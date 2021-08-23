Get a Jump on the Best Labor Day Sales in 2021

Shopping

Labor Day is right around the corner! Even though many stores are still finishing up their back-to-school promotions, the day is worth planning for since there are sure to be outstanding deals that will be offered on (or around) this year’s holiday on Sept. 6.

What Labor Day sales can you expect in 2021? If past years are any indication, you can look forward to major deals on large appliances from stores like Lowe’s, Best Buy, and Home Depot. And since Labor Day signals the unofficial end to summer, there’s a good chance you’ll see markdowns on items like outdoor furniture, grills, and barbecue accessories. Walmart and Macy’s will also have big sales across many categories.

Let’s take a look at some of the early Labor Day deals currently available. This will give you a sense of what to look for as we get closer to September — or you may find exactly what you need now!

Early Labor Day Deal: Get up to $100 off select Home Depot tools plus free delivery.



Find great deals in every aisle when shopping at Home Depot’s Labor Day sale, including washers and dryers, refrigerators, kitchen cabinets, and more!

Price: $579.00 $518.00 at Home Depot



This Samsung 24-inch. Stainless Steel Dishwasher offers just a taste of what’s to come during Home Depot’s Labor Day sales. It has an adjustable upper rack that can accommodate various dish shapes, and four wash cycles, along with its five wash options. It even has a digital leak sensor that will shut off the wash before any water can get out. Tired of old and noisy dishwashers? This Samsung is probably quieter than what you’re used to, as it operates at around 55 decibels.

Price: $349.99 $299.99 at Home Depot



If you have a furry companion living at home, this Dyson Slim Ball Vacuum Cleaner may soon become your next best friend. Geared especially for residences with pets, the Dyson comes with a special turbine tool that sucks up pet hair from carpets and upholstery without getting tangled up. The Dyson also has a cleaner head that automatically adjusts depending on what type of floor you’re on. With a certification from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, this do-it-all vacuum has a HEPA filter, meaning it traps more airborne allergens than the traditional vacuum bag.

Early Labor Day Deal: N/A



From Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, you can expect to enjoy an additional 20% discount on already markdown prices of up to 60% off at Macy’s Labor Day Sale 2021.

Price: $719.00



Be on the lookout for sales on outdoor furniture items, like this chaise lounge chair sold at Macy’s. It has a rust-proof cast aluminum frame that’s built to withstand the outdoor elements, while its mildew-resistant fabric will ensure longevity. It also comes with a seven-year limited warranty, including a one-year limited warranty on the finish and fabric. Buy now and you’ll still have plenty of time to relax and catch some rays before the temperature drops too much.

Price: $819.00 $377.00



Mattresses are a popular item during Labor Day sales, and this Sealy Essentials Plush Pillow Top Mattress is a great example of what you can find. To be clear, this is not for those who prefer a firm mattress. Its SealyCushion Air Foam provides air flow and relaxing softness every time you lie down. If you could dissect this plush mattress, you’d see that it’s made with layers of cushioning atop a spring core to give the support and comfort you’d expect from the Sealy brand.

Early Labor Day Deal: Buy one beauty item and get one 50% off at Ulta’s Mix and Match Sale.



Last year, Ulta celebrated Labor Day with its “21 Days of Beauty'' event, offering daily deals on many of their makeup, skin, and hair products. We expect something similar this year, but there are many great sales to check out in the meantime.

Price: $14.50 - $22



This Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo is currently part of a Buy 1, Get 1 50% off promotion running through Aug. 21. Revel in the fresh tea tree oil scent combined with peppermint and lavender fragrance for a truly revitalizing experience.

Price: $17.99 at Ulta



Similar to the above deal, if you buy two of these sunscreens, you can get the second one for 40% off. The Neutrogena Invisible Defense Lotion is oxybenzone-free and made without parabens or mineral oil. Not just a sunscreen, this lightweight lotion has antioxidants to help aid against free radicals like air pollutants. And it leaves skin feeling moisturized and hydrated.

Early Labor Day Deal: Get a free Best Buy e-Gift Card worth up to $400 when you buy a select Samsung refrigerator and two additional select appliances.



Best Buy hasn’t released the details of their Labor Day sale; however, you can expect huge savings of up to 30% off select major appliances, tech products, and more.

Price: $259.99 $219



This fridge from Frigidaire is perfect for the garage, playroom, or home bar. Its stainless-steel finish and glass shelves make for a classy design, and its top freezer can house all your frozen favorites. The other essentials are here as well, like a crisper drawer, LED lighting, and an analog temperature dial. It also has reversible doors, so it can easily adhere to your spatial needs. The Mini Fridge’s ENERGY STAR certification means you’ll be able to keep your energy costs low.

Price: $2,499.99 $2,099.99



You can likely find some Labor Day deals on TVs, too, like this LG 65" C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. We’re talking $400 off a state-of-the-art OLED TV that provides top-notch contrast and color for your favorite movies, shows, or video games. The C1 Series comes with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for a super-smooth gaming experience, which virtually eliminates any screen lagging. And you won’t lack any of the “smart" features either, as this TV comes with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, along with access to countless apps and streaming content.

Early Labor Day Sale: N/A



Walmart hasn’t revealed the details for its Labor Day deals just yet, but they are currently offering serious bargains on back-to-school supplies, as well as fantastic summer savings on outdoor appliances and furniture.

Price: $396.00 $346



Check out this versatile five-burner propane gas grill from Cuisinart. It comes with a stainless-steel smoke tube that allows you to utilize wood chips or pellets for that subtle smoky flavor. You’ll also get a cast iron griddle that’s ideal for sautéing veggies or cooking delectable burgers.

Price: $179.88 $97



We expect Walmart’s Labor Day sales to cover some home appliances, too, like this vacuum cleaner from Ionvac. The SmartClean 2000 can automatically travel across hardwood, tile, and carpet while delivering an exceptional clean. It’s also significantly quieter than traditional vacuum cleaners, so it won’t disrupt you during conversation or working hours. Control the Smartclean 2000 using Google Assistant, Alexa, or with the remote. You can even download the Tzumi Smart Home app and schedule a clean on your phone!