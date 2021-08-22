IPBB vs. Fiber Internet: Find Out Which AT&T High-Speed Internet Plan Is Right for You

Tech

Internet-plan shopping can be overwhelming if you don’t know what you’re looking for. You might not be familiar with the technical lingo, and you definitely don’t want to sign up for an internet plan that costs more than what you need from the service. If you’re considering AT&T as your internet service provider (ISP), then lucky for you, we’ve got your back! We’re here to explain all the ins and outs of AT&T Internet — both the Internet Protocol Broadband (IPBB) and the fiber kind. From a primer on IPBB and fiber internet to a breakdown of current AT&T internet plans and the best overall value, here’s everything you need to know about AT&T Internet service offerings.

AT&T IPBB Internet Plans

What Is IPBB Internet?

IPBB includes ADSL2+, VDSL2, G.Fast, and Ethernet technologies. These are delivered over a hybrid of fiber optic and copper facilities. This internet type offers faster download speeds than traditional DSL connection. All speed tiers are asymmetrical, which means upload and download speeds will be different. AT&T speeds range between 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps. The AT&T Internet 100 plan includes unlimited data which is a must for power internet users. Light to moderate internet users will benefit from IPBB internet, but if you have multiple users in your household, that might be a different story. Geographic and service restrictions apply to AT&T Internet services. Not all speeds are available in all areas. Call or go to www.att.com/internet to see if you qualify.

Available IPBB Internet Plans at AT&T

Below are the current IPBB internet plans offered by AT&T. Make sure to check availability, as pricing and speeds will vary by location.

AT&T IPBB Plan Download Speeds Price Best for Internet 10 10 Mbps $45 per month Social networking, downloading music, and video streaming Internet 18 18 Mbps $45 per month HD video streaming, sharing videos and photos, and lite online gaming Internet 25 25 Mbps $45 per month Streaming on multiple devices, sharing videos and photos, and online gaming Internet 50 50 Mbps $45 per month Video streaming on multiple devices, sharing videos and photos, and online gaming Internet 100 100 Mbps $45 per month Streaming videos in HD, online gaming, and large file sharing

AT&T IPBB Internet Overall Value

Generally, IPBB internet is a solid choice for anyone who uses the internet for a few hours every day and lives in a small household of no more than two to three people. It’s not the fastest when compared to fiber internet, but speeds are still better than plain DSL internet. Here’s a rundown of internet plans:





Pricing and Plans: With five plans to choose from, you can decide how much speed you need for your internet service based on availability.

Download Speeds: IPBB internet speeds range between 10 to 100 Mbps. It’s still not the fastest compared to fiber internet but speeds are consistent and have proven over 99% reliability, even at peak times. 1

Data Caps: Most plans have a data cap of 1 TB except for the Internet 100 plan which includes unlimited data. If you need more or go over the limit, you’ll have to pay an extra $10 for every 50 GB you use, or you can add unlimited data for $30 per month.

Contracts and Service Fees: Luckily, AT&T does not require annual contracts to use their internet service. Installation fees, however, may cost up to $99. Keep in mind that you will need to pay a $10 equipment fee for the AT&T Gateway.

Availability: Currently, AT&T IPBB internet service is available in 21 states.

AT&T Fiber

What Is Fiber Internet?

Considered the gold standard of the internet, fiber is currently the fastest connection type for internet users.2 If you want to stream movies in HD and download large files, fiber internet is the ideal choice. Plans range between 300 to 1,000 Mbps connection with unlimited data. While your plan options are limited compared to the IPBB internet, you won’t have to worry about data caps.

Available AT&T Fiber Plans

Below are the current fiber internet plans offered by AT&T. You have fewer options here, and fiber internet has less coverage than IPBB. It’s important that you check availability, as pricing and speeds will vary by location. Limited availability. May not be available in your area. Call or go to att.com/getfiber to see if you qualify.

AT&T Fiber Plan Download Speeds Price Best for Internet 300 300 Mbps $35 per month Streaming HD videos, online gaming, and large file sharing Internet 500 500 Mbps $45 per month Multiple users who binge, stream, and share large files Internet 1000 940 Mbps $60 per month Connected homes, serious online gamers, home office power users

AT&T Fiber Value

All in all, fiber internet is an option if you don’t want to run into data overage fees. If you’re a heavy internet user, or you live in a household with many power internet users, fiber internet can help accommodate the needs of power internet users in a large household. Here’s a rundown of fiber internet plans:





Pricing and Plans: Pricing varies. Of course, the higher the speeds, the more expensive the plan will be.

Download Speeds: What’s great about fiber internet speeds is that it usually has the same upload speeds, while IPBB internet doesn’t. Keep in mind that speeds will vary based on your location and are not always guaranteed.

Data Caps: Unlimited data is also available for fiber plans. That means you don’t have to worry about going over the data cap and paying the data overage fees.

Contracts and Service Fees: Aside from the equipment fee, AT&T doesn’t require an annual contract.

Availability: Like IPBB internet, AT&T Fiber internet is available in 21 states.

So, is AT&T Fiber worth it? Absolutely! Fiber internet is the new kid on the block when it comes to internet speeds, so if you want to enjoy HD streaming, online gaming with ultra-low latency, large file sharing, and just less restricted internet use overall, fiber internet may offer you the best value.

