Top Spring Fashion Trends to Add to Your Wardrobe Now

Fashion

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

The sun is out, the weather is warming up, and the spring fashion trends for 2022 are hitting the racks. That’s right — it’s just about that time to start filling your closet with all of your favorite trends for the season, whether it’s platform shoes, green outfits, or feathered accessories. Below, we’ve put together a list of the hottest trends for spring 2022, with several ways to save at your favorite brands and online shops. Happy spring — and happy shopping!

1. Spring Trend: Platforms

Price: $25 at SHEIN



These strappy sandals are perfect for a night out or a day at the beach. The platform is light, according to reviews, so you’ll be able to wear them throughout the day without the added weight. Style them with a mini dress, micro skirt, or even jeans for the perfect spring outfit. They’re true to size so you won’t have to guess which to select.

Savings Tip: Enjoy 10% off when you sign up for Enjoy 10% off when you sign up for SHEIN's e-newsletter . It takes seconds to enter and you can even use the discount on sales items.

2. Spring Trend: Green

Price: $44.50 $26.70 at Ashley Stewart



Run, don’t walk, for this pair of bright lime green joggers with sequin pockets — it’s discounted at 40% off! The matching tank is worth the purchase for a full-green look for the spring. Style with heels for an elevated look or go with a pair of platform sneakers to be even more on-trend.

Savings Tip: Get up to 50% off when you shop Get up to 50% off when you shop Ashley Stewart’s Mystery Sale items!

3. Spring Trend: Baby Tee

Price: $49 at Good American



Enjoy the beautiful spring sunshine in this cute baby tee from Good American. Choose from black, brown, or olive — you can’t go wrong. The top has a cropped length, raw hem, and crew neck and ranges from size XS to 5XL. Pair it with baggy jeans or cozy sweats for those work-from-home days.

Savings Tip: Sign up for updates straight to your email at Sign up for updates straight to your email at Good American and you’ll receive $30 off your first pair of denim. Simply scroll to the bottom of the page for the box.

4. Spring Trend: Trench Coat

Price: $110 $55 at Princess Polly



Hurry and nab this trench coat while you can — it’s currently 50% off. The cream exterior will match almost any outfit and the gray hoodie on the inside adds a little extra something you don’t normally see on this type of coat. It’s perfect for the chillier nights in spring or even to throw on when you’re getting your early morning coffee.

Savings Tip: Get an exclusive Get an exclusive 10% discount code at Princess Polly during checkout today.

5. Spring Trend: Bucket Bags

Price: $42 at Urban Outfitters



Pack your phone, wallet, hand sanitizer, and so much more in this recycled nylon bucket bag, which comes in both black and olive. With a 52-inch adjustable strap, drawstring, and even an interior pocket, this bag has it all. The best part? It’s also machine washable.

Savings Tip: Be on the lookout for exclusive Be on the lookout for exclusive discounts at Urban Outfitters to apply during checkout! Plus, Urban offers free returns , too.

6. Spring Trend: Neon Pink

Price: $64 at Athleta



Looking for the perfect swimsuit for spring? This neon pink bikini comes in several bra sizes ranging from 32B to 40DD. It’s made from recycled fabric and features a hidden underwire for extra support. It’s also quick drying and has UPF 50+ to protect you from the sun. Buy the matching bottoms, or mix and match them.

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for Athleta’s rewards and you’ll receive 20% off your first purchase. You’ll also be able to enjoy free shipping on orders of $50 and more.

7. Spring Trend: Oversized Bags

Price: $10 at Target



Throw all of your everyday essentials into this oversized bag. This is one trend we can seriously get behind. Not only is this bag just $10, but it also makes for the perfect beach bag for summer. This means you’ll be able to get lots of use out of it for a couple of seasons. Taking a vacation soon or need an overnight bag? This is also a perfect, stylish way to pack for your trip.

Savings Tip: Sign up for the Target RedCard to receive 5% off your orders and free shipping!

8. Spring Trend: Patterned Set

Price: $498 to $550 at J.Crew



Whether you’re looking for a Mother’s Day, Easter, or backyard barbecue outfit, this skirt set hits the mark for any occasion this season. The pale cloud print features a beautiful floral design in light hues of blue, orange, and more and is sure to look stunning in photos. The flattering halter top and metallic satin will become your go-to look.

9. Spring Trend: Bold Color

Price: $65 at The Sak



Go bold this spring with bright, fun colors that stand out and make a statement. These deep yellow earrings feature beading wrapped around the hoops. It’s also made with recycled materials so you can purchase them guilt-free. Add these to any outfit this season to bring a bit of color to your look.

10. Spring Trend: Cut Outs

Price: $298 at The Frye



Whether you purchase these boots for spring’s trends or you wear them throughout the year, you won’t regret this purchase. The Western silhouette is timeless and can be worn for years to come. The padded footbed will keep you comfortable so you can walk for however long you need.

11. Spring Trend: Stripes

Price: $79.99 at Carhartt



Throw these on with your favorite white tee or tank — these striped overalls are perfect for spring. Made with stretch canvas, you’ll be able to move without feeling restricted, and they also feature padded knees. You can adjust the suspenders to whichever length suits you best and the bib pocket features a zipper for your phone, wallet, and more.