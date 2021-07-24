Shop All the Fabulous Back-to-School Deals for Your Stylish Tween at Justice

Shopping

Summer is almost over, and that means back-to-school shopping is back in the books! Along with cute stationery and school supplies to stay organized, we all love a good back-to-school apparel haul.

Get started on your child’s back-to-school shopping early this summer with dozens of stylish choices from Justice — the one-stop-shop for tween girls clothing. Better yet, Justice is dropping the school bell alarm mid-July with plenty of unique fashion pieces and essential back-to-school items like backpacks and graphic tees.

As your child goes back to school, mental health is more important than ever. Justice has announced a partnership with On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children’s Mental Health. The goal is to provide one million classrooms with free mental health resources for children as kids go back to school during the pandemic.

We’ve put together a fun back-to-school shopping guide to Justice to help you find the best, on-trend apparel for your child. Whether they’re into Disney graphic tees or chic cheetah prints, your kid will go back to school with confidence and style!

Be Kind

Graphic Crewneck Tee

Price: $18



Being kind to one another is one of the greatest life lessons that we can all take back with us to school. This colorful graphic crewneck tee comes with bold graphic lettering that reads, “Treat Everyone With Kindness," available in five different color styles. Made from recycled materials and breathable cotton-blend fabric, this cozy long-sleeve tee is perfect for when the temperature cools down in the fall. Pair this long-sleeve tee with denim jeans for a stylish and fashion-forward ensemble!

Savings Tip: Shop Shop back-to-school graphic tees and hoodie styles and get free shipping on orders $25 and over.

Rock a Skirt

Tiered Girls Skirt

Price: $13



Two-in-one apparel pieces get extra credit for being stylish and versatile! This Bohemian-inspired short-skirt duo is no exception. With lightweight cotton fabric and a stretchy flow, this skirt comes with attached comfy shorts in a variety of styles and colors. If you like the flexibility of a skirt and short combo, these are “cartwheel-tested" — which means they’re perfect for wearing at recess time or during intramural sports.

Savings Tip: Looking for that perfect gift for a friend? Shop Looking for that perfect gift for a friend? Shop Justice gift cards starting at $10.

Stylish Disney Character Hoodie

Disney® Minnie & Mickey Graphic Crop Hoodie

Price: $36



Stay warm in this classic Disney® Minnie & Mickey Graphic Crop Hoodie by Justice. For a nostalgic feel, this blue hoodie comes with a Mickey and Minnie graphic design in the front and a fashionable rolled hemline. Great for layering, this Disney® collection is just what we were looking for to ring the new school year in style! For a laid back look, pair this hoodie with matching tees and leggings from the Disney® collection.

Savings Tip: Enjoy Enjoy exclusive discounts and offers when you sign up for Justice emails.

I Want Candy

Candy Graphic Joggers

Price: $26



If your school allows for casual Fridays, why not sport these sweet Candy Graphic Joggers? Pay tribute to your favorite tangy candy with these stylish joggers featuring Justice and Airheads’ signature logos on the side. Designed with comfort in mind, these stretchy waistband joggers are perfect for when you feel like ditching jeans for the day. Make it a sweet treat by pairing these joggers with a matching tee from Justice’s candy collection.

Savings Tip: Enjoy great deals when shopping for Enjoy great deals when shopping for New Arrivals

Comfy Faux Jean Leggings

Pull-On Jean Leggings

Price: $30 $15



For a cool faux jean look, wear these stretchy jean leggings for ultimate comfort and style. With pull-on waistband features, these grey wash leggings are perfect for getting from one class to the next. Plus, they go well with casual tees or dressing it up with a keyhole tee. If you’re conscious about your shopping choices, you’ll love these jean leggings because the stretch cotton fabric is made with recycled materials. It’s a win for the environment (plus, you get extra credit points for caring about the planet, too).

The Cool Graphic Tee

Graphic Tie-Front Tee & Scrunchie

Price: $16



The sun is still shining, so why not add some vibrant colors to your back-to-school wardrobe with this honeycomb graphic tee? We love that this loose-fitting tee has a scoop neckline and a keyhole on the side for a stylish finish. Plus, you’ll get a matching scrunchie to complete your cool look!

Lights, Camera, Sparkle!

