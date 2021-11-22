Get Gigabit Internet Speed With Verizon Fios and Save With Exclusive Online Deals

Tech

Shoppers already have their eyes on early Black Friday deals this month, but plenty of retailers and brands have ongoing deals right now. Among internet service providers (ISPs), Verizon Fios is offering online exclusive deals until the end of November. By providing fast and reliable internet via a fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios changes the way you surf the internet, stream shows and movies, and play competitive online games. Below are the exclusive online deals that you don’t want to pass up.

Note: Check to make sure Verizon Fios is available near you. Speeds and pricing vary by location.

Gigabit Internet Plan

Price: $89.99 per month



Speed: Up to 940/880 Mbps



Who’s It For: Streamers and gamers who value quality, speed, and minimal-to-no lag/latency



Fiber-optic internet has become the gold standard for fast speeds and reliable performance. Verizon Fios has hopped on the bandwagon of ISPs that offer gigabit internet with the Gigabit Connection plan. While speeds typically reach up to 1,000 Mbps for gigabit internet, this plan ranges between 880-940 Mbps. If you compare these speeds with other internet connection types (cable, DSL, fixed wireless), that’s still considered really fast.

The Gigabit Connection plan includes whole-home Wi-Fi and 2 TB of Verizon cloud storage. It also comes with the following perks: free Disney+ and AMC+ for 12 months and a $200 Verizon gift card or a Google Nest Hub Max. With only perks to give, Verizon Fios Home Internet is perfect for anyone who wants to upgrade their internet service for a better entertainment or work productivity experience.

Savings Tip: Save more when you bundle Verizon Fios with a TV and/or phone plan. Cut the costs of paying for each service individually and enjoy more than one service!

$99 Setup Fee Waived When You Order Online

The best part about online shopping is coming across exclusive deals that you won’t find in-store. From now until Nov. 29, Verizon Fios will waive the $99 setup fee if you order any Fios Home Internet plan online. This includes specially discounted plans for military members and veterans as well as nurses and teachers. If you want to avoid paying extra fees for your new internet service, this offer is one you can’t miss out on.

Savings Tip: Military members and veterans can get Verizon Fios starting at $34.99 per month. Plus, they don’t need to pay for the setup fee!

200 Mbps Fios Internet Plan

Price: $39.99 per month with AutoPay



Speed: Up to 200 Mbps



Who’s It For: Casual internet users who enjoy downloading and sharing movies, shows, and photos



If you don’t need extremely fast internet speeds to stream movies and shows in 4K, an internet plan with lower speeds is the way to go. When you opt for the 200 Mbps Fios Home Internet plan, you get a $50 Verizon gift card and 12 months of AMC+ for free. For only $39.99 per month, you get quality internet speeds to stream in HD and download or share large files without waiting hours for them to upload. If you’re a gamer, you’ll experience seamless gaming with minimal lag. Shoppers on a budget will find this deal to be a steal.