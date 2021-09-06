Best VPN Deals 2021: How to Stay Safe and Anonymous Online

Tech

In today’s fast-paced digital environment, experts advise everyone to use a virtual private network (or VPN). VPNs encrypt your web traffic and change your IP address, allowing you to remain more anonymous online. There are many reasons to seek this kind of privacy. For one, VPNs protect you from hackers, especially when you’re accessing a public Wi-Fi network, like in a coffee shop or store. They can also hide your activity from marketers and internet providers, and they are especially useful for people in countries with strong internet restrictions or censorship laws.

Which VPN Is Right for You?

Most reputable VPNs, including the ones listed below, offer similar levels of protection in terms of encryption, though they sometimes use different protocols. Among other considerations, what ultimately separates a VPN from its competitor is:

Device compatibility

Number of servers (and their locations)

Pricing

Since everyone’s digital privacy and protection needs are different, we’ve broken down some of the best VPN options available, along with the specific areas they excel in — and the latest top VPN deals offered by each.

Top VPN Deals and Services in 2021

NordVPN — Best VPN for Overall Security

Compatible Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Android TV, Chrome, Firefox

NordVPN not only uses the industry standard AES-256 encryption, their Double VPN system can be utilized to encrypt users’ internet traffic twice. That extra layer of security is great for users who value privacy over any other feature a VPN service provides. It also has a kill switch that automatically stops your downloads and disconnects you from the internet should you lose connection to the VPN. NordVPN has over 5,300 servers across 60 countries, which is far more than some of its major competitors, like ExpressVPN.

Like most VPN services, you can save more money by choosing a long-term plan over a short one. Right now, Nord is offering their two-year plan for $3.30 a month, plus three months free, which is an excellent deal considering their one-month plan costs $11.95. If you’re worried about committing to such a long-term plan, keep in mind NordVPN comes with a 30-day, money-back guarantee.

Pros

Double VPN system

Over 5,300 servers

Cons

IP addresses are static

Split tunneling only available for Windows and Android

Features

24/7 customer support

Connect up to six devices simultaneously

Kill switch

ExpressVPN — Best VPN for Speed and Compatibility

Compatible Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Routers, Smart TVs, Game Consoles

Express VPN can support virtually any platform, making it a smart choice for someone who wants to protect a wide variety of devices. This not only includes Macs and PCs but also game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and a wide variety of smart TVs. Unlike NordVPN, ExpressVPN has true split tunnelling capabilities, which means you can access both a private network and a public network at the same time. This comes in handy if you need to access, say, your company’s network from a café or library. And while NordVPN may technically have thousands more servers than ExpressVPN, Express VPN has 160 servers in 94 countries. This range of locations helps keep its overall speeds high.

ExpressVPN is more expensive than NordVPN, regardless of which plan you choose. However, ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day, money-back guarantee.

Pros

Servers in 94 countries

Runs on virtually any platform

Cons

Only supports five simultaneous connections

More expensive than other options

Features

Kill switch

24/7 live chat support

Split tunnelling

Hotspot Shield — Best VPN for Streaming

Compatible Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Routers, Smart TVs

Hotspot Shield is known for delivering on speed, making it perfect for streaming, gaming or torrenting. It does log VPN sessions though, which might not be ideal for those especially concerned about privacy and potential data breaches.

Both Hotspot’s yearly and monthly plans are more expensive than Nord’s, though they come with a generous 45-day, money-back guarantee. Hotspot Shield also offers family plans with the ability to add five member accounts and connect up to 25 devices.

Pros

Great for streaming or gaming

Servers in over 73 countries

Cons

More logging than some competitors

Features

Proprietary Hydra Protocol

ProtonVPN — Best Free VPN Option

Compatible Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chromebook, Android TV

ProtonVPN lacks the quantity of servers compared to competitors like ExpressVPN and NordVPN, though it continues to grow by the year. We recommend the Plus package that allows up to 10 simultaneous connections (that’s double the five that ExpressVPN allows). ProtonVPN also has a strict no-log policy and its apps are open source and audited, adding to their overall promise of privacy and transparency.

Additionally, ProtonVPN has one of the best free VPN options out there. Full disclosure: Most free VPNs aren’t really worth using, as they either have prohibitive data caps or log your data. ProtonVPN’s free service actually has the same no-logging policy and unlimited data usage as its paid options. The cons? You’ll only be able to access the VPN on one device, and the number of servers drops to a mere 23.

