The 10 Best Summer Home Decor Trends — and How to Get Them

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from the past year, it’s how important it is to love where you live. And we’re not talking about anything extravagant — there are plenty of simple, budget-friendly decor tweaks to invite summer into your home.

Whether you rent a studio apartment or own a two-story house, these 10 top home design trends for this summer are the refresh you’ve been waiting for! And don’t worry if you don’t know where to start; we’ve included plenty of ideas and product recommendations to help you get the look.

Botanicals

Get Inspired: Potted ZZ Plant, Pothos Plant and Snake Plant

Price: $39.99-$54.99 from Teleflora



This summer, bring the great outdoors inside! From tropical wallpaper and framed floral prints to macrame pot hangers and lush houseplants, botanicals are a key element to home decor in 2021. For those of us who lack a green thumb, coveting artwork and artificial plants are a great option, but there are super-low maintenance houseplants that you may want to consider! The ZZ, pothos, and snake plants from Teleflora Flowers are all low-maintenance and beginner-friendly. Plus, they come ready to go in beautiful mid-mod-inspired planters.

Multifunctional Spaces

Get Inspired: Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment and Adjustable Storage Shelf

Price: $139.99 from Amazon



For many of us, the transition to working from home called for an overall need for multifunctional spaces. Whether you’re still adjusting to your new home office or you simply live in a small space, multifunctional furniture has understandably been on the rise. One item we think is perfect for every home is this wooden lift-top coffee table from Amazon. The extending top section lifts up to meet your level while you're sitting on the sofa (ideal for snackers and laptop users alike) and also offers plenty of storage space.

Saving in Style: Want to save on shipping? Sign up for Want to save on shipping? Sign up for Amazon Prime for free two-day shipping. If you don’t want to sign up for Prime, most Amazon orders of $25 or more automatically offer free standard shipping.

Globalization

Get Inspired: Mico Side Table

Price: $199 from Castlery



Have wanderlust? Then hop aboard this globalization trend! Enjoy a curated mix of photographs and prints that capture far-off lands and handmade items that support small artisans. Some ethical markets we love for home goods and art include Department of Artisans, Discovered, and Mela Artisans. You can also get the look with plenty of natural materials like rattan and cane, like this gorgeous Mico side table from Castlery. It’s light and airy, and the top pops off for stylish and functional storage space.

Coastal Colors

Get Inspired: Glidden High Endurance Plus Interior Paint and Primer, Misty Evening Silver

Price: $36.82 (gallon) from Walmart



Is there anything more relaxing than a subtle coastal palette? From crisp linen creams and bold robin’s egg to soft steely blues and deep navies, these colors transport you to tranquil shorelines. Although summery and cool, this palette never goes out of style, and still looks amazing well into fall and winter — so don’t be scared to paint your walls with one of these neutral hues. We especially love the Misty Evening Silver color from Glidden at Walmart. And don’t be fooled by its delicate appearance; this paint is tough, stain-resistant, scrubbable and ideal for families with pets and children.

Saving in Style: If you love the coastal cool aesthetic but don’t want to commit to painting an entire wall, give these If you love the coastal cool aesthetic but don’t want to commit to painting an entire wall, give these DIY watercolor throw pillow covers a shot. You can find everything you need at Michael’s

Maximalism

Get Inspired: Danya B. 4-Piece Rustic Industrial Shelf Set

Price: $88.99 from Bed Bath and Beyond



Move over, minimalism — it’s time for maximalism to shine! Rather than keeping trinkets and design to a minimum, maximalism celebrates the mixing of textures and colors for a cozy, lived-in feel. Our favorite pro tip? Don’t mistake curated for clutter. To keep your space looking intentional and homey, we recommend getting some matching shelves that you can use to showcase all of your favorite items. This rustic-industrial set from Bed Bath and Beyond is an easy, stylish way to add dimension to your walls and decor.

Cottagecore or Rustic Vogue

Get Inspired: Cottage Classics Kamala Floral Cotton Piece 3 Piece Full/Queen Quilt Set

Price: $200 from Macy’s



Thanks to its picturesque, artisanal feel and effortlessly beautiful aesthetic, we’ve been obsessed with the cottagecore and rustic vogue trend this summer. This style is nostalgic and comforting and shows an appreciation for nature and simplicity. It’s all about breezy, cozy textiles, vintage finds and handmade home goods. One cottagecore must-have is sweet, floral bedding, and we can’t get enough of this cotton set from Brooklyn Loom at Macy’s. It harkens back to memories of a childhood blanket while still looking neutral and easy to incorporate.

Saving in Style: From applying for a From applying for a Macy’s Credit Card to signing up for the newsletter to get all the latest sales and promotions, there are tons of ways to save on your Macy’s purchase!

Contemporary Country

Get Inspired: Hearth & Hand Shaker Dining Bench with Curved Back

Price: $199.99 from Target



Give your home a wholesome, modern twist with the contemporary country trend. This style incorporates natural, neutral-toned materials and mixes it with clean lines and industrial styles. It’s a great way to elevate a rustic style or soften up contemporary decor without having to start from scratch! We’re loving this Hearth & Hand shaker dining bench from Target — it makes a beautiful entry piece or a cozy addition to the dining table. When in doubt, if you’re looking to incorporate more contemporary country in your home, you can’t go wrong with Target’s Hearth & Hand line!

Regencycore

Get Inspired: ProLounger® Push Back Recliner

Price: $690 from Belk



If you watched the first season of “Bridgerton," the first thing you probably noticed was Rege-Jean Page’s megawatt smile, and the second was the absolutely breathtaking Regencycore-inspired set design. Highlights of this decadent style include ornate furniture, luxe materials and the contrast of deep, rich colors with powdery pastels. To get the look, pair this timeless velvet pushback recliner from Belk with soft throw pillows, a decorative end table and — of course — your favorite reading material!

Saving in Style: Save 20% off your purchases all day the first day you open a Save 20% off your purchases all day the first day you open a Belk Rewards credit card . You’ll also earn a $10 bonus of Belk Rewards Dollars!

Responsible Consumerism

Get Inspired: Jute Braided Area Rug

Price: $104-$1,554 from Rugs USA



Thanks to a recent push for eco-friendly business practices, there’s been a huge wave of responsible consumerism. This means looking for vintage and pre-owned furniture or purchasing items made from recyclable or sustainable materials. One item we’re loving right now is this handmade jute braided rug made from renewable materials at Rugs USA. It’s a sophisticated, neutral piece that can complement nearly any decor thanks to its multiple colors and sizes. We don’t know about you, but we hope that this trend never fades away!

Murals and Statement Wallpaper

Get Inspired: Halcyon Vinyl Strippable Roll (30.75 sq. ft.)

Price: $28.42 from Home Depot



Another trend taking our walls by storm is statement murals and wallpaper. There are plenty of opportunities for expressing your own personal style with this trend, so feel free to mix and match whatever you like. Need inspo? Look no further than this wallpaper from Home Depot. It’s beautiful and idyllic, and it combines two of our other 2021 trends: coastal colors and globalization! As a bonus, it’s peel-and-stick vinyl wallpaper, which means that you can place it on furniture and other items to bring the room together.