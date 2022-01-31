Holiday | Shopping
Where to Find the Best Presidents’ Day Sales of 2022
Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.
Bargain hunters are always on the move when it comes to finding holiday sales and deals. This time, it’s Presidents Day sales, which are right after Valentine’s Day, so expect to see the holiday sales merge (and a whole lotta savings!). Expect retailers, both in-store and online, to offer some of the biggest Presidents Day sales on major purchases like TVs and furniture.
Discover our curated lists of where to nab these limited-time price markdowns before they’re gone:
- Best TV Deals
- Best Mattress Sales
- Best Laptop Sales
- Best Appliance Sales
- Best Electronic Deals
- Best Furniture Sales
- Best Apparel Sales
Where Can I Find Presidents Day Deals?
Lowe’s, Best Buy, Samsung, and Sam’s Club are some of the many retailers offering Presidents Day deals. Shop popular items like TVs, mattresses, laptops, appliances, electronics, winter apparel, and furniture — here’s a quick glance of the deals:
- Best Buy: LG - 65" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV ($2,099 $1,799)
- Home Depot: 10-inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Mattress - Full Size ($599.99 $326.99)
- Lowe’s: Whirlpool 21.4-cu ft Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser and Can Caddy - Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel ($1,599 $1,439)
- Amazon: All-New Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition ($299)
- Sam’s Club: SAMSUNG 75" Class TU700D-Series Crystal Ultra HD 4K Smart TV ($927.99 $847.99)
When Is Presidents Day?
Presidents Day (also George Washington’s birthday) typically lands on the third Monday of February every year. This year, the U.S. federal holiday is on Feb. 21.
When Do Presidents Day Sales Start?
Some major retailers start their Presidents Day sales in early February while others wait until the weekend before the holiday to host deals for a shorter period of time.
Presidents Day TV Sales
- Sam’s Club
Among the 4K TVs on the market, Samsung is a reputable brand. Luckily, it’s part of the Presidents Day sale at Sam’s Club. The SAMSUNG 75" Class TU700D-Series Crystal Ultra HD 4K Smart TV is $80 off its regular price of $927.99. Enjoy crisp and vivid picture quality thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K. Hook up your video game console and play “The Last of Us Part II" because the TV automatically adjusts its settings to help the game run smoother. Whether you’re streaming Netflix or Twitch, a TV with stellar graphics is a must-have, especially when it’s on sale!
- Best Buy
Take advantage of discounted TVs like the LG - 65" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy. Originally priced at $2,099.99, the TV is currently $200 off and includes three months of Apple TV+ for free (for new subscribers only). Not only does it have 4K UHD, but it also uses HDMI 2.1 technology to deliver a better gaming experience. Too lazy to pick up the remote? The TV is compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s everything a streamer could want, all wrapped up in one neat discount.
- Amazon
As the biggest online marketplace with tons of daily deals, Amazon is not one to miss out on Presidents Day sales. The All-New Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition is $299.99 — an all-time-low price and you get free shipping. With a built-in Fire TV and a voice remote that controls Alexa, you have access to thousands of streaming movies and shows as well as live TV. It’s the kind of smart TV that gives you full control and access without sacrificing the high performance.
Mattress Sales on Presidents Day
- Mattress Firm
Are you a back or stomach sleeper? If you’ve been feeling sore after waking up in the mornings, it’s time to treat yourself to a new mattress. Discover Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 10" Firm Mattress by Serta at Mattress Firm, which is currently up to 44% off its regular price. From a twin size starting at $374.99 to a king size for $649.99, this mattress not only has a contouring coil system to relieve your pressure points and offer support but is also eco-friendly. It comes with cooling gel foam to regulate airflow and heat so you’re not drenched in sweat in the middle of the night. If the discounted prices are still too steep, try 12-month financing from $32 to $55 per month.
