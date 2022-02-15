Enjoy 15% Off Printer Ink and Toner at 123inkjets and 4inkjets on Presidents Day

Business | Education

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by 123inkjets and 4inkjets. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

If you own a home printer or you plan to buy one, you probably spent time figuring out which brand or type is best for your needs. Unfortunately, many people treat ink as an afterthought until they run out and realize how expensive replacement cartridges can be. If that sounds like you, you may be surprised at how many choices you have besides the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) version.

123inkjets and 4inkjets specialize in remanufactured printer cartridges for thousands of printer models. The main advantage of these types of cartridges is the amount of savings compared to OEM cartridges, but it’s important to know the differences between the two. Compatible cartridges are new cartridges made by third-party manufacturers, while remanufactured cartridges are essentially recycled ink cartridges that have been repurposed by either the manufacturer or a third-party company.

On top of choosing remanufactured cartridges for extra savings, both brands are hosting a Presidents Day Sale.

Enjoy 15% off compatible ink and toner plus free shipping on orders of $55 or more with the code 123PDS (valid until 2/22/22). 4inkjets: Get 15% off LD-brand ink and toner plus free shipping on orders $50 or more with the code 4INKPDS (valid until 2/22/22).

Let’s take a look at some of the great products sold at 123inkjets and 4inkjets. Keep in mind that there are a lot of printers out there, so always confirm whether the ink you select will work with your specific printer before making a purchase.

Best Coupons Available at 123inkjets and 4inkjets

Aside from the Presidents Day sales, below are other ways to save when shopping at 123inkjets and 4inkjets:

123inkjets

Get 12% off compatible ink and toner.

Browse through and get up to 75% off inks and toners.

Sign up for the email newsletter and get 15% off your first order.

Seniors, teachers, students, and essential workers get a 15% off on compatible inks and toners with the Frontliners Discount.

4inkjets

Enjoy 5% off select orders.

Get up to 75% off ink and toner cartridges.

Sign up for the newsletter and get 10% off your order.

Join the membership program to get exclusive offers and the latest promotions.

Ink for HP Inkjet Printers

Price: $31.99 $23.96 at 123inkjets



Save money on this four-piece compatible replacement set for the popular HP 564XL ink, which contains one black, one cyan, one yellow, and one magenta cartridge. Alternatively, 123inkjets sells an OEM HP 564XL black cartridge for $39.99, but that’s just for black ink. This compatible set works on many of HP’s inkjet and all-in-one printers, including select HP DeskJet, HP OfficeJet, and HP PhotoSmart printers. As always, make sure to confirm whether it works for your specific model.

Price: $27.99 $20.99 at 123inkjets



This remanufactured replacement cartridge is intended to replace an HP 61, HP 61XL, or CH563WN cartridge. Enjoy a page yield of about 480 pages and a shelf life of 12 to 18 months. This high-yield black cartridge works on many HP DeskJet, HP ENVY, and HP OfficeJet printers. Remanufactured cartridges are also technically recycled, so you’re helping to limit your environmental impact.

Price: $46.99 $34.98 at 4inkjets



If you’re interested in stocking up on your ink sets, consider the LD brand at 4inkjets. This set of 11 ink cartridges contains multiples of black, cyan, yellow, and magenta, and can yield up to 3,150 pages per cartridge. For those worried about the quality of compatible cartridges, consider this: 4inkjets stands behind their HP replacement cartridges with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Toner for HP Laser Printers

Price: $126.99 $94.95 at 123inkjets



Toner cartridges aren’t cheap, especially if they come from the original equipment manufacturer. That’s partly because of the high yield offered by laser printers, but there are also more cost-effective alternatives available, like this compatible replacement set from 123inkjets. Meant for select HP LaserJet Pro printers, this set comes with five toner cartridges. That’s a value at $18.99 per cartridge, compared to a single remanufactured cartridge, which costs $77.99.

Ink for Canon Inkjet Printers

Price: $66.99 $49.95 at 4inkjets



This set of five ink cartridges from the LD brand is compatible with a variety of Canon PIXMA printers. The Canon PIXMA line is ideal for home use, as well as high-quality photos or graphics, and these cartridges were designed to meet the same standards as their OEM counterparts. They also have an expected shelf life of 18 to 24 months.

Ink for Epson Inkjet Printers

Price: $91.99 $68.94 at 123inkjets



This remanufactured set of nine high-yield ink cartridges packs an incredible value for owners of the Epson Workforce series. With a page yield of 5,500, you’re looking at a cost per page of just $0.01. Remember that all cartridges remanufactured by 123inkjets come with a two-year guarantee. You may, however, want to refer to your printer’s warranty, in the event that using a non-OEM cartridge can render it void. If this is the case, you’ll need to balance the cost of the ink versus the potential cost of a replacement printer, or simply wait for the warranty to expire before switching to remanufactured ink.

Toner for Brother Laser Printers

Price: $106.99 $79.95 at 4inkjets



Get this set of five compatible black toner cartridges made for a wide variety of Brother printers, including the Brother DCP, Brother HL, Brother Intellifax, and Brother MFC. (Refer to specific model numbers to ensure compatibility.) Each cartridge has a yield of up to 2,600 pages and a shelf life of 24 to 36 months.

Filament for 3D Printers

Price: $37.99 at 123inkjets



123inkjets and 4inkjets also carry a wide selection of filament for 3D printers. This nylon filament from 123inkjets works for a variety of 3D printers, including the Lulzbot, 3DISION, and Makerbot. Use it for natural prints that feature a translucent surface.

Paper Products

Price: $24.99 at 4inkjets



This three-pack of white multipurpose paper from LD has a brightness level of 92 and is made especially for copiers, laser printers, and inkjet printers. Enjoy its ability to provide exceptional levels of contrast and vivid color prints.

Price: $10.99 at 123inkjets



You don’t have to sacrifice quality when shopping for less expensive photo paper. This inkjet photo paper from LD is ideal for printing photos and is resin-coated to mimic the glossy feel of a photograph. It’s also water-resistant.