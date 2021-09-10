Rag & Bone Clearance Sale: What to Buy and Wear for 2021 Fall Trends

Fashion | Shopping

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Rag & Bone. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

We’re in that sweet spot of the year, enjoying the last few days of summer before fall comes in full swing. That means it’s the perfect time to upgrade your summer wardrobe to 2021 fall trends, while snagging a few summer items at deep discounts. And one of the first places to start shopping is at rag & bone’s clearance section. The urban style brand offers a variety of apparel and accessories you’ll instantly want to purchase.

Plus, the rag & bone promo codes and price markdowns will have your wallet thanking you! Whether you’re looking to grab a new pair of shoes, sunglasses, or even a great pair of rag & bone’s popular Miramar-style jeans, their sale section is one you won’t want to miss.

Women’s Jeans

Price: $225 $160



These joggers are for those who enjoy the comfort zone — you’ll never want to wear anything else! They’re 100% cotton but look like a pair of high-end jeans. Wear them to work, the movies, or even just out to run errands; no one will know the difference. The joggers feature an elastic waistband and even pockets.

Savings Tip: For an easy and quick way to save, For an easy and quick way to save, sign up for rag & bone’s newsletter to save 15% off your purchase and receive updates on upcoming sales and deals.

Price: $150 $105



This pair of acid wash shorts is a steal. Similar to the joggers, these shorts are 100% cotton. Stylish enough for your daily activities, including the beach, pool, and local county fair, these shorts are great to have in your closet for when the weather is warm, and even during the fall months. Be sure to wash these in cold water and lay them flat to dry.

Price: $275 $140



These high-waisted jeans are not only flattering, but the stylish cut and light color also make these a must-add to your cart. Plus, you’ll be saving a whopping $135! So if you’ve been eyeing these in the past, now is the time to act. These jeans are hemmed at the ankle and feature minor distressing on each leg. They’re also 100% cotton so they’ll be extra soft and comfortable.

Men’s Pants and Shorts

Price: $250 $175



Available in brown, blue, and black, these chinos will become your wardrobe staple. Not only are they ultra lightweight — perfect for transitioning from summer to fall — they are both machine washable and can be dry cleaned. This makes it a little bit easier for you to take care of them.

Price: $350 $140



These cargo pants feature a tapered leg and side pockets, making them both fashionable and functional. The nylon-cotton blend means you should only wash them in cold water, and they should not be bleached, tumble-dried, or dry cleaned. Be mindful that they should only be ironed on a cool setting so take note when washing them.

Price: $195 $135



While shorts may not be the first thing you grab for an upscale occasion, this chino pair is sleek enough to wear for any event. They’re made from a Japanese stretch twill and are 98% cotton. Dress them up with a nice pair of shoes and a button up, or go casual with sneakers and a t-shirt.

Savings Tip: Enjoy a Enjoy a 15% off student discount at rag & bone ! All you have to do is register and start shopping.

Women’s Tops and Tees

Price: $155 $110



Nothing says chic quite like this ribbed tank with a beautiful deep vee. The slim fit and neckline makes for a flattering statement piece that can be worn for a night out with the girls or for lounging around the house. This tank is great for when the sun is out, but can also be worn with a coat for when the nights get chilly.

Price: $275 $195



Heading back to the office? If you work in a business casual environment, this top might just be the perfect piece to add to your rotation. The classic cut of this shirt makes it easy to throw on in the morning and head out the door. It’s also great for after-work drinks or even for vacation since it’s made from soft linen.

Price: $350 $140



This blouse is made from 100% silk charmeuse, making it a comfortable piece to wear. The sophisticated top features a wrapped style in the front with a snap closure to keep it in place. Due to the nature of the material, this piece is dry clean only.

Savings Tip: Forget the pesky shipping fee. Forget the pesky shipping fee. Rag & bone offers free shipping on all orders.

Men’s Footwear

Price: $225 $160



Sustainability is on everyone’s mind these days, especially when it comes to purchasing fashion items. Fortunately, these shoes are made from recycled materials, including recycled polyester and rubber. The vintage colors and shape gives this pair a timeless feel that you’ll wear repeatedly for years.

Price: $295 $120



These old school shoes are made from leather and nylon and feature webbing pull tabs. Not only will these feel great on your feet, but you can wear them with many different looks, given the diverse nature of the shoe. Be sure to only clean them with a professional leather cleaner.

Price: $295 $175



This sneaker cranks it up a notch with a navy blue, soft nubuck exterior. The luxury-looking pair will take your daily wardrobe to the next level, along with the comfort level you’ll feel throughout each wear.

Savings Tip: Ready for some deep discounts? Head over to the rag & bone sale section to enjoy 60% off items.

Women’s Accessories

Price: $450 $270



We’re seeing this style bag everywhere — on celebrities, Instagram, and even just out and about! Featuring Nappa leather, a custom clip detail, and striped lining on the interior, this is one bag you won’t want to miss while it’s on sale. Because it has an adjustable strap, you can choose to wear it on your shoulder as well as across your body.

Price: $225 $90



Choose from black or camel in these fashionable, rectangular-shaped sunglasses. Plus, the green lens is polarized for added protection from the sun. The signature dagger hinge is a nod to the brand, and the classic look of these will never go out of style.

Price: $150 $105



Looking for that extra something to make your outfit pop? This bandana from the Disney “Cruella" collection is just the thing! Style it in your hair, around your neck, or even tie it to your purse strap. It’s extremely versatile and it’s 100% silk.