trade-in incentives or even BOGO offers. You’ll also be able to avoid large payments through their installment plans.

As far as other large retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, don’t expect any great deals at launch, but do keep an eye on Apple discounts as we approach 2022.