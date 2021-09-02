Get a Jump on the Best Labor Day Sales in 2021

Shopping

Labor Day is right around the corner! Even though many stores are still finishing up their back-to-school promotions, the day is worth planning for since there are sure to be outstanding deals that will be offered on (or around) this year’s holiday on Sept. 6.

What Labor Day sales can you expect in 2021? If past years are any indication, you can look forward to major deals on large appliances from stores like Lowe’s, Best Buy, and Home Depot. And since Labor Day signals the unofficial end to summer, there’s a good chance you’ll see markdowns on items like outdoor furniture, grills, and barbecue accessories. Walmart and Macy’s will also have big sales across many categories.

Let’s take a look at some of the early Labor Day deals currently available. This will give you a sense of what to look for — or you may find exactly what you need now!

Early Labor Day Deal: Get up to $100 off select Home Depot tools plus free delivery.



Find great deals in every aisle when shopping at Home Depot’s Labor Day sale, including washers and dryers, refrigerators, kitchen cabinets, and more!

Price: $579.00 $518.00



This Samsung 24-inch. Stainless Steel Dishwasher offers just a taste of what’s to come during Home Depot’s Labor Day sales. It has an adjustable upper rack that can accommodate various dish shapes, and four wash cycles, along with its five wash options. It even has a digital leak sensor that will shut off the wash before any water can get out. Tired of old and noisy dishwashers? This Samsung is probably quieter than what you’re used to, as it operates at around 55 decibels.

Price: $279.99 $239.99



If you have a furry companion living at home, this vacuum may soon become your next best friend. Geared especially for residences with pets, the Shark Navigator comes with a self-cleaning brushroll that sucks up pet hair from carpets and upholstery without getting tangled up. It also has extra tools for tight spaces, stubborn pet hair, and upholstery. This do-it-all vacuum has a HEPA filter, meaning it traps more airborne allergens than the traditional vacuum bag.

Early Labor Day Deal: N/A



From Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, you can expect to enjoy an additional 20% discount on already markdown prices of up to 60% off at Macy’s Labor Day Sale 2021.

Price: $719.00 $379.00



Be on the lookout for sales on outdoor furniture items, like this chaise lounge chair sold at Macy’s. It has a rust-proof cast aluminum frame that’s built to withstand the outdoor elements, while its mildew-resistant fabric will ensure longevity. It also comes with a seven-year limited warranty, including a one-year limited warranty on the finish and fabric. Buy now and you’ll still have plenty of time to relax and catch some rays before the temperature drops too much.

Price: $819.00 $377.00



Mattresses are a popular item during Labor Day sales, and this Sealy Essentials Plush Pillow Top Mattress is a great example of what you can find. To be clear, this is not for those who prefer a firm mattress. Its SealyCushion Air Foam provides air flow and relaxing softness every time you lie down. If you could dissect this plush mattress, you’d see that it’s made with layers of cushioning atop a spring core to give the support and comfort you’d expect from the Sealy brand.

Early Labor Day Deal: N/A



Last year, Ulta celebrated Labor Day with its “21 Days of Beauty'' event, offering daily deals on many of their makeup, skin, and hair products. Well, expect the same event, happening right now! Discover daily deals every week until Sept. 18.

Price: $48.00 $24.00



One of the top makeup brands known for their eye shadow palettes, Too Faced is on the list of Daily Deals (Sept. 1)! With 16 highly pigmented modern nudes, this palette delivers a natural and radiant glow to your eyelids. The creamy, easy-to-blend texture and formula let you create looks that aren’t too bold but still make a statement. Plus, it’s cruelty-free!

Price: $80.00 $40.00



Tagging alongside the Too Faced eyeshadow palette is Dermalogica’s Retinol Acne Clearing Oil which is also half off for one day (Sept. 1)! Before going to bed, pat some of this oil on your face, as it will minimize irritation and promote a healthy glow when you wake up the next day. It nourishes your skin with argan, rosehip seed, and jojoba oils. Say goodbye to pimples and hello clear skin!

Early Labor Day Deal: Get 24-month financing with purchases of at least $999.



Best Buy’s Labor Day sale is one you won’t want to miss, as it’s all about appliances! Top brands like LG, Samsung, KitchenAid, and more are on the list of limited-time discounts. Here are some of the items that just got a major price markdown:

Price: $1,034.99 $749.99



The latest in Samsung’s lineup of front load washers, this Wi-Fi enabled washer features Super Speed which completes your laundry load in just 30 minutes! You schedule and control the washer straight from your smartphone and choose from 12 preset washing cycles. The VRT Plus Technology reduces noise and vibrations for quiet washing and less disturbance in the house. Better yet, this washer is ENERGY STAR certified!

Price: $2,429.99 $1,899.99



If your refrigerator is on its last legs, consider this one from Samsung. Not only is it beautifully designed but it also features a CoolSelect Pantry which is a full drawer where you can chill or defrost food to ideal temperatures. The Twin Cooling Plus technology keeps food fresher and lasts longer. The special finish reduces fingerprints and smudges so the refrigerator always looks like it’s in pristine condition. It’s also Wi-Fi-enabled so you can monitor it from your smartphone.

Early Labor Day Sale: N/A



Walmart hasn’t revealed the details for its Labor Day deals just yet, but they are currently offering serious bargains on back-to-school supplies, as well as fantastic summer savings on outdoor appliances and furniture.

Price: $396.00 $346.00



Check out this versatile five-burner propane gas grill from Cuisinart. It comes with a stainless-steel smoke tube that allows you to utilize wood chips or pellets for that subtle smoky flavor. You’ll also get a cast iron griddle that’s ideal for sautéing veggies or cooking delectable burgers.

Price: $179.88 $97.00



We expect Walmart’s Labor Day sales to cover some home appliances, too, like this vacuum cleaner from Ionvac. The SmartClean 2000 can automatically travel across hardwood, tile, and carpet while delivering an exceptional clean. It’s also significantly quieter than traditional vacuum cleaners, so it won’t disrupt you during conversation or working hours. Control the Smartclean 2000 using Google Assistant, Alexa, or with the remote. You can even download the Tzumi Smart Home app and schedule a clean on your phone!