Pros

Based in Switzerland (strong privacy laws)

10 simultaneous connections with Plus package

Cons

Fewer servers than competitors

Expensive pricing

Features

Kill switch

No-log policy

Surfshark — Best VPN for Unlimited Devices

Compatible Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Smart TVs, Chrome, Firefox

Surfshark offers unlimited (yes, unlimited!) simultaneous connections at a hard-to-beat price. For just $2.49 a month, you can get a two-year plan that comes with top-notch security features like a kill switch and multi-hop, which sends your internet traffic through servers in multiple countries at the same time. Surfshark also has a Camouflage Mode that prevents your internet provider from knowing you’re using a VPN. And like many other VPNs, Surfshark comes with a 30-day trial period.

Pros

Lower cost with 2-year plan

Unlimited devices

Easy-to-use interface

Cons

Not as fast as major competitors

No 1-year plan

Features

Strict no-log policy

Kill switch

Camouflage mode

StrongVPN — Best Cheap VPN

Compatible Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Routers, Fire TV

StrongVPN touts its use of the newer WireGuard VPN protocol, which is generally considered to be faster and simpler than OpenVPN. Of course, the relative lack of servers and locations probably limits its overall speed. On the plus side, StrongVPN allows up to 12 simultaneous connections and comes with 250 GB of SugarSync cloud storage. And while its monthly plan of $10.99 isn’t significantly lower than competitors, its 1-year plan adds up to only $3.33 a month.

Pros

12 simultaneous connections

250 GB free cloud storage

Cons

Less servers than most competitors

Features

No-log policy

WireGuard VPN Protocol

Norton Secure VPN — Best VPN for Customer Service

Compatible Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS

Norton is well known for its antivirus software and overall presence in the cybersecurity community, so it’s no surprise they offer a VPN service. Unfortunately, it doesn’t match its major competitors in terms of compatibility. It’s only available on Windows, the Android, the Mac, and iOS — and its kill switch feature doesn’t exist for Macs, iOS or PCs.

Despite these limitations, Norton is backed by its decades-long trusted reputation and its robust customer service, which includes 24/7 live phone support. Its annual plan for five devices is also reasonably priced at $39.99 for the first year and is less expensive than ExpressVPN and Hotspot Shield.

Pros

AES-256 encryption

60-day, money-back guarantee

Cons

Limited platform options

Less macOS and iOS functionality

Features

Multi-hop

24/7 live customer phone support

PureVPN — Best VPN for International Travel

Compatible Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Routers, Smart TVs, Chrome, Firefox, Game Consoles

PureVPN not only uses industry-standard AES-256 encryption, it also provides a kill switch and offers a dedicated IP address for an additional $2.99. This means you won’t be sharing an IP address with other users; this significantly decreases the chance a website would recognize and block your IP address.

Where PureVPN really shines is in its sheer number of servers and locations across the world. This makes it an apt choice for people who travel a lot, especially to places with questionable Wi-Fi networks or countries with strong censorship laws.

Pros

Up to 10 simultaneous connections Over 6,500 servers

Cons

No live phone support

Features

Kill switch

Split tunneling

CyberGhost VPN — Best VPN for Downloading

Compatible Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Smart TVs, Chrome, Firefox, Game Consoles

Boasting over 6,900 servers in over 91 countries, CyberGhost matches its industry standard AES-256 data encryption with the ability to quickly and easily stream and torrent. While CyberGhost does provide its own transparency report, it’s worth noting that it has not had an independent audit in quite some time.

Pros

Over 6,900 servers

Affordable long-term plans

Cons

No recent independent audits

Features

Kill switch

No-log policy

IPVanish — Best VPN for App Configuration

Compatible Platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Fire TV, Chrome

IPVanish is a suitable choice for users who want to customize and configure their VPN interface, as it has plenty of settings and options to play around with. On the downside, streaming services are sometimes limited and don’t always work.

Costs are slightly lower than some competitors, with yearly plans going for $3.75 a month for the first year. IPVanish also offers a VPN + Backup bundle. This package adds 500 GB of cloud storage with ransomware protection to its VPN service for a price of $4.58 a month for a yearly plan.

Pros

Unlimited simultaneous connections

24/7 live chat, email, and phone

Cons

Streaming is sometimes limited

Only 1,900+ servers

