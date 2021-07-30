Cheap Deals From Staples’ Back to School Sale 2021 That Every Parent Will Love

Education | Shopping

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Shopping for a new school year can be equal parts exciting and overwhelming, especially when you need to plan everything within a budget. Staples makes shopping for school supplies easy and affordable, so you’ll enjoy checking off your child’s requirement list, making it an outing for the whole family to enjoy.

To make things easier on your wallet, Staples’ back-to-school sale offers great deals and discounts that you’ll want to bookmark. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best in each major school supply category. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, be sure to check out this year’s back-to-school deals from other prominent brands, like Apple, Best Buy, Target, and more!

Staples Back-to-School Sale 2021

Stationery

Right now, Staples has some great back-to-school discounts on notebooks, folders, crayons, pencils, and other everyday things that you will need all through the year. Check out the top products below.

Price: $2.09 $0.50



Glue is an essential arts and crafts supply for school. The multitude of your child’s art projects, models, and experiments will surely require you to keep it handy. This glue is nontoxic and works on paper, wood, ceramic, and fabric. With a 76% discount off the original price, you’ll want to stock up for a year of artsy and crafty activities!

Price: $2.29 $0.50



This college-ruled notebook has 70 sheets and spiral binding, which is ideal for school. It also comes with three-hole punches, so you’ll be able to insert it in a binder to keep everything in one place. At this 78% off price, it makes sense to buy a couple for the new school year and use them for different subjects.

Price: $1.99 $0.97



This basic paper folder comes with pre-punched holes and two vertical and horizontal pockets. It’s something every kid needs for presentations and reports. The measurements tables (weight and length conversion and linear measure table) may also come in handy!

Price: $9.99



Students can go through pens really quickly, so this pack of 60 ballpoint pens will save you time and the effort of having to get additional ones every few weeks. The comfortable grip and consistent supply of ink will have you writing all day long. Bulk-buying makes sense if kids and adults share this pack. Note that these are all black ink pens, so it won’t be the ideal choice for you if you need a variety of colors.

Price: $7.79 $5.29



Kids are always losing pencils, so a pack of 48 wooden ones doesn’t seem excessive. These are 2.2 mm, yellow and hexagon-shaped, and include an eraser on top. The little ones won’t care about any of this, though; they’ll just be happy knowing that there is a box of them at home when they misplace one.

Price: $3.58 $2



It’s another staple at Staples (get it?) that’s on discount! This is a set of 24 nontoxic crayons that can be washed off from skin, clothes, and walls. Since these are a great form of entertainment, stock up for car rides, restaurants, and art projects.

Price: $8.49 $5



For kids, sticky notes are a fun way to express themselves, while parents may want to keep reminders (for themselves and the young ones) around the house. This pack has five pads with 100 sheets each in pretty colors, so you will have more than enough to go around.

Electronics

Staples has plenty of offers on high-value tech devices, including back-to-school laptops, desktops, and accessories. Don’t forget to present your kid’s student ID to get better deals.

Price: $449.99 $389.99



If you’re looking for a laptop to do homework and light internet browsing, then the Asus VivoBook 15 might fit the bill! It’s 15.6-inches with 1920 x 1080 resolution. It comes with 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, 1.2 Ghz Intel i3 processor, and a backlit keyboard — a decent pack of specs if you don’t need a heavyweight machine. It’s also travel-friendly and lightweight, so it won’t be a huge burden on those small shoulders.

Price: $7.49 $3.49



Mathletes, listen up! This pocket calculator comes with a 10-digital LCD for basic calculations. It has two-way power — solar and battery — and it automatically shuts off after use. The math whiz in your family will surely appreciate this.

Price: $17.99



This optical mouse is ambidextrous and comes with AA batteries. It’s wireless, so you can connect it with a USB and carry it with you. It’s also compatible with macOS, Linux, and Windows and has a three-year limited warranty.

Backpacks

A new bag can make kids excited about school. Think stickers, bag accessories, and pretty, vibrant designs. We picked out two great backpack deals offered during Staples’ back-to-school sale!

Price: $20.99



This neutral gray backpack has padded shoulder straps, a front pocket, and a bottle pocket. It’s made of polyester and has a five-year limited warranty. You can carry all your textbooks and pencil cases but you can’t fit a laptop in it.

Price: $54.99 $24.91



This snazzy backpack with floral print is made of fabric with synthetic leather bottom and trims. It has lots of space and multiple pockets, including a compartment for a laptop up to 15 inches. This is perfect for your high schooler who needs a big backpack to keep all their things organized.

Health & Sanitation

For obvious reasons, a new list of products may be needed this school year. Staples also has discounts on face masks and coverings, sanitizers, and wipes that you may need for the coming months.

Price: $24.99



Depending on guidelines set by the school district, state, and the federal government, face masks may still be required for kids this year. If you want to stay on the safer side and stock up on kids masks, then consider reusable cloth masks that are comfortable and well-fitted. These are organic cotton and machine washable, and the pack of 10 will be enough to last a school week (with a spare every day).

Price: $29.99 $18.99



Sanitizers have now become a habit for kids and adults. It’s generally a good practice to keep one accessible wherever you go, so this flip-cap bottle is ideal for easy use at schools, on public transport, and other outings. If your skin gets dry due to sanitizers or if you’re sensitive to smells, then you might want to try it before buying a big pack.

Price: $149.99 $37.49



Kids get their hands dirty, no question about that. With the pandemic, sanitizing wipes have become a common household item for other reasons, so it may be one of the items on your back-to-school shopping list. We’ve picked this one because a carton with 30 of these can save you money.