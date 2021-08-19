Vistaprint’s Back-to-School Sale: 10 Customizable Supplies Every Stationery Lover Needs

Shopping

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Vistaprint. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Get inspired and inspire others when shopping at Vistaprint — a one-stop shop for customizable stationery, online print services, and marketing products for small-business owners everywhere. However, this shouldn’t stop you from making any custom designs for your personal needs, whether it’s for school or a side project.

As the school season quickly approaches, now is the perfect time to shop Vistaprint’s line of customizable stationery. With a diverse assortment of personalized cards, mailing supplies, notebooks, and more, there’s no shortage of opportunities to design professional touches or personal details. Plus, when you use the code SAVE20, you can score an exclusive Savings.com discount of 20% off any size purchase, as well as free shipping on orders of $75 or more (valid through Aug.19-25). If this deal doesn’t apply to your purchase, you can still save up to 50% off with select Vistaprint coupons.

Below are our Vistaprint recommendations of the best personalized stationery items that every student needs before heading back to class.

Noted!

Price: Starting at $11 for 1 unit



With 80 pages of lined or plain white paper and a super convenient 5.5" x 8.5" size, there’s a perfectly personalized notebook for everyone! These notebooks offer high-quality photo printing, so your covers can look crisp and professional whether you choose a template or create your own design. You can also add one of Vistaprint’s special inserts to the inside front and back covers for an additional cost per page: $4 for color or $2.50 for greyscale. These inserts include calendars, a contact list, and more. And at only $11 per unit, you can make a special notebook for every class period without breaking the bank!

Price: $60 for 25 units



Keep pesky pen thieves at bay with customized ballpoint pens! Add your name or initials to the design, or include your logo design to align with your branding. These ballpoint pens feature a click mechanism, black ink, and an ultra-smooth writing experience. Vistaprint allows for full-color designs that wrap around the pen, plus the silver clip moves, so the design area can be covered completely. Now that gets an A+ from us!

Savings Tip: Save $20 when you refer a friend who makes a $40 purchase through Save $20 when you refer a friend who makes a $40 purchase through Vistaprint’s Refer a Friend program

Price: $15.65 for 5 units



Whether you want to add a pop of color or design a specific to-do list to help stay on track, custom Post-it® Notes are a must for every bookbag. Ideal for school, dorms, and the home, you can upload your design or easily build upon one of Vistaprint’s hundreds of beautiful templates. These 3"x 3" sticky notes come with 50 sheets per pad and feature Post-it®’s signature adhesive backing, so you’re getting all of the same trusted quality that you love but with your own design!

Price: $7.50 for 1 unit



With its convenient sizing and 50 sheets per pad, these personalized notepads make a thoughtful and fun addition to any desk. Upload a fun photo for instant happy memories or your own colorful design to create a notepad that meets your needs. You can even create your own productivity tracker or planner specifically for your class or homework schedule! These 4"x 5.5" notepads also offer you the option of either cardboard or magnetic backings, which are great for fridges and lockers.

Write On

Price: $55 for 100 units



There’s nothing like a handwritten thank-you note that’s specifically designed with your style in mind! Vistaprint’s customizable thank-you cards are stationery essentials. You can also choose between five different paper stock options. The 14-point matte option is smooth and uncoated for a crisp feel, and the 16-point premium matte is a tad thicker to add some heft. The linen option is woven from Italian paper for a rustic look, while the pearl is great for adding a little shimmer. Plus, the premium glossy stock is ideal for photo designs. Vistaprint also offers over 180 templates featuring embossed gold foil — go ahead, be a little extra!

Price: $55 for 100 units



Everyone knows that personalized stationery always makes handwriting look better! From super cute prints and patterns to sweet and sentimental greeting cards, Vistaprint’s templates make it easy to create the stationery of your dreams. Similar to the custom thank-you cards, Vistaprint’s note cards are available in double-sided and full-color printing and come with the option of five paper stocks: matte, matte premium, linen, pearl, and premium glossy. Choose from sharp or rounded corners as well as folded or flat formats to get your desired look. Embossed gold foil is also available on some designs for those with an affinity for shiny things.

Savings Tip: Get Get 15% off your first Vistaprint order and all the latest deals delivered to your inbox when you sign up for their email list!

Price: $59.40 for 100 units



Is there anything more professional-looking than a custom letterhead? Whether it’s for a resume or to add an elevated professional look, designing a letterhead has never been so simple. Printed on Vistaprint’s high-quality 8.5" x 11" paper, you can choose from standard white, linen, or premium cotton paper finishes to get the look and feel of your choice; plus, Vistaprint offers tons of designs for you to choose from. We’re sure this letterhead is bound to help you make a fantastic first impression!

You’ve Got Mail

Price: $12 for 72 units



Who says all the cute personalization has to be saved for what’s inside the envelope? For those who want to capture their recipients’ attention as soon as they open their mailboxes, we recommend taking a look at creating a custom envelope. Vistaprint’s personalized envelopes come in five different sizes and feature a straight back flap. The site offers plenty of gorgeous colors and templates that can help you with the design process, but you also have the opportunity to upload a completely original design. You can also add your return address to the design to save yourself some time in the future.

Price: $12 for 72 units



These custom envelope seals are great for the student who really cares about the finest details. Choose from a number of Vistaprint’s inspired templates, or create your own from scratch to encapsulate your own personality! Available in a matte or glossy finish, they’ll look beautiful on any stock paper. Use them on anything from correspondence to graduation announcements to add that extra special something.

Savings Tip: Who doesn’t love a good sale? Head to Who doesn’t love a good sale? Head to Vistaprint’s Deals page to peep their latest promo codes!

Price: Starting at $12 for 1 unit



There’s something so fun and official about having your own self-inking stamp, especially when it has your initials on it! Vistaprint’s self-inking stamps make it easy to add a professional and personal touch to notes and envelopes, and they come in multiple shapes, sizes, and colors so you can design a stamp that fits your personal brand to a tee. Pro tip: Keep your font above 24 points to maximize your stamp’s readability. Plus, with the right care, the stamp can be used up to 10,000 times! But in case you run out of ink, Vistaprint offers replacement ink pads as well.