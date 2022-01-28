How to Save Money on Super Bowl Sunday 2022

Money Saver | Sports

The Super Bowl is coming up faster than you can say, “Hut, hut, hike!" Whether you’re planning a Super Bowl party or need a new TV to watch the game, now is the time to get your game plan in order for the big day. Instead of splurging on a brand-new TV, food, drinks, and dinnerware, take a look at all the incredible deals that will help you score big on Super Bowl Sunday 2022.

Here’s a rundown of all the best ways to save money on Super Bowl Sunday 2022:

Shop at brands with Super Bowl TV deals like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Amazon. Order at restaurants or food delivery apps offering game day deals. Host a potluck so that everyone can bring a food dish. Don’t place bets if you don’t have to; otherwise, don’t bet too much money if you’re not totally confident about your team winning.

Jump to:

FAQs: Super Bowl Sunday 2022

When is the Super Bowl, and where can I watch it?

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the game starting at 6:00 p.m. ET, or you can stream it on Peacock or the NBC Sports app (cable login required).

Who’s performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature some legendary names in music, specifically hip-hop and R&B. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar are scheduled to perform, making this an epic halftime show you don’t want to miss.

What are the most popular eaten foods during the Super Bowl?

Generally, finger foods and snack bowls are popular during the Super Bowl. More specifically, chicken wings in various flavors and spice levels, guacamole and chips, pizza, Hawaiian roll sliders, spinach-artichoke dip, and loaded nachos take up the tables.

Where to Find the Best Super Bowl Food Deals

Buffalo Wild Wings for traditional or boneless wings: Last year, customers were able to redeem six free traditional or boneless wings if the game went into overtime. This deal could make a comeback this year, but for now, take advantage of BOGO free wings every Thursday.

California Pizza Kitchen for pizza: Customers who joined the CPK Rewards program last year received free Take and Bake pizzas.

Veggie Grill for loaded nachos: In 2019, Veggie Grill launched a Game Day Party Feast for Super Bowl parties. The lineup, which cost $74.95, included Mondo Nachos, Hummus/Veggies/Flatbread, 12 Buffalo Wings, and VG Beyond Burgers.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop for tacos: Last year, Fuzzy's Taco Shop offered free guacamole with the purchase of any Taco Family Meal. This offer could return in 2022, so keep your eyes peeled!

BJ's for all-American dishes and appetizers: For just about everything American, BJ's is where to go. Last year, the restaurant offered Brewhouse Homegating Packs for $64.95. This included one large deep-dish pizza, family-sized chips and dip, two shareable appetizers, and a 65-ounce BJ's handcrafted Signature Beer growler or non-alcoholic beverage.

TGI Friday's: In 2021, customers got 25% off Family Meal Bundles and Platters To Go when ordering online to-go orders. The same or an even better deal might be offered for this year's Super Bowl deal.

Shop for the Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2022

9 Money-Saving Tips for Planning a Super Bowl Party

1. Don’t Splurge on Party Decorations

A Super Bowl party might look a little more festive with decorations, but let’s face it: No one is really there for the décor! Rather than spend a bunch of money on expensive decorations for your home, choose just an area or two to adorn (like where everyone gathers near the TV!).

Deals to help you save: Walmart has affordable Super Bowl decoration kits and supplies for game day that won’t break the bank.

2. Do It Potluck Style

When everyone brings a dish to your Super Bowl event, you save a lot of money! Plus, you’ll get a bunch of different foods for everyone to enjoy. Consider creating a Google Sheet with your attendees’ names. Send a link to everyone and have them fill out what they want to bring so you don’t get duplicates.

Deals to help you save: Consider buying some handy kitchen gadgets that make it easy for everyone to serve themselves buffet style. This Bamboo Lazy Susan (Kirklands.com, $35.99, orig. $44.99) is perfect for holding chips and dip.