- Home Depot
Aside from toolboxes and light fixtures, Home Depot offers a number of mattresses, including the full size 10-inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Mattress by Lucid Comfort Collection, which is on sale from $599.99 to $269.99. If you prefer a cozier profile, choose plush or medium instead. With SuperCool gel-infused memory foam and a PureFlow system that’s designed to ventilate airflow, this mattress not only comes at a great price but also improves your sleep experience. Plus, it comes with a breathable cover made out of long-lasting elastane material so you’re not directly laying on top of the memory foam. Also, vanity lights at Home Depot are up to 25% off from now until March 27th!
- Bear Mattress
If you enjoy free goodies, then you’ll want to head over to Bear Mattress and take advantage of flash sales. Get up to 25% off on orders that meet a certain purchase requirement and get a free sleep bundle that’s valued at $325. Take your pick with the Bear Hybrid, Bear Pro, or Bear Mattress, depending on your sleep style. Want more layers? Go with the Hybrid, which is 14 inches in height and offers the best-in-class support thanks to the coil and foam combination. Need a mattress that’s more basic? Go for the original Bear Mattress, which offers three layers and is only 10 inches in height. Hop on these flash sales quickly before they end!
Best Presidents Day Laptop Sales
- HP
Need a gaming setup but don’t want to invest in a PC? HP has a handful of gaming laptops, some of which are part of the Presidents Day sale. Check out the OMEN Laptop series, specifically the 16z-c000 model which is currently $769.99 instead of $1,099.99. Despite its ultra-thin profile, it packs a powerful punch with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics. Gaming has never looked and felt smoother, especially on a laptop.
- Dell
Among the top consumer electronic brands, Dell is currently slashing the price of their Inspiron 15 3000, which was originally $384.98 but is now $259.99. It’s equipped with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, so you’re getting smooth graphics that’ll chase away the guilt of watching movies and shows on your laptop instead of the TV. The slim design is also great for travel and can fit in your bag or backpack without weighing it down too much. If you’re the type to work from the comfort of your bed, this laptop won’t stop you and your productivity!
- Staples
Need a reliable laptop? The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 15" Laptop at Staples is currently $629.99 instead of $729.99. You save 13% off of a laptop that has a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD, which keeps your programs running in the background even as you leave it suspended. Whether you use the laptop for work, streaming, or gaming purposes, it offers solid performance for an affordable price point. No one ever said you needed to splurge on a laptop in order to enjoy watching your favorite movies or play the latest AAA video game title with top-notch graphics!
Presidents Day Appliances Sales
- Ace Hardware
Get discounts on Ace Hardware products every day, not just during the holidays. The Hoover ONEPWR Bagless Cordless Standard Filter Hand Vacuum is currently priced at $89.99 instead of $99.99. Get ahead on spring cleaning and use the vacuum to conveniently pick up dirt and dust in areas that an upright vacuum wouldn’t be able to reach. It’s also cordless, so no more tripping over the cord or trying to find a nearby outlet. Use it to vacuum your car too!
- Walgreens
In addition to picking up a prescription, you can also pick up the Living Solutions 2-Slice Toaster at Walgreens at a low price point of $18.49. Mornings are so much better when you can cook breakfast and fill up your empty stomach. You might think Walgreens is the last place you’d look for toasters and other home appliances, but they do offer them and their products are on the affordable side. Whether it’s toast or bagels, the toaster’s two slots allow for a complete breakfast. Don’t get scared when it plays peek-a-boo, signaling that your food is ready to eat!
- Lowe’s
Shopping for major or minor appliances requires careful planning. Whether it’s taking measurements or figuring out the color scheme in your home, you have to plan accordingly. Lowe’s offers plenty of appliances to choose from — at discounted prices — so you won’t have to stress too much about replacing your refrigerator. The Whirlpool 21.4-cu ft Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser and Can Caddy - Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel went down from $1,599 to $1,439, saving you $160 (until Jan. 27). The stainless steel finish is versatile for any kitchen and the bottom freezer is convenient for you to store more items in one place. Hurry, though — it’s a limited-time offer.
