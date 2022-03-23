Home | Seasonal
The Ultimate Savings Guide to a Spring Home Refresh
Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.
Spring is a season of new life and new beginnings, which makes it the perfect time to refresh your home decor. Whether you’re looking to rearrange furniture or sprinkle in bright colors, we’ve rounded up a collection of home decor deals and recommendations to help welcome spring into your space.
Top Spring Home Decor Discounts in 2022
- Pottery Barn: Shop Pottery Barn’s clearance section for exclusive savings of up to 60% off furniture, bedding, and more. Plus, earn 10% back in rewards when you use the new Pottery Barn Key Rewards Credit Card. Cardholders also receive $25 in birthday rewards annually and free standard shipping on purchases at Williams Sonoma.
- West Elm: Looking for deals on larger items such as dining sets or patio furniture? Save up to 40% at West Elm on in-stock furniture.
- Lowe’s: Enjoy free shipping at Lowe’s on orders of $45 or more. Looking for more online deals at Lowe’s? Lowe’s has one-day, online-only Deals of the Day while supplies last.
- The Home Depot: Take $5 off your next purchase when you sign up for Home Depot's email list. Check out their Special Buys of the Day for additional savings.
- Ace Hardware: Receive $5 off and score a new member point bonus with a new Ace Rewards membership, plus perks like free shipping over $50 and $5 birthday rewards.
- Walmart: Try out a free 30-day trial of Walmart+ for free delivery and shipping on all orders, plus access to exclusive promotional events.
- Target: Take 5% off your purchases at Target and enjoy an extended return window, exclusive promotional offers, and free shipping when you sign up for a Target RedCard today.
- FlowWall: Save 10% on your first purchase when you sign up to receive Flow Wall emails.
- Plants.com: Enjoy free shipping at Plants.com on all orders over $75.
13 Spring Decor Items to Freshen up Your Home
1. Rebecca Atwood Paint Daubs Pillow Cover
Price: $55.50 $26.99 at Pottery Barn
Add a colorful cover to your accent pillows to bring a subtle refresh to your living room seating without busting your budget. Update your accent pillows with this sweetly patterned cover from Pottery Barn at over 50% off.
2. Dawson 30" Marble/Crystal LED Table Lamp, Brass (Set of 2)
Price: $208 $131.49 at Walmart
Elevate your home lighting with these elegant LED table lamps. Their sleek, glamorous marble and crystal design will brighten up any room, and the slim shape makes them functional for smaller spaces too.
3. Style Selections White Bracket Shelf
Price: $18.98 at Lowe’s
White décor is great for drawing the eye and creating a canvas for the colors you place around it. These minimalistic shelves are perfect to show off seasonal plants, décor, or books, or use as functional storage.
4. White Glass Glam Vases (Set of 3)
Price: $60.65 at The Home Depot
Elevate your floral arrangements with these luxurious gold-topped white glass vases from Home Depot. The set comes in different vase finishes to bring variety and personality to any room setting.
5. Fluted Ceramic Wallscape Planters
Price: $49-59 $24.50-$41.30 at West Elm
Turn your wall into a miniature oasis with these fluted ceramic planters in white or black. Choose from 3.6" and 5.6" planters to ensure the best fit for your succulents.
6. Bella Storage Solution 40qt Utility Storage Bins Pink
Price: $7.99 at Target
Give your spring storage a great new look with Bella Storage Solution utility bins. These patterned bins come in multiple sizes and eye-catching colors.
7. 2pc Craft Set - White
Price: $749.99 at FlowWall
This thoughtfully designed storage system is every crafter’s dream. Neatly store and organize all of your materials, from your vinyl rolls and pattern scissors to your glue pens.
8. Pioneer Woman Blossom Jubilee 3 Tier Serving Tray
Price: $24.88 at Walmart
Add a splash of color to your kitchen countertops with this elegant three-tiered serving tray from Pioneer Woman. Display your baked goods and snacks or even your coffee pods. The mix of floral and geo print with scalloped edges will bring charm to any space at a very reasonable price.
9. Papier-Mache Trinket Trays
Price: $18 $7.20 at West Elm
Organize in style with these beautifully patterned trinket trays. The versatile catch-alls can be used to store your keys, jewelry, or those hair ties that always seem to magically disappear. You can also use the tray for easy access to office items like Post-its, paper clips, and rubber bands.
10. Amerock Allison Round Cabinet Knob
Price: $4.59 at Ace Hardware
Update your dresser or cabinet hardware with this decorative round cabinet knob from Ace Hardware. This simple swap adds a touch of classic springtime to everyday functional pieces without breaking the bank.
11. Desert Sand Garden Bench
Price: $74.98 at Lowe’s
Looking for a sturdy yet appealing garden bench at a reasonable price? Lowe’s Desert Sand Garden Bench offers both charm and durability for just under $75.
12. Living Accents LED Vintage Outdoor Light Set Warm White
Price: $34.99 at ACE Hardware
Complete your backyard ambiance and light up your evenings with this weatherproof, long-lasting LED vintage outdoor light set. It’ll be the perfect finishing touch for any outdoor area.
13. Spring Meadow Bulb Garden
Price: $44.99 at Plants.com
Give any room instant springtime vibes with this orange and purple flower arrangement. It’s also the perfect way to gift springtime cheer and make a loved one’s day.