Michael Kors Spring Event: Enjoy 25% Off All Orders

From now until March 19, Michael Kors Spring Event gives shoppers the opportunity to save 25% off classic handbags, stylish shoes, and other warm-weather favorites. The spring discount is sitewide, so you’ll automatically save 25% off across all categories at Michael Kors, though you’ll find the best deals on handbags, shoes, and fashion accessories. The retailer also has discounts on watches, activewear, and dresses.

With everything discounted, you can score some glamorous items at the Michael Kors Spring Event — and at an unbeatable rate!

Best Coupons at Michael Kors Available Now

Enjoy 25% off all orders.

Get free shipping on purchases over $50.

Save up to 75% off sale items.

Find new sales items up to 62% off.

What is Michael Kors Spring Event?

The Michael Kors Spring Event is one of the retailer’s big seasonal promotions. It gives shoppers the chance to save on new arrivals and score deep discounts on sale items.

When is the Michael Kors Spring Event?

The Michael Kors Spring Event takes place from March 11-19. Look out for other seasonal events to get markdowns on new items and already-discounted products.

10 Must-Have Fashion Essentials to Buy During the Michael Kors Spring Event

Price: $258 $193.50



Snag this versatile pebbled leather bag and use it to hold your daily essentials. You can sling the shoulder strap on for a casual look, or hold the handles to transition the bag for evening. This bag is perfect for all occasions and great for lightening your accessories as spring sets in. It features cream-colored leather with gold hardware – a classic combination for any fashion staple.

Price: $258 $193.50



This modern sling pack is great to couple with casual outfits and to carry all your handheld items. Made with Michael Kors signature-print canvas and a removable braided chain strap, this convenient bag is ideal for the person on the go. It’s so easy to carry that you’ll want to take it with you wherever you go.

Price: $168 $94.50



Flirty and feminine, this powder blush bag is a stylish pick for spring. Combine it with florals to complete the perfect spring outfit. This shoulder bag has a roomy interior and a back pocket to store everything you need. Add it to your wardrobe as another staple handbag and pair it with casual or dressy clothing. It’ll complete any outfit that you wear.

Price: $240 $180



Wear this cutout dress and feel like a goddess – with chain link accents, it’s a surefire way to make a statement wherever you go. Made with cotton poplin and featuring an A-line skirt, this dress is great for formal brunches, tropical getaways, and nighttime events. You can pair it with sandals, a classy straw hat, and sunglasses to complete the vacation-mode look.

Price: $98 $73.50



Sleek and cool, this modern cropped tank top is the perfect complement to joggers or jeans. Made with partially recycled material, the front cutout detail makes a statement and is a luxurious addition to any closet.

Price: $175 $131.25



Featuring Kors stripes on each side, the design pays homage to retro styles while the jogger fit keeps them current with today’s trends. The drawstring waistband ensures a secure, comfortable fit. Pair it with a hoodie and a tank top for all-day comfort. You’ll want to live in these every day; they’re a great way to look stylish without the effort.

Price: $140 $105



Stay comfortable in the transition to warmer weather with this short-sleeve sweater, which comes in four sophisticated colors. You can match it with a pencil skirt for a warm-weather look. It’s great for dressy-casual occasions or days when you want to look more polished than usual. Add neutral accessories to complete the look.

Price: $145 $108.75



These leather sandals are perfect for everyday wear and feature studs to give an extra edge. Add some oomph to your outfit by wearing this with your favorite daytime frock or dressing it up for nighttime. Plus, it has a cushioned rubber insole for all-day comfort. Either way, these versatile shoes are a spring staple to keep on your shoe rack.

Price: $95 $71.25



The Sterling Silver Pavé Pear Shaped Stud Earrings adds an extra bit of sparkle to complete any look. Designed in a classic pear shape, treat yourself to a luxurious pair of earrings without the premium price.



Price: $175 $131.25



A fun twist on hoops, these hoop earrings feature a curb-link design. They’re lightweight, making them easy to wear all day. Wear them with your hair down (or up) to create a stylish off-duty look or business as usual. Hoops are an effortless solution to elevate your style.