The Only Pool and Beach Essentials You’ll Need This Summer

Put those coats back into storage and break out the swimsuits — summer has finally arrived! Whether you like to spend your days sunbathing next to the pool or building sandcastles on the shoreline, we can all agree that warmer weather calls for soaking up rays and cooling off in some waves. Want to take your pool days and beach stays to the next level? Make sure you have this list of summer essentials with you. From the basics like lounge chairs and SPF to speakers and games, these beach and pool accessories are guaranteed to make a splash!

1. Sony Portable Waterproof & Rustproof Speaker with USB Charging Port

Price: $149.99 at Best Buy



From diving into pool parties to roasting marshmallows at a beach bonfire, everyone knows that the best way to set the mood is with a little music. But no need for complex systems or huddling around your phone’s speakers — you can get powerful sound at the touch of a button with this Sony speaker from Best Buy! This fun and rugged speaker is up for anything, and it’s water-resistant so you can rest easy knowing that a few splashes here and there won’t ruin the party.

Savings Tip: Sign up for the free My Best Buy program membership to earn rewards with every purchase!

2. Wood Bean Bag Toss Game Set

Price: $80 at Target



Whether you want to take a break from the water or you’d rather play in the sand than in the sea, setting up a portable cornhole set is the perfect way to liven up any party! This Sun Squad set from Target is game-ready with a pair of beautiful wooden boards and eight bean bags that come in two summer-inspired patterns. Simply set the game up on the lawn or in the sand and get ready for a healthy dose of competition!

3. Margarita Flamingo Pool Float

Price: $44 at Cupshe



Need a break from flippin’ your fins? You’ll be sitting pretty on this adorable flamingo floaty! Easy to inflate and simple to store, you’ll know it’s summertime as soon as it touches the water. Grab ahold of the built-in handles, relax, and take a trip around the pool. And don’t worry about rustling any feathers. Cupshe has loads of swimming rings and floaties for you to choose from — there are even some for your drinks!

4. Floatation IQ: Hydrapong

Price: $57.98 at Sam’s Club



Ready for some fun? Simply inflate this floating pong game from Sam’s Club and let the competition begin! Whether you’re playing with your friends and drinking your favorite adult beverages or alcohol-free drinks with the kiddos, we’re sure this game will be a blast for all ages and get-togethers! It’s soft, durable, made in the USA, and comes with four ping pong balls so you’ll be ready to get the tournament started right away.

5. Find and Seek Scavenger Hunt Game

Price: $12.99 at Amazon



Want a great game for the kids the next time you take the family out to the seashore? With 35 cards and a drawstring bag, this cute scavenger card game from Amazon will only take seconds to slip into your beach bag, but it’ll fill hours of fun and entertainment for the kiddos (meaning you can take a rest to relax and sunbathe).



6. Super Fluid Daily UV Defense SPF 50+

Price: $40 at Kiehl’s



We love a healthy glow, but burning, spotting, and peeling is not a summer tradition worth carrying on. Defend yourself from harsh rays with Kiehl’s dermatologist-tested Super Fluid Daily UV Defense sunscreen. Perfect for all skin types, this is the SPF your skin has been craving! It’s lightweight and offers a matte finish so you won’t feel greasy. Plus, it’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, so your skin can feel free, healthy, and protected.

7. Outsider Sea Foam Folding Beach Chair

Price: $34.98 at Lowe’s



Talk about a summer essential! If you don’t already have a set of beach-ready folding chairs, take this as a sign! This Outsider chair from Lowe’s will have you relaxed and ready to soak up some rays with its high back, five adjustable positions, and easy-reach insulated cup holder. This chair also features a lightweight, rust-free aluminum and an integrated towel bar so you can dry off quickly after a swim. Can those dusty chairs in the back of the garage do all that?

8. Beach Towel

Price: $39.95 $29.99 at Gap



Getting tired of that tattered terry cloth you’ve been lugging with you for the past five summers? Gap can help you refresh your beach towel game! This 30" x 50" super soft terry knit beach towel features summery prints that make the perfect accessory to your pool-ready getup or your beach-side fit. The blue tie-dye option is trendy for this season, but if you want an extra dose of cute, opt for the navy stripes — the corners have tassels!

Savings Tip: Earn and redeem GapCash with special in-store and online events!

9. Bioderma Photoderm After-Sun

Price: $24.99 at Dermstore



Even the most practiced skincare guru can have a sunburn slip-up every once in a while! Minimize peeling and jump-start healing with this creamy and nourishing after-sun lotion infused with ginkgo biloba and shea butter from Dermstore. It can help soothe burns and amp up your tanned appearance, but you don’t have to store it in the back of the medicine cabinet — it’s perfect for everyday use! It’s an easy way to prolong your tan and soften your skin all year long.

10. 10L Swimming Waterproof Floating Bag

Price: $11 at Shein



When temperatures rise, splashing around is a great way to cool off, but not all of our clothing or devices would agree with that. If you’re someone who’s often worried about your stuff getting dripped on, this waterproof floating bag from Shein will give you peace of mind. It’s perfect for taking to the beach or pool, but it can also hold up to more rugged activities like camping or wet and wild rides at the amusement park!

11. Best Fishes Beach Day Pouch

Price: $35 at Lilly Pulitzer



This bright and beautiful pouch from Lilly Pulitzer has everything you need to make a girls' day out at the beach or pool a total success. This five-piece set features all the absolute essentials: two matching beach towel clips, a sweet drink, and two vinyl zip pouches for protecting all your belongings. And if you love the print, there’s more where that came from! You can add to your Best Fishes collection with other summer must-haves like a beach cooler, a mini umbrella, sunnies, and even activewear.