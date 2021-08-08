Enjoy 35% Off Shoes and Apparel at Reebok’s Back-to-School Sale

Shopping

There’s nothing like a fresh pair of Reebok shoes to kick the new school year off in style! With many schools resuming in-person or adopting a hybrid learning model, Reebok is spotlighting all their back-to-school styles — everything from old school and modern footwear to signature activewear and accessories.

For a limited time, enjoy up to 35% off on all Reebok orders starting from July 30 through August 15, using code BTS at checkout (exclusions apply). To get you started, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite school styles below, along with additional ways to save at Reebok.

Reebok’s Back-to-School Discounts and Educational Efforts

For the past decade, Reebok has encouraged kids to get active and lead healthier lives through BOKS, a free physical activity program for kids of all ages and abilities.

For more ways to save at Reebok, check out their discount programs:

ID.ME - Give teachers, students, and first responders 30% off

Reebok’s UNIDAYS - Students ages 16 and over can get 30% off with a school email address

Plus, if you’re a teacher, athlete, or student, keep an eye out on all the ongoing Reebok deals and back-to-school collaborations — like with Peppa Pig and Jurassic Park.

Reebok Shoes

Price: $65 $54.97



Available in four colors, Reebok Royal BB 4500 Hi 2 Men’s Basketball Shoes are designed for both athletic and casual wear. With a durable rubber outsole and mid-cut design for extra support around the ankles, these men’s basketball shoes are primed for intramural sports, competitive ball games, and a lot of back-to-school fun.

Price: $80 $49.97



With a classic tennis style design, these shoes are all about love, equality, and celebrating LGBTQ+ pride. The clean minimalistic look is just one of the many perks. Along with a classic lace closure and textile lining, the rainbow gradient stripes and bold Progress Pride flag spotlight an empowering message of equality for all types of love.

Price: $50



Your preschooler needs a pair of stylish and sturdy running shoes that are designed for the playground. These girls’ Reebok running shoes come in four vibrant colors ranging from Twisted Coral to Pink Glow. Designed with a sturdy rubber outsole and synthetic leather, these shoes can handle tough playground terrain, making it more enjoyable and safe for kiddos to frolic across the schoolyard.

Price: $80



Featuring lightweight design and great traction, these women’s running shoes help you run faster towards your school and semester goals. Fun and functional details –– like the fierce cheetah print on the FLASHFILM™ midsole and a breathable design –– make these shoes a crowd favorite.

Price: $60



Dress it up or down with these fresh Freestyle Hi Shoes which are available in white for a bold yet minimalistic look. They go with practically any outfit! With a soft leather upper for all-around comfort, these shoes get the seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association. Plus, we love the double-strap closure at the ankle for extra durability — and style points.

Price: $50



If your child hasn’t mastered the shoelaces loop trick yet, that’s okay! Let them enjoy their non-shoelace life with these slick Reebok Road Supreme 2 Alt Shoes. They have a comfortable lace closure and adjustable straps with a long-lasting outsole and breathable design for all day play.

BTS Apparel

Price: $55



Perfect for the colder months, the wide ribbed cuffs and hem provide a bold fleece hoodie signature look. You’ll be pleased to know that this hoodie was made through sustainable cotton farming with at least 50% Better Cotton. With a large kangaroo pocket to store your school essentials and a drawcord on the hood for easy adjusting, the hoodie look never goes out of fashion.

Price: $30 $24.97



You can move with confidence and not have to worry about sweat stains with this moisture-wicking graphic tee by Reebok. Whether you’re heading to the gym or rushing to classes on the opposite sides of campus, this lightweight tee that’s designed with polyester and cotton material is a great find.

Price: $70 $59.97



These shiny high-rise waist leggings have a stretchy and sleek stylish feel to support you through any level of workout. The leggings are available in three colors: Forest Green, Black, and Dark Orchid.

Price: $80



Slim-fitting track pants featuring cool ankle zips and comfortable slip-in pockets are trending in the world of athleisure wear. Made with 100% nylon plain weave, these breathable and lightweight vector track pants are great during warm-up (or cool down) and for casual wear as well.



Accessories

Price: $45 $34.97



This kids’ unisex backpack comes with a sleek red and black design with the signature Reebok logo in front. With comfortable and thick adjustable straps, it’ll securely carry all the school day necessities and comfortably rest on your kid’s shoulders.

Price: $40



Stay cool in school with a classic backpack made with at least 30% recycled materials. This 17" x 8.5" x 4.5" training backpack can stash everything from books to gym wear. Plus, it has a separate internal laptop compartment and an adjustable shoulder strap for additional support. We especially love the choice of standout metallic colors like Blue Slate or a subtle Frost Berry color with pink hues.

Price: $30 $24.97



The Reebok Aluminum Water Bottle will remind you to drink more water and stay hydrated throughout the day. Whether you need to fill up before class or drink a big gulp of H2O during a big test, this water bottle is a lifesaver as it’s equipped with a folding mouthpiece for easy sips and a convenient carry handle for easy transport.

Price: $40 $34.97



This medium-sized duffel bag is perfect for after-school activities and sports. You can easily store all of your workout clothes and books for safekeeping. With adjustable handles and a shoulder strap, you’ll have all the essential workout gear that you need to meet your fitness goals. Available in a camouflage-inspired look, this duffle bag is made of 100% polyester and is sized at 10.5" x 20.5" x 10.5" for easy travel.