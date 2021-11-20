Step up Your Sneaker Game With New Arrivals at Stadium Goods

Fashion | Shopping

Since 2015, Stadium Goods has been a leader in aftermarket sneaker sales. For the uninitiated, this means Stadium Goods sells shoes that are no longer available at traditional retailers. In other words: Their sneakers are super popular and sell out fast! What elevates Stadium Goods beyond other aftermarket retailers — besides a large selection — is the strict authentication process that ensures their shoes aren’t sold unless they’re proven to be legitimate. When you shop Stadium Goods, the most you’ll need to worry about is picking the right shoe size.

It’s not just shoes, either. Stadium Goods also sells a wide variety of streetwear from top brands like Anti Social Social Club, Supreme, and Palace. They also have their own Stadium Goods line featuring hoodies, eco-friendly sweats, socks, and tees.

Right now, find great shoe deals and shop Stadium Goods fall new arrivals for the latest styles and designer collaborations by Nike, Yeezy, New Balance, and more. We’ve handpicked some of our favorites below, but do yourself a favor and check out the dozens of other options on their website.

Nike

Released on Oct. 8, 2021, the Nike Dunk High “Championship Navy" pays tribute to Villanova’s college basketball team and their 1985 NCAA National Championship with a classic two-tone navy and white color scheme. It’s also an anniversary of the Dunk itself, which began the same year with its “Be True to Your School" collection. In the decades since, the Dunk has transcended beyond the court to become an icon in the sneaker world. While the look of this Dunk may be timeless, it’s also been modernized for extra comfort.

This collaboration between Japanese streetwear brand Undercover, luxury fashion brand Sacai, and Nike combines Nike’s LDV with the Waffle Racer — two old-school running shoes that date back to the ‘70s. Don’t worry, you’re not seeing double! True to its mashup inspirations, the LDWaffle has double nylon tongues and overlapping suede and leather Swooshes on the mid-panel. The real eye-catcher, though, is the doubled midsoles, with the top midsole protruding far beyond the heel for a surprisingly modern look.

Another throwback to the basketball shoes of yesteryear, the Women’s Nike Dunk Low “Yellow Strike" adds a bold yellow suede Swoosh onto a white leather mid-panel, along with splashes of yellow on the overlaid panels. While it may lack the daring stylistic flair found in other shoes on our list, we love the tasteful shades of yellow and tan, as well as the quality of material, specifically the durable leather. It also has white laces that turn yellow when exposed to the sun.

Jordan

Grammy winner and indie pop star Billie Eilish joined forces with the Jordan Brand for two huge releases in September 2021. While the Air Jordan KO turns heads with a monochromatic lime green colorway, the Air Jordan 15 opts for a full-on beige that looks like it was plucked from a sci-fi flick. It’s also comfortable, as the shoe can easily be slid on and off without much effort. The Air Jordan 15 is made from 20% recycled content, making good on Billie’s desire for a more sustainable product.

Why do we love the “Starfish"? It starts with the black, white, and orange colorway! If you haven’t noticed already, we’re suckers for retro silhouettes, which, in this case, is a pretty faithful recreation of the original 1985 Air Jordan 1 Low release. These bad boys debuted on Aug. 26, 2021 before quickly selling out. Luckily, you can find them at Stadium Goods starting at $194 and up.

Released on Aug. 12, 2021, the Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Seafoam" takes the classic Air Jordan High silhouette and adds pastel green overlays and a green Swoosh over a white leather toe box and mid-panel. The seafoam green outsole complements nicely with the rest of the shoe’s design. We think the versatile colorway and soft leather makes this Air Jordan 1 High OG perfect for any season, dressed up or down.

ADIDAS

This Adidas collaboration with Kid Cudi contains elements of a retro high-top Adidas basketball shoe and boasts hook-and-loop straps that add a distinctive twist to the overall aesthetic. The colorway has various shades of brown, along with white and orange. Our favorite aspect is the combination of suede and nubuck panels. Named after Kid Cudi’s daughter, Vada, the Vadawam 326 is an adventurous alternative to other in-demand Adidas silhouettes. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the Kid Cudi line!

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low “Back to School" goes all black on its colorway, including both the midsole and outsole. It’s made with suede and leather, and has Bad Bunny’s third eye logo on the tongue. It also has a thick buckle and ankle strap with a pull-tab at the heel, features that pack a lot of attitude into an otherwise traditional design.

Paying homage to Jiminy Cricket from “Pinocchio", this Adidas collaboration with designer Sean Wotherspoon takes the Superturf Adventure silhouette and adds bright shades of teal, orange, blue, and purple to create a truly radiant colorway. Its textile upper is made with 20% recycled materials, and it has a 100% recycled polyester lining.

Yeezy

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 continues to look as modern and forward-thinking as it did when it debuted in 2016. We especially love the “MX Oat'' colorway, with its combination of red, orange, yellow, and blue on a beige Primeknit base. Trust us, these things are as light and comfortable as they look.

Turn heads with this striking neon-green slip-on from Yeezy. The one-piece “Glow" came out on Sept. 6, 2021 and is perfect for lounging at home in style or taking to the streets, as its outsole has more than enough traction to handle the outdoor elements.

New Balance

New Balance has been making running shoes for decades, but it’s their recent artist collaborations that have put them on the map with sneakerheads and streetwear aficionados. This shoe comes courtesy of the partnership with Chicago-based designer Joe Freshgoods. “Outside Clothes" takes the timeless 990V3 and infuses it with rich green, brown, and blue to represent the grass, dirt, and clear sky you might experience on a summer day.