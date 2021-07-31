Your Budget-Friendly Back-to-Office Style Guide

Fashion

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

If you’ve been working from home for the past year or so, you’ve probably been wearing a mix of sweats, sweatpants, and a casual (or nice) shirt for Zoom meetings. Now that some sort of normalcy is on the horizon, it’s time to head back to the office and say goodbye to our work-from-home routines — and WFH outfits. Plus, there’s nothing like new clothes to get you excited about heading back to work. Whether your office attire needs to be business professional, business casual, or completely casual — we’ve put together a shopping list that will help you freshen up your closet without going over budget.

Business Professional

Some companies may require employees to wear business professional attire. This includes stylish suit pants, skirts and jackets, and solid collared button-up shirts — all, of course, that are in compliance with traditional HR rules.

Price: $89 at Macy’s



Finish off your business professional ensemble with a notched collar and shoulder pad blazer, available in vanilla and black colors. Not only is this stylish and appropriate for work, but you can easily pair it with jeans and sneakers for a more casual off-work look.

Savings Tip: Receive 25% off when you sign up for Receive 25% off when you sign up for Macy’s newsletter

Price: $56 at Gap



Turn heads at the office in this on-trend Poplin shirt by Gap. With a button-down collar, it has a smooth stretch, and moisture-wicking features to keep you cool when work gets stressful. Be sure to check out Gap’s sale section where you’ll find 50% off sales items.

Price: $89.50 $53.70 at Brooks Brothers



This dress is perfect for an upscale office space, as well as meeting clients during the day or attending a work event at night. The Ruched Jersey Sheath Dress creates a flattering shape and the material will keep you comfortable all day.

Savings Tip: Sign up for the Sign up for the Brooks Brothers’ newsletter and receive 15% off your order.

Price: $110 at Banana Republic



These slim cut pants not only look great, but the material will also keep away wrinkles and dry quickly. It also has an elastic waistband and internal drawstring for extra comfort. Pro tip: If you purchase two or more suiting items, you’ll get 30% off.

Price: $248 at J.Crew



These J.Crew leather pumps are designed in Italy and are not too high or too short. In fact — they’re just the right height, standing proudly at three-and-a-half inches tall. Pro tip: Sign up with J.Crew’s rewards program and you’ll receive free shipping on all orders.

Savings Tip: Take 60% off sale items by browsing the Take 60% off sale items by browsing the J.Crew collection

Business Casual

If your company falls into the business casual category, you get to dress it down. The color schemes in this category will be more varied and employees can showcase their personality a bit more through clothes and accessories.

Price: $26.99 $22 at Old Navy



For a business casual dress code, you can opt for more conservative and neutral patterns on your shirt. This short-sleeve shirt from Old Navy features small, scattered white dots throughout the shirt. It has a button-down collar and is flexible enough to move comfortably throughout your day.

Savings Tip: Enjoy sale markdowns of up to Enjoy sale markdowns of up to 50% off Old Navy women’s apparel

Price: $135 $118 at Target



This mid-length skirt is perfect for the workday, especially during the summer. The fabric blend offers a lightweight feel, and the skirt also has a side zipper to stash essentials. Plus, it’s machine washable. If you purchase it now, you’ll receive a discount of $17.

Savings Tip: Enjoy Enjoy free shipping at Target on orders over $35.

Price: $62 $44.99 at Kohl’s



These pants come in not one, not two, but 10 different colors to match your various outfits. Plus, if you buy one, you’ll get the second pair for half off. The material is sustainably sourced and stretches for maximum comfort.

Price: $78 at Lilly Pulitzer



Accessorize your return-to-the-office look with this Lilly Pulitzer necklace, which still fits the bill for business casual. It’s handmade and comes in a custom pouch. If you can’t afford to splurge on this necklace all at once, you can pay for it in four interest-free installments.

Savings Tip: Enjoy Enjoy free Lilly Pulitzer shipping on all orders.

Price: $250 at rag & bone



When the weather starts to cool down, this crewneck sweater makes for the perfect outerwear for work. The cotton-hemp blend allows the sweater to remain breathable, so you can wear a button-up shirt underneath without getting too hot. rag & bone also offers free shipping and returns.

Casual

The casual workplace style allows you to be much more carefree about the way you dress for work without inching into unprofessional territory. You can present your style in a neat, ironed, and appropriate manner with these casual finds.

Price: $69.99 at Journeys



Rock these fresh white slip-on shoes on your first day back in the office. The platform gives this pair a stylish appearance and the cushioned insole will allow you to walk from meeting to meeting without your feet getting sore. Pro tip: Sign up for Journeys’ birthday club and you’ll receive rewards on your special day.

Savings Tip: Enjoy $5 off orders over $25 with Enjoy $5 off orders over $25 with Journeys’ email sign up

Price: $95 at PUMA



This shirt is cool enough to be worn during the workday or happy hour with friends. This piece is not only timeless, but it’s also machine washable so you don’t have to go to the dry cleaners. Pro tip: If you’re a teacher, you’ll receive 10% off.

Savings Tip: Enjoy Enjoy free shipping at PUMA on orders over $50.

Price: $24 at Shein



One of the best parts about working in a casual office setting? You don’t need two separate wardrobes — you can wear most of your regular day-to-day clothes to work. These jeans don’t have holes or rips, so they’re still appropriate for the office. If you spend $29 or more at Shein, you’ll receive 10% off.

Savings Tip: Take 15% off all orders using this Take 15% off all orders using this SHEIN code

Price: $75 at Nike



These pants aren’t only comfortable — they’re certified cool. The comfy fabric and light blue hue make these a pair you don’t want to pass up. They also have pockets and a drawstring for extra stretch. Pro tip: Sign up to receive emails from Nike and you’ll get exclusive offers and deals in your inbox.

Price: $29.99 $10 at Charlotte Russe



This jumpsuit is 50% off — that’s right, you get half off. Choose from various colors including beige, pink, blue, and more to show off your personality to your coworkers.