Summer Bedding Ideas: How to Turn Your Bed Into a Cool and Comfortable Sanctuary

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Summer nights got you all sweaty, sleepless, and cranky? We get it. It doesn’t matter the quality of your mattress or how tired you are; as the temperature climbs in the bedroom, so do the odds of a long and restless night. Fortunately, there are easy solutions that don’t involve living in Alaska or running the AC 24/7. Below are our summer bedding tips and product recommendations to beat the heat — say goodbye to hot and restless nights.

By making a few small changes to your bed set, you’ll be able to stay cool and get back to doing the thing you planned to do: sleep!

Tip 1: Put the comforter away and get a duvet.

Want to slip under a thick, cozy comforter during the coldest winter months? Yes, please! But during the summer? You might as well lie down in a steam room. If the heat becomes unbearable, try putting your bulky comforter away and opt for a duvet. Look for lightweight material such as cotton and linen, which is particularly absorbent and has natural anti-microbial properties. We recommended a few of our favorite duvets below.

As a best seller at Bed Bath & Beyond with an average star rating of 4.4 out of 5, this duvet cover set from Nestwell is made from a blend of 60% linen and 40% cotton, making it a great choice for warmer nights. You also get two pillow shams to complement the rest of your bedding. Choose from four colors, including light blue and a subtle blush, or go with a classic white.

If you prefer the feel of cotton duvet covers over linen, check out this 100% cotton percale set from Welhome. Percale weaves are known for being lightweight and breathable, which is exactly what you want out of a summer set. They’re also strong and won’t easily wear out from use or washing. Pick from five neutral colors to match your room (we like the seafoam!).

Okay, you don’t have to put your comforter in the closet, but you do need something that’s light enough to withstand the rising temperatures. This comforter and sham set from the Hearth and Hand with Magnolia collection is designed for year-round use and has a stylish seersucker construction. Its backing is made from 100% cotton and it’s easy to care for — just throw it in the washing machine and tumble dry.

Tip 2: Consider a summer blanket.

Everyone has their own unique sleep preferences, and some people may still find a lightweight and breathable duvet cover or comforter to be too much during the thick of summer. If you fall into this category, you might want to try a light blanket that won’t weigh you down and is designed to keep you cool throughout the night. Peep the ones listed below!

DANGTOP’s cooling blanket is made from 100% bamboo to create a soft and super light fabric. The diamond-shaped design also enhances its breathability. With eight colors to choose from, you’ll have no trouble picking the blanket that matches the rest of your bed set.

This oversized blanket is ideal for summer nights when you need to shed bed layers. Advertised as “liquid cotton," this blanket is crafted from 100% cotton and is ring spun until it’s extra soft and smooth. It also won’t shrink as much as some other cotton blankets. When the temperature finally begins to cool, use it as an everyday blanket around the house.

Tip 3: Choose sheets with light, breathable fabric.

So, you’ve done the work to make sure your duvet, comforter, or blanket can handle the heat. Now you need to do the same for your sheets! Luckily, similar rules apply. You just need to find sheets made from lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton, silk, or even bamboo. Linen is also a fine option — just know that you’re more likely to encounter wrinkles after a wash. Check out our roundup of bedsheets that’ll keep you cool and comfortable all throughout the summer nights.

Like we noted above, percale weaves are renowned for their breathability, making this cotton percale sheet set from Nestwell an excellent choice for your summer bedding. Pick from colors like birch, blue fog, lunar rock, or your standard white. The queen-sized set includes both the fitted and top sheet, and two pillow cases, all made with 100% cotton.

Made from 100% pure bamboo viscose, these sheets from Bedsure are perfect for wicking moisture during the most humid summer nights. Bamboo-derived sheets are also very smooth, and may even help with sensitive skin. Amazon customers have given this set an average star rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 with over 23,000 ratings.

For a more luxurious alternative, look for these silk sheets from Tempur-Pedic. They’re made from 100% lyocell, which is sourced from eucalyptus and allows for moisture absorption and a breathability that rivals the best cotton options. Lyocell is known for its softness, and the 400-thread count only adds to the silky-smooth feeling.

Tip 4: Invest in cooling pillows.

Even if you’d rather ditch your sheets entirely over the summer, you still have to consider your pillow (no one wants to wake up to a sweat-stained pillow!). Thankfully, there are some fantastic cooling pillows that not only limit moisture but actually work to reduce surface heat. Below are a few recommendations for high-quality cooling pillows.

This foam pillow from Casper helps you stay cool through the night by circulating air through the tiny channels in its foam. The foam also has three layers to support your head and neck through a variety of sleeping positions, and the pillow cover is 100% cotton. This Casper foam pillow is OEKO-TEX Standard 100, meaning it’s been tested and found to be free of any harmful chemicals.



This pillow from Coop Home Goods has a gel-infused memory foam that absorbs heat from your head and neck. It’s also adjustable and can be optimized to support side, stomach, and back sleepers. Made from 40% bamboo-derived viscose rayon and 60% polyester, the pillow’s cover is designed to ensure both softness and breathability.