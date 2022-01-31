Where to Find the Best Presidents’ Day Sales of 2022

Holiday | Shopping

Bargain hunters are always on the move when it comes to finding holiday sales and deals. This time, it’s Presidents Day sales, which are right after Valentine’s Day, so expect to see the holiday sales merge (and a whole lotta savings!). Expect retailers, both in-store and online, to offer some of the biggest Presidents Day sales on major purchases like TVs and furniture.

Discover our curated lists of where to nab these limited-time price markdowns before they’re gone:

Where Can I Find Presidents Day Deals?

Lowe’s, Best Buy, Samsung, and Sam’s Club are some of the many retailers offering Presidents Day deals. Shop popular items like TVs, mattresses, laptops, appliances, electronics, winter apparel, and furniture — here’s a quick glance of the deals:

When Is Presidents Day?

Presidents Day (also George Washington’s birthday) typically lands on the third Monday of February every year. This year, the U.S. federal holiday is on Feb. 21.

When Do Presidents Day Sales Start?

Some major retailers start their Presidents Day sales in early February while others wait until the weekend before the holiday to host deals for a shorter period of time.

Presidents Day TV Sales

Mattress Sales on Presidents Day

Mattress Firm Are you a back or stomach sleeper? If you’ve been feeling sore after waking up in the mornings, it’s time to treat yourself to a new mattress. Discover Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 10" Firm Mattress by Serta at Mattress Firm, which is currently up to 44% off its regular price. From a twin size starting at $374.99 to a king size for $649.99, this mattress not only has a contouring coil system to relieve your pressure points and offer support but is also eco-friendly. It comes with cooling gel foam to regulate airflow and heat so you’re not drenched in sweat in the middle of the night. If the discounted prices are still too steep, try 12-month financing from $32 to $55 per month. Home Depot Aside from toolboxes and light fixtures, Home Depot offers a number of mattresses, including the full size 10-inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Mattress by Lucid Comfort Collection, which is on sale from $599.99 to $269.99. If you prefer a cozier profile, choose plush or medium instead. With SuperCool gel-infused memory foam and a PureFlow system that’s designed to ventilate airflow, this mattress not only comes at a great price but also improves your sleep experience. Plus, it comes with a breathable cover made out of long-lasting elastane material so you’re not directly laying on top of the memory foam. Also, vanity lights at Home Depot are up to 25% off from now until March 27th! Bear Mattress If you enjoy free goodies, then you’ll want to head over to Bear Mattress and take advantage of flash sales. Get up to 25% off on orders that meet a certain purchase requirement and get a free sleep bundle that’s valued at $325. Take your pick with the Bear Hybrid, Bear Pro, or Bear Mattress, depending on your sleep style. Want more layers? Go with the Hybrid, which is 14 inches in height and offers the best-in-class support thanks to the coil and foam combination. Need a mattress that’s more basic? Go for the original Bear Mattress, which offers three layers and is only 10 inches in height. Hop on these flash sales quickly before they end!

Best Presidents Day Laptop Sales

HP Need a gaming setup but don’t want to invest in a PC? HP has a handful of gaming laptops, some of which are part of the Presidents Day sale. Check out the OMEN Laptop series, specifically the 16z-c000 model which is currently $769.99 instead of $1,099.99. Despite its ultra-thin profile, it packs a powerful punch with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics. Gaming has never looked and felt smoother, especially on a laptop. Dell Among the top consumer electronic brands, Dell is currently slashing the price of their Inspiron 15 3000, which was originally $384.98 but is now $259.99. It’s equipped with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, so you’re getting smooth graphics that’ll chase away the guilt of watching movies and shows on your laptop instead of the TV. The slim design is also great for travel and can fit in your bag or backpack without weighing it down too much. If you’re the type to work from the comfort of your bed, this laptop won’t stop you and your productivity! Staples Need a reliable laptop? The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 15" Laptop at Staples is currently $629.99 instead of $729.99. You save 13% off of a laptop that has a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD, which keeps your programs running in the background even as you leave it suspended. Whether you use the laptop for work, streaming, or gaming purposes, it offers solid performance for an affordable price point. No one ever said you needed to splurge on a laptop in order to enjoy watching your favorite movies or play the latest AAA video game title with top-notch graphics!

Presidents Day Appliances Sales

Top Electronics Deals on Presidents Day

Walmart Listen to music on the go with the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip by Beats by Dr. Dre at Walmart. The brand is well known for the expensive price tags on its products, so whenever one of them goes on sale, it’s a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity for bargain hunters to nab one. These earphones are $99.99 instead of $149.95, so you save about $50. The color choices for the wireless earphones are red, black, and white. Tack on a Walmart protection plan for either $8 (two years) or $11 (three years) to not only play it safe but also have access to their customer support. Kohl’s We’ve all heard about Fitbit, but since the year has only just begun, why not commit to your New Year’s resolution of being active by wearing a smartwatch? Try out the Fitbit Versa 3 at Kohl’s, which is $229.99. Track your steps and find your way around with the built-in GPS without carrying around your phone. It’s packed with more than 20 exercise modes and charges in 12 minutes so you can reach your health and fitness goals faster. Make sure to join Kohl’s Cash to earn rewards! Samsung Forget about TVs and smartphones — check out all the premium soundbars from Samsung on Presidents Day! If you already have a Samsung TV, consider pairing it with the brand’s soundbars, which range from $399.99 to $999.99. When you’re watching a movie in 4K but the sound quality is less than ideal, that’s when you need an audio system that will enhance your cinematic experience — from the comfort of your home. Kill two birds with one stone by purchasing a TV and a soundbar from Samsung; you’ll also get free shipping!

Best Furniture Sale on Presidents Day

Big Lots Treat yourself to a brand-new sofa like this one by Lane Home Solutions at Big Lots. The 25% discount is a hefty one, considering low prices on furniture don’t happen that often. This Maxwell Sofa is big enough for you to stretch out and take naps or snuggle with your family while watching Netflix. Big Lots has their fair share of discounts on furniture, not just on Presidents Day, so check back often for the latest price drops. West Elm Enjoy up to 40% off on in-stock items at West Elm, including bedding, night stands, bed frames, dining chairs, and more. Need a dining table that’s simple, compact, and modern? This Wren Bistro Table is currently $269.10 from its original $299 price tag. Made in India, this table is sized for two and small-space friendly. Best of all, the materials are sustainably sourced! Pottery Barn You know the saying: Out with the old, in with the new. When you shop at Pottery Barn during Presidents Day weekend, you’ll find plenty of discounted products to refresh your home. Get this Linwood Platform Canopy Bed for $1,748.99 instead of $2,499 and brighten up your bedroom thanks to the bone white finish. If you’ve never had a canopy bed before, you’re missing out — but that can change once you take this canopy bed home!

