Verizon iPhone Deals: How to Save Up to $1,000 on the iPhone 13 and More

It’s hard to predict the best time to save money on a new iPhone. In addition to occasional markdowns from Apple, Amazon, and other retailers, major cellular carriers regularly offer tantalizing trade-in specials, as well as incentives for switching or adding lines. That said, Verizon’s current deals on iPhones are hard to beat.

This March, Verizon is offering the iPhone 13 128 GB for only $10 per month when you add a new line. You can also save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 13 when you switch lines. Verizon even has an online-only deal promoting free certified pre-owned iPhones.

Best iPhone Deals at Verizon Wireless in March 2022

Of course, finding a great iPhone deal is only part of the equation. You also have to determine which iPhone is right for you. Read on to learn about five of the top iPhones available right now. If you’re interested in other brands, check out Verizon’s other smartphone offerings, including up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Comparing the Top iPhones Available Today

At a Glance:

6.7-inch OLED screen

A15 Bionic Processor

Three rear cameras

Released in Sept. 2021

Full retail price starting at $1,099.99

Why You Want It:

Simply put, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest and most powerful iPhone available on the market. It boasts a Super Retina XDR display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. In other words, the Pro Max smoothly responds to any task you’re using it for. Its rear camera system includes wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses that allow for improved zoom and night mode capabilities. As for the video, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a cinematic mode that lets you quickly change your depth-of-field, utilize slow-motion, and experiment with time-lapse. The Pro Max also has the longest-lasting battery of any iPhone, with reports of over 20 hours of continuous video streaming.

At a Glance:

6.1-inch OLED screen

A15 Bionic Processor

Three rear cameras

Released in Sept. 2021

Full retail price starting at $999.99

Why You Want It:

Everything you just read about the iPhone 13 Pro Max applies to the iPhone 13 Pro, with a few notable exceptions. First, the iPhone 13 Pro is smaller and weighs less than the Pro Max, and its 6.1-inch screen reflects this. If the additional screen size matters for your gaming, content-viewing, or camera needs, you may want to opt for the Pro Max. If that’s not a concern — or you just prefer a smaller phone — the iPhone 13 Pro could be your best bet. It’s also less expensive than the Pro Max (depending on your choice of storage). Otherwise, the differences end there. The iPhone 13 Pro offers the same A15 Bionic Processor, three-lens rear camera system, and groundbreaking cinematic mode.

For a more detailed comparison of Apple’s two most powerful phones, check out our iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max article.

At a Glance:

6.1-inch OLED screen

A15 Bionic Processor

Two rear cameras

Released in Sept. 2021

Full retail price starting at $799.99

Why You Want It:

The iPhone 13 is similar to the Pro and the Pro Max in more ways than you might realize. They all include the latest A15 Bionic Processor, OLED screens, and cinematic mode for movie-like videos. What the iPhone 13 lacks is the ProMotion technology that allows for an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Instead, the iPhone 13 has a refresh rate of 60Hz. For most smartphone users, this won't be a dealbreaker, especially if you’re used to the iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 models.

The deciding factor may be the camera system. The iPhone 13 has only two rear lenses — a wide and an ultra-wide — and doesn’t have a telephoto lens. Naturally, this decreases your ability to zoom compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Still, the iPhone 13 offers an overall camera upgrade from its predecessor, the iPhone 12, with larger sensors that are able to capture amazing photos in low-light settings.

Looking for something similar, but smaller? The iPhone 13 mini packs virtually every feature of the iPhone 13 into a slimmer design and 5.4-inch display.

At a Glance:

6.1-inch OLED screen

A14 Bionic Processor

Two rear cameras

Released in Oct. 2020

Full retail price starting at $699.99

Why You Want It:

The iPhone 12 is a sensible solution for anyone who’s looking for a smartphone upgrade but isn’t pining for the latest and greatest tech — or the price tag that comes with it. You’ll still enjoy 5G capabilities, a 6.1-inch OLED screen, and the totally respectable A14 Bionic Processor. The two-lens rear camera system will be adequate for most owners, too, though you’ll miss out on the improved low-light photography and more advanced video features of the newer models.

At a Glance:

4.7-inch Retina HD screen

A13 Bionic Processor

One rear camera

Released in April 2020

Full retail price starting at $399.99

Why You Want It:

The iPhone SE is the cheapest of any iPhone released in the last two years, but it’s still powerful enough to satisfy casual smartphone users. The SE uses the same A13 Bionic Processor that’s in the iPhone 11, and its single rear camera is great for capturing everyday moments and settings. On the downside, the SE doesn’t come with 5G capabilities, and you may be underwhelmed by the battery life. If you’re multiple iPhone generations behind, or new to smartphones in general, the iPhone SE offers an affordable and serviceable entry point into Apple’s modern tech.