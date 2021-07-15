10 Summer Shoes for Women for Easy Livin’

Fashion

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Summer is just getting started, which means it’s time to transition our footwear for warmer weather — and have fun in the process! With so many options to choose from, we understand if you feel some decision fatigue. That’s why we’ve put together a roundup of super stylish summer shoes for women at great prices that you’ll love. Get fired up: Your footwear is about to get an upgrade!

Slides

1. Rocket Dog Fur Slide Sandal

Price: $34.99 at Journeys



For cushy comfort and style, go with this fur slide sandal. With its timeless tan hue, these shoes go effortlessly with outfits and prove that slides are here to stay. They’re so plush that you’ll wear them over and over: to the beach, on errands, and for a walk. Comfort is a summer staple, so take full advantage.

2. Vans La Costa Slide On Checkerboard Sandal

Price: $34.99 at Journeys



Choose these sandals if you’re looking for an off-duty shoe that’s cute and a bit edgy. With a checkerboard print and waffle soles, you can live in these all summer long. Plus, it has a molded footbed for ultimate comfort, so you’ll feel like you’re walking on clouds.

Sandals

3. Brinley Co. Womens Strappy Square-toe Pump

Price: $59.99 $29.99 at Walmart



Go red-hot this summer with this vibrant pick. Pair these shoes with a flirty dress for a night out, or with an all-white outfit for maximum effect. These statement sandals feature square toes and a low heel so you can dress these up or down.

4. Double-Platform Slide Sandal

Price: $36.95 $14.78 at Aeropostale



Stand tall in double-platform sandals: the platform shoe gives you an extra lift wherever you go. These have luxurious faux suede sole and adjustable buckles and come in the perfect blush pink. If you’re looking for a sturdy all-around casual shoe, this is it.

Savings Tip: It pays to be in school. It pays to be in school. Aeropostale offers an extra 15% off all orders for students. Take advantage of the student discount and save big.

5. Gia Platform Sandals

Price: $29.99 at Target



We love this sophisticated yet fun footwear. The Gia Platform Sandals come in a gorgeous mustard, memory foam insoles, and adjustable ankle straps. Up your daytime footwear game and get countless compliments with this steal.

6. Tech Strappy Sandals

Price: $29.99 $22.00 at Old Navy



Low-maintenance strappy sandals are a must for days out; pick this effortless footwear for the beach or pool. It comes in classic black and has an adjustable buckled strap for comfort. There’s also an elastic slingback strap for a snug fit, so keep an extra pair in your car for impromptu plans.

Savings Tip: Here’s something to sweeten your summer shopping experience: get Here’s something to sweeten your summer shopping experience: get free shipping at Old Navy when you purchase over $50.

Mules

7. Elora Mules

Price: $24.99 at Target



Put these mules on for a chic day-to-night shoe. The woven finish adds some texture to your wardrobe, and cognac is a classic neutral tone that goes with everything. These shoes get our seal of approval for being comfortable and easy to style.

8. Pointy Toe Mules

Price: $33.99 at Walmart



Nothing beats a good leopard print, and these mules are no exception. This pair is uber versatile and comes with a low heel, so you’ll find numerous occasions to wear them. Throw them on to give your outfit an extra flair; you can even wear them at the office.

Sneakers

9. White Faux-Leather Sneakers

Price: $29.99 $26.00 at Old Navy



Ever-stylish and timeless, white leather sneakers belong in every closet. Even better, these are vegan and great for the eco-friendly fashionista. You can pair these with nearly any casual outfit and look put together, which is why we love these. The price is a huge plus, too.

10. Mirage Mox Sneakers (Unisex)

Price: $100.00 $44.99 at Puma



Inspired by the world of electronic music and DJs, these sneakers are full of street style chic. Bring an extra oomph to your casual wear with the eclectic flair of these shoes. They’re a unique pick and come with a major discount. We’d say buying these is a win-win situation all around.