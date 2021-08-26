5 Best Labor Day Appliance Sales to Shop for in 2021

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Labor Day has come to signify and celebrate the strength and prosperity of hardworking Americans across the nation. It’s also a great opportunity for them to invest their hard-earned money into enhancing their living space with Labor Day deals! In fact, some of the best home appliance deals can be found during this holiday.

To help you find the best Labor Day appliance sales, we’ve compiled a list of all the places to shop to upgrade every room in your home — from hundreds of dollars off best-selling laundry machines at Home Depot, to incredible markdowns on TVs and other living room essentials from Best Buy, and more!

For Kitchen Appliances: Sears

Enjoy savings of up to $600 off big-ticket kitchen appliances during the Sears Labor Day sale. Founded in Chicago in the late 1800s by a train station agent named Richard Sears, this well-known department store has a long history of selling home appliances, and is considered part of the fabric of American industry.

You’ll find a bit of everything you need to score huge savings on a diverse range of kitchen appliances — be it stainless-steel refrigerators and smart fridges to modernize your kitchen or French-door fridge styles that bring in a touch of the countryside.

Below are a few early kitchen deals to keep an eye out for. While you’re at it, snag an extra $50 off of Sears appliances priced at $750 or more.

Price: $1,749.99 $1,239.99



This stainless steel beauty is a modern addition to your kitchen that will not disappoint! Kenmore is a brand that is well known for its quality, and we love this model's sleek design with side-by-side doors. It’s both elegant and minimal, and its stainless steel material is less likely to harbor bacteria. We love the gallon-sized door storage and the in-door Dual Pad ice and water dispenser. Plus, it’s equipped with premium freshness technology to keep your food fresh for longer periods of time. With plenty of storage options and easy-to-clean shelves, this fridge is designed for flexibility and convenience. We say, sign us up!

Price: $1,899.99



This refrigerator’s French-door style has us dreaming of lavender fields. And its unique multi-flow air system is sure to keep your fridge smelling as fresh and bright as a field of flowers. It even has humidity-controlled produce drawers that’s designed to keep fruits and veggies as fresh as possible. You’ll also find everything inside easily with its LED lighting. You’ll dig its factory-installed cube-ice maker, which will add an extra layer of class straight to your glasses.

Savings Tip: Sears rewards customer loyalty. They offer up to $50 off your order when you Sears rewards customer loyalty. They offer up to $50 off your order when you enroll in Sears email newsletter . If you want to gain serious rewards, we recommend joining their Shop Your Way Rewards program, which offers 1% cashback in points for every dollar you spend.

Price: $3,099.99 $2,889.99



We're loving our smart home appliances this season, and this LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerator is no exception! Its Smart Cooling® system helps maintain humidity and temperature levels, and can be conveniently operated from your smartphone, whether you're at home or away. The 3-layer Fresh Air Filter is equipped with an interior fan that circulates fresh air throughout the fridge. Don’t miss out on adding a modern edge to your kitchen with its transparent glass door. Simply knock twice on the Door-in-Door® panel and the interior lights up. Your guests will be impressed — we sure are.

For the Laundry Room: Home Depot

If you're considering doing some "labor" this holiday, we'd like to remind you of one of our favorite home improvement stores: Home Depot. Whether you're revamping your laundry room or installing cabinets for the linen closet, you'll find all of the raw materials and professional guidance you’ll need at your local Home Depot.

Also, frequent home-improvers know that Home Depot price matches many of its competitors, including Lowes, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Price matching is available both online and in-store.

Price: $2,799



As we eagerly anticipate the release of next season’s “Bridgerton," we have come to love all things royal. If you're looking to incorporate an air of nobility this Labor Day for your home, look no further than this LG Studio Noble Steel washtower. We love its built-in artificial intelligence that remembers your favorite settings. We’re also in awe of its comfortable Center Control eye level display, and its smart technology fabric sensors that automatically selects your wash cycle.

In a rush? You’ll love the LG SpeedWash Cycle, as it’ll wash your clothes in as little as 15 minutes. This model even has a Wrinkle Care setting, which tumbles your clothes up to three hours after the cycle is done to prevent wrinkles. Also, if you’re looking for long-lasting quality, the LG NeveRust Stainless Steel interior tubs are built for years of use.

Savings Tip: If you're a DIY expert, we recommend joining the If you're a DIY expert, we recommend joining the Pro Xtra Loyalty Program , which offers plenty of benefits, including up to 10% off on orders, volume pricing, personalized rewards, and more.

Price: $3,149 $2,834



Whirlpool is well known as one of the best manufacturers of washing machines and dryers and for good reason! The machine’s capacity is 3.1 cubic feet, which is enough space to handle small commercial loads of laundry. With long-lasting and durable materials built from galvanized steel and porcelain-enamel, the manufacturer notes this model is designed to improve longevity and handle regular usage. This unit also passes the environmental test, with its ENERGY STAR certification. It uses an average of just 12.24 gallons of water per cycle, much less than the typical 19 gallons! Its high-efficiency technology offers great energy savings without sacrificing performance. If you appreciate quality, endurance, and want to save energy/water, you'll find this washer-dryer combo works almost as hard as you do!