Top Electronics Deals on Presidents Day
- Walmart
Listen to music on the go with the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip by Beats by Dr. Dre at Walmart. The brand is well known for the expensive price tags on its products, so whenever one of them goes on sale, it’s a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity for bargain hunters to nab one. These earphones are $99.99 instead of $149.95, so you save about $50. The color choices for the wireless earphones are red, black, and white. Tack on a Walmart protection plan for either $8 (two years) or $11 (three years) to not only play it safe but also have access to their customer support.
- Kohl’s
We’ve all heard about Fitbit, but since the year has only just begun, why not commit to your New Year’s resolution of being active by wearing a smartwatch? Try out the Fitbit Versa 3 at Kohl’s, which is $229.99. Track your steps and find your way around with the built-in GPS without carrying around your phone. It’s packed with more than 20 exercise modes and charges in 12 minutes so you can reach your health and fitness goals faster. Make sure to join Kohl’s Cash to earn rewards!
- Samsung
Forget about TVs and smartphones — check out all the premium soundbars from Samsung on Presidents Day! If you already have a Samsung TV, consider pairing it with the brand’s soundbars, which range from $399.99 to $999.99. When you’re watching a movie in 4K but the sound quality is less than ideal, that’s when you need an audio system that will enhance your cinematic experience — from the comfort of your home. Kill two birds with one stone by purchasing a TV and a soundbar from Samsung; you’ll also get free shipping!
Best Furniture Sale on Presidents Day
- Big Lots
Treat yourself to a brand-new sofa like this one by Lane Home Solutions at Big Lots. The 25% discount is a hefty one, considering low prices on furniture don’t happen that often. This Maxwell Sofa is big enough for you to stretch out and take naps or snuggle with your family while watching Netflix. Big Lots has their fair share of discounts on furniture, not just on Presidents Day, so check back often for the latest price drops.
- West Elm
Enjoy up to 40% off on in-stock items at West Elm, including bedding, night stands, bed frames, dining chairs, and more. Need a dining table that’s simple, compact, and modern? This Wren Bistro Table is currently $269.10 from its original $299 price tag. Made in India, this table is sized for two and small-space friendly. Best of all, the materials are sustainably sourced!
- Pottery Barn
You know the saying: Out with the old, in with the new. When you shop at Pottery Barn during Presidents Day weekend, you’ll find plenty of discounted products to refresh your home. Get this Linwood Platform Canopy Bed for $1,748.99 instead of $2,499 and brighten up your bedroom thanks to the bone white finish. If you’ve never had a canopy bed before, you’re missing out — but that can change once you take this canopy bed home!
Top Winter Apparel Sales on Presidents Day
- JCPenney
Do your kids love being in the snow? If the answer is yes, consider buying the Thereabouts Little & Big Girls Hooded Heavyweight Puffer Jacket at JCPenney to keep them warm and cozy (and not sick!). The winter piece is currently 60% off with a price tag of $27.20. It’s made from 100% polyester and two front slip pockets. Make sure to size up — you don’t want your kid to shiver in the freezing cold because their ankles aren’t covered!
- Macy’s
Owning a luxury brand is difficult when the cost is beyond your budget. Luckily, you can snag a Michael Kors Faux-Fur Trimmed Down Coat at Macy’s for only $169.99! The puffer coat comes in a variety of dark colors to match your style and the hood is removable if you find that it just gets in the way. With two slit pockets, you can keep your hands warm during the cold winter months. Yes, the weather will soon be getting warmer, and the coat will probably start collecting dust in your closet, but at least you’ll be prepared and won’t have to spend a ton of money if you buy the coat out of season.
- Old Navy
Nothing beats a nice, soft, and cozy hoodie. The Dynamic Fleece Pullover Hoodie for Men at Old Navy has a simple yet modern design and comes in all sorts of colors like Petal Pink and Catalina. The price is marked down from $49.99 to $40, and while that seems like a small margin, it’s still a discount! Plus, the material is fleece, so you know you’re getting your money’s worth when the fabric is high quality and perfect for keeping the cold out. It’s soft, breathable, and lightweight so you can go for a comfortable jog outside without freezing your butt off. Or, just wear it as a fashion statement throughout the year!