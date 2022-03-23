Home | Seasonal

The Ultimate Savings Guide to a Spring Home Refresh

Written by Veronica Lira | March 23, 2022

Spring is a season of new life and new beginnings, which makes it the perfect time to refresh your home decor. Whether you’re looking to rearrange furniture or sprinkle in bright colors, we’ve rounded up a collection of home decor deals and recommendations to help welcome spring into your space.

Jump to:

Bedspread and Pillows

Top Spring Home Decor Discounts in 2022

13 Spring Decor Items to Freshen up Your Home

Rebecca Atwood Paint Daubs Pillow Cover

1. Rebecca Atwood Paint Daubs Pillow Cover

Price: $55.50 $26.99 at Pottery Barn

Add a colorful cover to your accent pillows to bring a subtle refresh to your living room seating without busting your budget. Update your accent pillows with this sweetly patterned cover from Pottery Barn at over 50% off.

Dawson 30

2. Dawson 30" Marble/Crystal LED Table Lamp, Brass (Set of 2)

Price: $208 $131.49 at Walmart

Elevate your home lighting with these elegant LED table lamps. Their sleek, glamorous marble and crystal design will brighten up any room, and the slim shape makes them functional for smaller spaces too.

Style Selections White Bracket Shelf

3. Style Selections White Bracket Shelf

Price: $18.98 at Lowe’s

White décor is great for drawing the eye and creating a canvas for the colors you place around it. These minimalistic shelves are perfect to show off seasonal plants, décor, or books, or use as functional storage.

White Glass Glam Vases (Set of 3)

4. White Glass Glam Vases (Set of 3)

Price: $60.65 at The Home Depot

Elevate your floral arrangements with these luxurious gold-topped white glass vases from Home Depot. The set comes in different vase finishes to bring variety and personality to any room setting.

Fluted Ceramic Wallscape Planters

5. Fluted Ceramic Wallscape Planters

Price: $49-59 $24.50-$41.30 at West Elm

Turn your wall into a miniature oasis with these fluted ceramic planters in white or black. Choose from 3.6" and 5.6" planters to ensure the best fit for your succulents.

Bella Storage Solution 40qt Utility Storage Bins Pink

6. Bella Storage Solution 40qt Utility Storage Bins Pink

Price: $7.99 at Target

Give your spring storage a great new look with Bella Storage Solution utility bins. These patterned bins come in multiple sizes and eye-catching colors.

2pc Craft Set - White

7. 2pc Craft Set - White

Price: $749.99 at FlowWall

This thoughtfully designed storage system is every crafter’s dream. Neatly store and organize all of your materials, from your vinyl rolls and pattern scissors to your glue pens.

Pioneer Woman Blossom Jubilee 3 Tier Serving Tray

8. Pioneer Woman Blossom Jubilee 3 Tier Serving Tray

Price: $24.88 at Walmart

Add a splash of color to your kitchen countertops with this elegant three-tiered serving tray from Pioneer Woman. Display your baked goods and snacks or even your coffee pods. The mix of floral and geo print with scalloped edges will bring charm to any space at a very reasonable price.

Papier-Mache Trinket Trays

9. Papier-Mache Trinket Trays

Price: $18 $7.20 at West Elm

Organize in style with these beautifully patterned trinket trays. The versatile catch-alls can be used to store your keys, jewelry, or those hair ties that always seem to magically disappear. You can also use the tray for easy access to office items like Post-its, paper clips, and rubber bands.

Amerock Allison Round Cabinet Knob

10. Amerock Allison Round Cabinet Knob

Price: $4.59 at Ace Hardware

Update your dresser or cabinet hardware with this decorative round cabinet knob from Ace Hardware. This simple swap adds a touch of classic springtime to everyday functional pieces without breaking the bank.

Desert Sand Garden Bench

11. Desert Sand Garden Bench

Price: $74.98 at Lowe’s

Looking for a sturdy yet appealing garden bench at a reasonable price? Lowe’s Desert Sand Garden Bench offers both charm and durability for just under $75.

Living Accents LED Vintage Outdoor Light Set Warm White

12. Living Accents LED Vintage Outdoor Light Set Warm White

Price: $34.99 at ACE Hardware

Complete your backyard ambiance and light up your evenings with this weatherproof, long-lasting LED vintage outdoor light set. It’ll be the perfect finishing touch for any outdoor area.

Spring Meadow Bulb Garden

13. Spring Meadow Bulb Garden

Price: $44.99 at Plants.com

Give any room instant springtime vibes with this orange and purple flower arrangement. It’s also the perfect way to gift springtime cheer and make a loved one’s day.