Sequin-Accent Crewneck Tee

Price: $14



Trying out for the school play or hoping to add more sparkle to your overall look? Justice has got you covered with a stunning sequin-inspired tee, available in fun styles like Atomic Blue and Pink Lemonade. This crewneck tee has a sequined pocket on the left side along with an embroidered Justice logo highlight in the front. Showcase your fun personality with a cool tee that brightens anyone’s day.

Sporty Leggings

J Sport Crop Leggings

Price: $24



J Sport Crop Leggings are a great addition to your sporty back-to-school look. These sporty leggings add flair and style whenever you’re heading to physical education class or finishing up a math quiz. We love the subtle Justice Sport logo taping down the side for a super cool finish. With a wide waistband and comfortable stretch fabric, these leggings pair well with a casual tee, tank or keyhole tee. These leggings come in sizes XS to XXL.

Cool Backpack Crew

J Sport Tie-Dye Mini Backpack

Price: $18



The Justice Sport line has been empowering girls since 2004 with stylish apparel and cool accessories. This vibrant tie-dye mini backpack is perfect for storing your everyday essentials. With a large zipper panel and durable adjustable straps, this backpack has got your back from morning to when the school bell rings. With a retro pattern and colorful tie-dye, this backpack is sure to catch everyone’s eyes in the hallway. For a sporty finish, the center black and white strap contains positive affirmations like “Capable" and “Determined" — reminding you of how awesome you are!

Dress it Up

Knotted T-Shirt Dress

Price: $20 $9.99



Who said you can’t turn a t-shirt into a stylish dress? This Knotted T-Shirt Dress makes a unique fashion statement while keeping it cool and casual. With a V-neckline, short sleeves, and lightweight cotton fabric, this t-shirt dress is the perfect addition to your closet. Plus, it has a knot tied in the front for a bold and trendy look. With so many colors to choose from, you can dress it up by layering the t-shirt dress with a cute jean jacket and sneakers.

Stretchy Shorts

Denim Girls Bermuda Shorts

Price: $22 $9.99



Everyone needs a good pair of Bermuda shorts with plenty of pocket space to store essentials. These girls’ denim shorts are made with a pull-on stretch waistband and cotton-blend fabric to make it easier to move around. Whether you’re heading to P.E. class or grabbing lunch with friends, these shorts are cute and comfortable! Tuck in a shirt or wear a tank with these shorts to create your own cool back-to-school statement piece! We especially love that the welted seams and whisker accents add a classic and rugged look.

Pretty in Plaid

Patterned Button-Up Top

Price: $26



“On Wednesdays, we wear plaid!" You can’t go wrong with wearing plaid during the school week. With a timeless look, this comfortable button-up top has subtle stripes that make a fun fashion statement. Plus, you can roll up your sleeves and style the top in a casual way. Made with breathable fabric, this top keeps you cool and helps you showcase your vibrant personality. To create the ultimate back-to-school look, pair this plaid tee with jean leggings or denim jeans from Justice.

Shoe Stopper

Cheetah Zip Wedge Sneaker

Price: $49



Don’t forget to shop for brand new kicks to go with your stylish outfit from Justice! These fierce wedge sneakers are a good mix of sporty and chic. With easy pull-on features and a hidden wedge, these comfortable fit sneakers make dressing up for school a daily adventure! With a bold cheetah pattern and unique zip features, you’ll definitely want to show off these cool kicks at school.

Cool Tees

Disney® Dip-Dye Tie-Front Tee

Price: $24



Thinking of what to wear to school on Fridays? How about the Disney® Dip-Dye Tie-Front Tee? It has a fun dip-dyed graphic with “forever friends" like Mickey, Minnie, and Donald and Daisy Duck. With a classic crew neckline and a stylish scrunched tie at the side, this cotton tee brings some Disney magic to your daily routine. With a relaxed fit, this tee goes great with a pair of leggings or shorts from Justice.

Retro Hoodies

Patterned Zip-Up Hoodie

Price: $30



Looking for new back-to-school styles? How about this Patterned Zip-Up Hoodie? With comfortable slip pockets and cotton-blend fabric, this hoodie will keep you warm and trendy. Plus, we love the stripes and signature Justice logo features.