Shop Princess Polly Favorites During the 10% Off Sitewide Sale

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Princess Polly. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

We still have some time before Black Friday arrives, so in the meantime, Princess Polly has a deal you don’t want to miss! Right now, shoppers get to enjoy 10% off sitewide. Anything you see on the website is fair game during the promotion. If you’ve been eyeing that cute crop top or chic dress, grab them at incredible marked-down prices now. We’ve put together a list of recommended fall fashion trends and winter wardrobe essentials below, as well as tips on how to score incredible apparel deals at Princess Polly.

With so many ways to wear your hair up, a clip is a nice finishing touch to your hairdo! This Daria Hair Clip features a yin and yang design made from 100% acrylic. The black-and-white colorway goes with almost any outfit you decide to throw on. It’s the perfect clip for bad hair days too!

Looking for hoop earrings to go with your outfit? This pack comes with three pairs of hoops in gold or silver! The high-shine finish adds the right amount of bling. Choose the bold hoop, double hoop, or classic pair for any of your favorite fits.

Savings Tip: Not a fan of paying shipping fees? When you order totals over $50, enjoy Not a fan of paying shipping fees? When you order totals over $50, enjoy free shipping with Princess Polly

Leather blazers are back and we couldn’t be more excited about the resurgence of this chic trend! Color options include black, brown, or burgundy, and we’re confident that this jacket will be your go-to outerwear. Not only will it keep you warm during the colder months, it also complements any dress or skirt you decide to wear.

This understated top features black seams that make it stand out! Wear it under a jacket with leather pants or pair it with baggy jeans. The slim-fitting crop top is unlined, which gives it a chic sheer effect.

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for Princess Polly’s newsletter for a 10% discount on your first order. Plus, receive updates on upcoming sales.

Treat your new iPhone 13 to a psychedelic phone case! Swap it out and match it to your outfit whenever you want. This case features a groovy pattern with cream swirls. Don’t forget to choose the correct phone size when checking out; it fits iPhones 11 to 13.

While we love an oversized bag, every closet deserves a mini purse like this Pippa Bag! The size is perfect for essentials like your phone, wallet, keys, and lip gloss while simultaneously elevating any outfit. Rock it on a date night or a night out with the girls — this little bag can do it all.

Savings Tip: If you’re a student, Princess Polly has your back! Sign up for their If you’re a student, Princess Polly has your back! Sign up for their student discount and enjoy 10% off your order.

The holidays are coming up and if you’ve been on the hunt for a warm party dress, this mini dress is it. This knit wrap dress comes in black, green, purple, and blue, and looks good in front of every camera. The classic fit will have you wearing it every year!

Savings Tip: Opt for Opt for Afterpay to pay for your purchases in four interest-free payments.

Designer jeans cost as much as $200, but this asymmetric pair is only $76 – plus the 10% discount! It comes in black, green, white, and two different denim washes. The flattering shape and length will make you want to grab an extra pair because why not? You can never have too many jeans!

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for Princess Polly's rewards program and earn points on your purchases.

These ribbed socks prove that the “perfect pair of socks doesn’t exist" is a myth! These pairs come right above your ankle and are great for sneakers, boots, slides, and more. They’re not too thick or thin, which means they’ll last longer than most socks.

One look at these heels and you’re going to pull out that credit card! These mules feature a platform and a heel, which, if you haven’t tried this combo before, does take some of the pain out of wearing heels. Plus, the padded footbed provides extra comfort. The black leather pairs well with any outfit, from comfy casual to modern chic.