Price: $849 $698



This washer is all about efficiency. Built by Samsung and ENERGY STAR-certified, this is the perfect choice for heavy loads and constant use. Its capacity weighs in at a whopping 5 cubic feet, allowing for ultra-large loads. Got grass stains from your Labor Day picnic? Its built-in Active-Water jet faucet allows you to pretreat stained clothing with the press of a button. For ease and comfort, its EZ Access tub design allows you to easily reach the bottom. Despite its capacity for large loads, it works quietly thanks to its VRT Plus Technology, which reduces noise and vibration. Its Smart Care enables easy troubleshooting from anywhere. Overall, this model is great for big families with busy schedules!

For the Bedroom: Bed Bath & Beyond

Founded in suburban New York in the early '70s by two friends with retail backgrounds, Bed Bath & Beyond — originally called Bed 'N Bath — is sure to meet all of your bathroom and bedding needs during their Labor Day sale. Plus, earn an extra 20% off discount as a BEYOND+ member and free shipping for any items over $39.

Savings Tip: Our insiders recommend the Our insiders recommend the BEYOND+ membership, which gives you free standard shipping and huge discounts on in-store items and interior design services. There is a flat fee to enroll, but it is well worth it!

Price: $375.99 $300.79



This arched headboard is the epitome of royal flair and proves you don't have to make a drastic furniture change to update your bedroom. This tailored headboard features brass nailheads and a plush interior, making it classic in every way. We love its steel blue color and arched shape as well.

Price: $339.99



This slatted king platform bed is the rustic comfort we've been missing in our lives. It features a wood construction and a rich walnut finish. Available in full, queen, and king sizes, this natural wood piece is sure to give you the welcome rest you've been looking for. Plus, its tapered legs add a subtle finish to this rustic piece.

Price: $270.99



This modern platform bed is everything we recommend for a true bedroom refresh. Its fully upholstered construction is comfortable in every sense, while it's contemporary design adds a layer of elegance. It features solid wood legs, and is upholstered with plush polyester. It has wooden slats at the base, so there’s no need for a box spring. Add some plants, and you have an end-of-summer oasis. While they say you shouldn't wear white after Labor Day, we are certainly sleeping in it!

For the Patio: Lowe's

If you are anything like us, a good outdoor gathering or backyard BBQ is the way to celebrate Labor Day weekend — and there’s no shortage of huge discounts on patio and outdoor furniture for you to choose from at Lowe’s. Plus, get extra savings on already marked-down prices with select Lowe’s promo codes.

Price: $398 $298



This all-weather wicker and faux iron combination invites a bohemian modern look to your outdoor living space. With a cushion made of beige-dyed polyester and a brushed steel frame, it’s the perfect seating space for two to indulge in early breakfast or to take a coffee break. This conversation set is just the right size for small and mid-sized outdoor spaces. Bringing natural elements like wicker together with strong metals like steel is a great combination that is boho-meets-industrial and ultra livable.

Savings Tip: Shop the Shop the Lowe's Savings Section , which includes all on-sale items. It’s currently featuring 40% off of flooring, bath products, appliances, and more.

Price: $398 $318.40



Designed with a historic feel, this rocking-chair style patio set weighs in at 225 pounds, and is certainly one of the sturdier models we’ve come across. Don’t let the weight dissuade you though; this set has an easy assembly. The all-weather wicker construction marries well with beige olefin cushions and a black finish steel frame. We love the hand-painted wood-look finish on the small table.

Price: $448 $380.80



This five-piece patio couplet is styled with a beautifully woven wicker metal frame and paired with comfortable aquamarine cushions. Its weather-resistant fabric will make lounging outside perfect no matter the season. The matching footstool/ottoman piece accompanying each of the chairs is perhaps our favorite part of this design.

For the Living Room: Best Buy

Best Buy may be known for their laptops and computers, but there’s no shortage of home electronics and high-tech living room essentials.

Price: $1,199.99



With an immersive, theater-like viewing experience, this Samsung smart TV takes home entertainment to the next level. Its 75-inch screen features dynamic UHD crystal technology that gives lifelike imagery like you've never seen; the 4UK HD screen is four times the pixels of full HD. Plus, the smart TV capability has voice control, which connects you directly to the streaming platform of your choice: Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more.

Price: $199.99 $169.99



Measuring at 32 inches, this Insignia television is perfect for those with smaller spaces who are looking for an economical choice. It includes standard HD and smart voice controls, which means that you won't have to skip out on quality and convenience, even at this price point. Its smart-capability also allows you to connect with your favorite streaming services, including Hulu, Netflix, and Prime. We are sold!

Price: $599.99 $579.99



For those looking for a middle-of-the-road option, look no further than this LG 55-inch smart TV. It features full smart-voice capability and 4K UHD resolution, but at a fair price point. The screen is also great for family rooms and larger bedrooms.