3. Have Everyone Pitch In If You’re Making Food

Are you more into cooking than leaving the big meal up to your guests? If so, you can still cook on a budget. First, consider having your guests chip in, even if it’s just $5 per person or family. Then, plan your food ahead and shop smart to get steep discounts on your shopping trip.

Deals to help you save: Did you forget something at the store or run out of food for everyone who showed up? Use DoorDash to order food from your favorite local restaurants! The delivery service partners with fast food chains, pizza restaurants, and other delicious spots, and delivers your order quickly. You can also sign up for DashPass, which gives you lower service fees and free delivery.

4. Don’t Forget to Buy in Bulk

If you think your guests will devour all the food, you can save big on Super Bowl party food when you buy it in bulk. Game day staples like hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken wings, chips, and soda are usually worth buying in bulk rather than in smaller packages.

Deals to help you save: Head to Sam’s Club to stock up on bulk food and drinks that are fit for a Super Bowl party, such as assorted platters. Order online and take advantage of curbside pickup at your local store.

5. Use Reusable Dinnerware Instead of Disposables

Buying reusable dinnerware might be more of an expense upfront than buying enough throwaway paper products for your guests. But if you’re the usual annual Super Bowl party host in your group, you’ll save a lot of money over time. And you’ll lower your carbon footprint, so it’s a win-win.

Deals to help you save: Shop at Corelle to get dinnerware sets to feed the group for affordable prices. The Imani Square Appetizer Plate 6-Pack is just $18 (orig. $35).

6. Host a Punch Bowl

Your guests might be expecting alcohol at your party, but buying it in bottles and cans can easily become the biggest expense of your Super Bowl bash. Instead of filling your cart with wine and beer, make an alcoholic punch instead. A little liquor can go a long way in a punch bowl, and the other ingredients, like soda or fruit juice, are relatively cheap.

Deals to help you save: Need a punch bowl? The Libbey Selene Punch Bowl Set With 8 Punch Glasses is perfect for mixing up a batch (Walmart, $34.99).

7. Go BYOB (or Skip Alcohol Altogether)

Alternatively, keep even more money in your pocket by asking your guests to bring their own beverages. There’s no need to feel bad about it; it’s actually a pretty common request from party hosts, and most guests will happily oblige to make sure they have their favorites on hand. Just have plenty of water available for those who want it.

Deals to help you save: To keep fresh water available for guests, consider using a filtered water pitcher. You can also opt for a SodaStream sparkling water maker, like the Fizzi Starter (Sodastream.com, $69.99, orig. $89.99), for flavored, non-alcoholic beverages.

8. Tidy Up With Affordable Cleaning Products

Before the fun begins, you might want to tidy up your home in preparation for guests. Get laundry out of the way, wash the dishes, and scrub and sanitize surfaces everyone will share. But don’t plan on spending an excessive amount on cleaning products. Instead, make an all-purpose cleaner that you can use on just about any surface safely, using equal parts vinegar and warm water. Add several drops of your favorite citrusy essential oil to give your home a vibrant, fresh scent.

Deals to help you save: Grab a 4-pack of spray bottles (Walmart, $11.99) to house your DIY cleaner. You can also stock up on dishwashing detergent, dish soap, and laundry detergent at Sam’s Club. Check out Cascade Total Clean ActionPacs ($17.48), Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap ($7.88, orig. $9.88), and Member's Mark Ultimate Clean Laundry Detergent Power Pacs ($15.38).

9. Start Shopping for a TV Now

During the month of January and into the first week of February, you can typically find astonishing deals on all the technology you’ll need to fully experience the big game. If your TV and audio equipment isn’t quite up to par, you can visit your favorite tech retailers in-store or online to save big on everything for your setup.

Deals to help you save: Best Buy has some of the largest discounts available on TVs and audio equipment during Super Bowl season. This year, you’ll find savings on the Samsung Class Q70T Series 75-inch 4K TV for $1,899.99 (orig. $1,999.99).