Spring Fashion 2022 Trends Under $100

Put away your cozy sweaters and fuzzy socks because spring is finally here! With the weather warming up, you’ve probably already busted out your spring fashion faves, but before you walk out the door, make sure your clothes and accessories align with this year’s trends. Don’t know these fashion trends? That’s where we come in. We’ve put together a guide that combines spring fashion 2022 trends, recommendations from top brands, and tips on how to save so your wardrobe and wallet stay fresh! Below is everything you need to know and shop for this spring.

Bold and Bright

Spring is usually associated with pastels, but with the ’90s making a comeback in the fashion scene, it’s time to turn those pastels into bold, bright colors! We’re talking highlighter yellow and neon pink, which bring out not only the fun but also the sunglasses.

Sport this tank top in yellow with your favorite bottoms. Don’t be fooled into believing that tank tops are only worn during the summer. Layer them with a sheer cardigan or leather jacket so they stand out even more! The best part about this rib-knit tank top is that it’s under $10 at SHEIN, so why not grab a few more in different colors?

Take your activewear to a whole new level with this Nike oversized fleece hoodie in pink. The heavyweight material offers a relaxed, ultra-soft feel without dragging you down while you hit the gym. Get the matching fleece pants to complete the look, and be the person that everyone’s looking at when you’re running on the treadmill or grabbing some coffee.

Make a splash with this fun tie-dye romper, which comes in five colors and is great for going out or lounging. She’ll feel comfortable and fashionable in this 100% cotton essential. Whether it’s outdoor picnics or spring break vacations, this romper from Justice is perfect to ring in the spring season! Get her multiple colors so she can mix and match her outfits.

Preppy

Since we mentioned a ’90s fashion comeback, that naturally leads us to another spring fashion trend: all things preppy! Whether it’s a pleated plaid skirt or a gingham blazer, put together a preppy outfit that would make Cher Horowitz from Clueless proud.

You don’t have to be in school to rock a pair of checkered trousers, especially these ones from Saks Fifth Avenue. At half off, these Greyson trousers are for men who want to look more sophisticated. Wear them with sneakers or loafers; the versatility of check patterns makes these trousers great for any occasion.

Who could forget the iconic sweater vest when it comes to preppy attire? This one from H&M comes in a houndstooth pattern with light blue hems. Wear it with a white button-up or by itself if springtime in your area is as hot as summer weather. This vest has the classic features: v-neck and rib-knit neckline, armholes, and hem.

Get ready for warmer weather with this stylish v-neck zip romper. Made of a breathable fabric, it’s soft and comfortable. It has the look of denim without the heft. She’ll love the tie waistline and the fact that it’s a one-and-done outfit. Best of all, it’s versatile and easy to accessorize with. Match it with sandals or sneakers, and let her stack her favorite necklaces on top.

Micro Miniskirts

Spring means legs for days — hello to floral dresses and miniskirts!



Knock out two spring fashion trends in one piece with this plaid A-line mini skirt at Macy’s. It’s full of prep and cute! The tulip hem and A-line hem work together to turn the skirt into fun and charming for whoever wears it. Show up to a party or class with this mini skirt, but don’t be fashionably late!

It’s leather weather all year long, so add this faux leather mini skirt from ZARA to your OOTDs! It features a high waist with ruching detail. Pair the skirt with your favorite top, and don’t be afraid to wear a leather jacket for a bolder, edgier look. If people can wear denim-on-denim, they can certainly wear leather-on-leather!

Platforms

Say hello to platforms of any kind: pumps, sandals, heels, and sneakers! Don’t underestimate platforms’ magical power of giving you the appearance of longer legs.

On your next outing, don’t leave the house without these platform sandals from Michael Kors. With an open toe and 100% leather, these shoes give off a luxurious aura without the expensive price tag. Spring is the perfect time to start wearing open-toed shoes, so make an appointment at your nail salon for a pedicure!

Let your feet breathe this spring with these bonega slides at Adidas, a must-have for anyone who just wants something easy to slip on and go. You can dress up or dress down with these slides, so you’re not limited in what you can wear. The platform outsole also gives you a bump in height.

This fun spin on the Old Skool Skate Shoe is fun and flirty. Featuring a vintage floral print, you can celebrate the arrival of spring with these stylish, cool shoes. It’s a great way to wear florals in an unconventional way. Wear it with a casual dress, or pair it up with your favorite pair of jeans. With these shoes, you can spice up your footwear in a sweet way.

Nothing says spring like pastels, and this fun yellow sandal at Journeys is suited for the season. Whether you’re going to a barbecue or out running errands, these sandals have you covered. The Arizona EVA Sandal has adjustable buckles and a contoured footbed for the ultimate comfort. Make a soft statement with these sandals, and wear them over and over again.

Take flip-flops to the next level with these sleek leather flip-flops. Don’t be fooled by the flat sole, as these FitFlop sandals are fitted with cushioning technology for optimum comfort. Wear these daily as you go out, and match them with any casual outfit with ease. These luxurious flip-flops come in five stylish colors and are guaranteed to make you feel like a million bucks.

Low-Rise

Spring fashion 2022 is bringing back the low-rise jeans, pants, shorts, and skirts that were all the rage in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

What’s great about shopping at ASOS is the petite category! These low-rise skinny jeans not only hug near the waist, but they’re also on sale for under $20. You’re not going to find a better deal on denim jeans — and a petite size at that — anywhere else!

An Urban Outfitters exclusive, these low-rise cowgirl jeans give your hips a chance to shine. You don’t have to put on your cowgirl boots and hat to wear them, but you can wear a crop top so the low-rise design is more prominent. The straight leg is an all-time classic for those who want to avoid feeling constricted by skinny jeans and intimidated by flared jeans.

Bra Tops

With crop tops making a name for themselves, why not let bra tops get on the bandwagon?

For plus-size women, Ashley Stewart is the premier spot to find clothes in plus sizes. This includes bras, and their most popular one, the Butterfly Bra, is on sale and ready to be worn as a bold and sexy fashion statement! The bra provides maximum support with a sleek design — a perfect balance between comfort and style.

Available in an icy lavender, this Allure Lace Bra Top from Victoria’s Secret is super romantic and dreamy. Lightly lined with an underwire, the bra top lifts while accentuating your curves and lines in all the right places. Wear it alone or layer it — just be confident and let the outfit do the talking!