Best Things to Buy in November — and 5 Things to Skip

Savvy shoppers know that November is when everything hits sales shelves for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – the busiest shopping season of the year! While it's true that you can get excellent discounts on items like furniture, appliances, and electronics during other annual sales, November has some of the best deals. Before scooping up all the savings, check out some of the top items to buy – and a few things to skip this month.

Best Things to Buy in November

Electronics

November is the month to enjoy all kinds of discounts on electronics and accessories, like headphones, laptops, and charging cables. Black Friday brings some of the best sales to shoppers, with brand-name TVs, PCs, and home audio equipment dropping by hundreds of dollars at major retailers like Best Buy and Sam's Club. And what isn't marked down for Black Friday might be a few days later for Cyber Monday. But, you'll want to hold off on buying brand-new video game consoles and smartphones, which usually take several months to drop in price. Look again during Memorial Day and Fourth of July sales for the best deals.

Home Repair and Renovation Services

Requests to companies that provide home repair and renovation services usually slow down by November, so they're more likely looking to pick up more work throughout the holidays. This is the best time to swoop in and get some of the best pricing on home improvement supplies, painting, remodeling, and other home services. Make a list of small projects you want to accomplish, like updating faucets or light fixtures, that won't leave your home a mess through the holidays. Then, call around to home service companies or Home Depot in your area to get quotes. If you’re looking for essential tools with quality and functionality in mind, peep our roundup of 18 Must-Have Home Depot Tools Under $20 for Homeowners and DIY Enthusiasts.

Toys and Games

November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings are perfect for stocking up on all the toys and games your little ones are asking Santa for this holiday season. Throughout the month, look for early Black Friday deals hitting toy-selling stores, like Walmart, Kohl's, and Melissa and Doug, to snag savings before the big shopping day arrives. Don’t forget to subscribe to your favorite toy retailers' newsletters to be the first to know about early bird deals and plan your Black Friday shopping spree. Just don't expect to see huge markdowns on this year's must-have toys; instead, the best discounts will be reserved for those not on the elves' priority list.

Baking Goods

'Tis the season for baking, which is precisely why you'll see discounts on kitchen & dining, home goods, groceries, and more. Baking ingredients like flour, chocolate chips, and festively colored frosting will be part of grocery store promotions targeting holiday bakers. And if you need any baking pans or small kitchen appliances to help you get the job done, you'll find BOGO at Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe's, and more.

Fall Decor

As the spooky season transitions into holiday festivities, visit your favorite department and craft stores to shop for Halloween deals and fall decor discounts for next year. Michaels and Hobby Lobby famously send their fall decor to the clearance racks right after Halloween, so the first week of November is when you'll want to head in to grab your favorites. You might even find some beautiful fall decor to adorn your home for Thanksgiving while saving 50% off or more!

Smart Home Gadgets

Want to modernize your home with smart gadgets? Thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, November is one of the best times to buy smart doorbells, speakers, thermostats, light systems, and more. This year, check out Philips Hue for excellent savings on smart lighting for your home, including deals on starter kits and replacement bulbs. Amazon is sure to mark down its popular Echo Dot and Echo Show for the shopping season, too.

New to the smart home game? Review the Best Smart Home Devices That’ll Make Your Life Easier in 2021 and beyond!

5 Things to Skip in November

1. Furniture

Although retailers offer great deals on furniture during early Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday promotions, it's not their primary focus this month; rather, it’s items like electronics and toys. Fortunately, Presidents’ Day sales are just a few months away in February, and you'll get incredible savings on furniture for every room. If you really need to upgrade some furniture now, shop around Black Friday sales to get a couple of pieces you need most and save the rest for February.

2. Major Appliances

February's Presidents’ Day sales also bring major appliance discounts to shoppers looking to update their refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, and more. While retailers like Best Buy, Lowe's, and Home Depot will have some models on sale in November during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's best to snag other deals that aren't as available during the holiday shopping season. Then, wait until later to get the biggest savings on appliances.

3. Gift Cards

It can be tempting to stock up on gift cards in November as you tick off the names of your friends and family from your holiday shopping list. But if you can hold off until December, you'll find way better deals. This is when several retailers start offering free gift cards with other purchases, especially online. It's not uncommon to score gift cards worth $5-$25 or more when you make a minimum purchase in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

4. Holiday Decorations

In November, stores stock their shelves full of holiday decorations. Sure, you'll get the best selection of ornaments, garland, lights, and outdoor inflatables this month, but you won't get the biggest savings. Closer to Christmas is when you'll find the best deals on holiday decor, like BOGO 50% off light sets and 25% off or more on other goodies to deck your home inside and out. For the most significant price drops, check stores the first few days after Christmas.

5. Fitness Stuff

Black Friday deals offer tempting prices on fitness equipment and gear but wait until January to buy everything you need for your home gym. This is when you'll find promotions targeting people who want to start the new year with healthier habits, so you'll find all kinds of savings on fitness equipment, nutritional supplements, and fitness subscriptions to stay in shape throughout the year.