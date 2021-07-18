12 Must-Have Travel Tech Accessories for Your Next Vacation

Tech | Travel

Travel is back this year, so get your suitcases ready! We’ve got a list of everything you’d need in terms of gadgets and travel accessories. From road trip essentials to holiday must-haves, you’ll find brilliant tech products that will make your vacay easier no matter where you’re headed. Plus, we scatter popular deals on travel accessories throughout — you can thank us later!

Pro Tips for Saving Money on Travel

If you’re also looking to save money on flights and hotels, below are links to our guides that will actually help you save money while traveling.

Best Travel Tech Gadgets in 2021

1. Bose Frame Tempo Sunglasses

Price: $249 at Best Buy



Planning on going hiking or biking this year? Give these audio frames by Bose a try! Lightweight and comfortable, these frames have two speakers in the temples that let you enjoy music while you’re engaging in activities. They offer eight hours of battery life and are also sweat- and water-resistant. With swipe, tap, and touch controls, they’ll be the smartest sunglasses you’ll ever set on your nose! Speaking of which, they come with three options of nose pads that ensure the frames don’t slide off during high-intensity exercises.

2. Loncaster Car Phone Holder

Price: $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon



We can all agree that GPS is a road trip essential. With navigation accessible through apps on phones, it’s a matter of safety to have a phone holder in the car so you’re not scrambling to see which way to turn next. This car phone holder is unique in that you can position your phone horizontally for a wider map view. There’s also a small tray to let you place your charger cables and other small objects for convenience. It’s stable and slip-free, so you should be able to drive on the road without worrying about the mount sliding off the dash.

Savings Tip: With or without a Prime Membership, Amazon always offers a stellar selection of incredible deals

3. Nintendo Switch

Price: $299.99 at Best Buy



Nintendo Switch has taken gaming-on-the-go to another level. This console can be docked to play on your TV, but its biggest draw is that it’s portable. Attach the Joy-Cons to the console and take it with you wherever you go — it has powerful graphics on the 6.2-inch touch screen with a 1280 x 720 resolution, an HD rumble, and up to nine hours of battery life. All you need is a nice bag to keep this handheld device and all the SD/game cards inside, and you’re good to go.

Note: You would need an SD card because the storage isn’t nearly enough (and there are a ton of games you’d want to download!). The Nintendo Switch Lite is the cheaper version, but it doesn’t connect to the TV and the controllers aren’t detachable.

4. BAGSMART Electronic Organizer

Price: $17.99 at Amazon



Phone, tablet, laptop, speaker, camera, smartwatch, e-reader, and all their chargers — it’s maddening sometimes to detangle all the wires and find space for everything. That’s why a cable organizer is so important when you’re traveling! This organizer has elastic loops and meshed compartments for quick access to your cables, SD cards, mouse, and other small accessories. It’s a great travel bag because it fits neatly in your backpack. Note that your devices won’t fit in this bag — just wires and chargers.

5. Sonos Roam

Price: $169.99 at Best Buy



There are plenty of portable speakers in the market, but this sleek speaker by Sonos is a great option for those on the go. It’s shaped like a curved triangle and weighs less than a pound, so it’s easy to grip and carry. It’s also water- and dust-resistant and supports Airplay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Another feature is that it’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled and can be charged wirelessly. If you have other Sonos products at home, you can pair them and swap music from Roam to another speaker. When you’re traveling with this speaker, just keep in mind that it only has 10 hours of battery life.



Savings Tip: Best Buy is currently giving a six-month free subscription of Apple Music to new subscribers with Sonos Roam.

6. Nekteck USB Car Charger

Price: $19.99 at Amazon



This car charger has a USB-C port and USB-A port, so you won’t have to worry about your laptop, phones, and tablets running out of juice on the road. Out of all the car chargers in the market, this one shines because it supports the new USB Type-C port. With the lightning cable (not included), you can charge your devices faster, so it’s an efficient road trip companion. Before you buy this product, make sure you confirm that it’s compatible with your gadgets!

7. IEGeek 11.5-Inch Portable DVD Player

Price: $79.99 $64.99 at Amazon



Traveling with young kids means you’ll have to carry extra stuff just to keep them entertained. This portable DVD player is something that will make car rides comfortable for them and you!

The DVD player attaches to the headrest of your car and lets kids enjoy their movies while sitting in the backseat. And the 11.5-inch screen is great for the car. It has five hours of battery life and comes with a power adapter and a car charger. Along with speakers, it also has a 3.5 mm audio jack, which may come in handy on flights. The best part? It has USB and SD card ports. Before you set out, check the compatible formats (the Blu-ray DVD isn’t compatible). Although the brand has a game link with 180 retro games included, you will have to buy the controller separately.

8. Verizon JetPack MiFi 8800L Mobile Hotspot

Price: $199.99 at Best Buy



You can’t always rely on your mobile network when you’re traveling to remote corners of the country or the world (where Starbucks are also far and few in between!). This mobile hotspot is a must-have if you need to connect a range of devices because it allows you to use 15 devices simultaneously. Its battery lasts all day and it has a color touch screen that makes all settings accessible at your fingertips. Check out the latest deals on Verizon’s plans before you commit to one. Also note that it doesn’t support 5G and might not be worth it for international travel.

9. Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger

Price: $29.99 at Amazon



You can never have too many ports! When you’re traveling, you need plenty to keep every device plugged in at hotel rooms, airports, and even restaurants. This four-port wall charger is foldable and portable, and can charge your devices up to 2.4 amps per port (or 8 amps altogether). Never let your devices run out of battery while you’re on the go!

10. trtl Pillow Plus

Price: $59.99 at Amazon



Falling asleep on a plane or while traveling in the car isn’t the problem; what we want to avoid is waking up with a stiff neck!! Neck pillows can offer a lot of comfort, and there are many to choose from, including foam, inflatable, and foldable in various shapes.

Why not opt for something different this year and get one that wraps around your neck like a scarf? You can adjust it according to your height and rest your head on the breathable mesh fabric. It’s stable, comfortable, and is machine washable. The price is higher than a regular travel pillow, but if you want to keep it under budget, its older sibling, trtl Pillow, is also a crowd- pleaser. Just note that it doesn’t include a carry bag and is not in breathable fabric.



11. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Price: $379 at Best Buy



A pair of noise cancellation headphones can tune out a wailing baby on the plane or a loud muncher on the subway. Sony and Apple have impressive products in this category, but we’re going with this sleek, stylish pair by Bose!

What we love about these over-the-ear headphones is that you can adjust the level of noise cancellation. So if you don’t want to completely shut out the world, you can still enjoy your music with some awareness of your surroundings. These are lightweight with a comfortable stainless steel headband and come with a hard case for easy storage. The battery lasts up to 20 hours and the touch controls are pretty swanky. Plus, they have amazing audio quality during voice calls!

Savings Tip: Get a one-month free subscription to Pandora.

12. Joby GorillaPod 1K Kit

Price: $36.38 $33.37 at Amazon



An easy-to-carry and lightweight tripod, Joby’s GorillaPod 1K is perfect to take on trips. You can mount any device that weighs less than 1 kg. You can also wrap its legs around branches, grip it in your hand, or keep it upright — it’s ideal for those who use compact cameras or their phones for photography. The tripod stands tall at 10.24 inches and weighs 0.43 pounds, so your backpack won’t feel heavy when you pack it in. The brand also has more models for heavier cameras.