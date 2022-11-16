The 28 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Home Depot

MONEY SAVER | HOME

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Home Depot. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

This year, the Black Friday savings start earlier, giving shoppers plenty of time to take advantage of major discounts. With blowout savings at Home Depot’s Black Friday sale, find up to 40% off select furniture, home decor, and mattresses — from stylish dining tables and cozy couches to comfy mattresses and wall mirrors. Even better, their deals run all month, so making upgrades to your home is even easier. We’ve put together a list of the 28 best Black Friday deals from Home Depot so you can get a head start. Ready, set, shop!

Home Depot Coupons & Black Friday Discounts

Shop the Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals 2022

From elegant mirrors to decorative baskets, shop a wide selection of stylish home decor items with major markdowns. Among their Black Friday deals, discover items that add beauty and function to your living space — including wooden-paneled room dividers, light-reflecting wall mirrors, and artificial indoor plants. Whether you’re looking to refresh your home or start over anew, there are pieces to bring your vision to life. Home Depot has even slashed prices on many of its bestselling items, so act fast.

Make your home extra cozy with great deals on furniture this Black Friday. With everything from classic bed frames to modern kitchen islands, it’s a peak time to find markdowns on investment items for your home. Browse mid-century modern designs, natural wooden finishes, and timeless styles, and enjoy hefty markdowns on furnishings. You’ll find discounts up to $3,000, so keep a lookout for items you’ve had an eye on in case they’re on sale.

This year, Home Depot has over 700 discounted appliances during its Black Friday sale — featuring top brands like Samsung, GE, LG Electronics, and Whirlpool. Whether it’s refrigerators and stove tops or vacuum cleaners and blenders, discover hard-to-beat markdowns on appliances, small and large. With items that are notorious for rarely going on sale — like KitchenAid’s stand mixers — there are a bunch of significant discounts you won’t want to miss. Check out their selection of appliances to enjoy markdowns that are hard to beat at any other time of the year.

Scout major savings as you shop Black Friday mattress deals and get up to $300 off on beds from top brands like Sealy and Lucid Comfort. Home Depot has a wide selection of mattresses for a comfortable night’s sleep — including hybrid models, mattresses-in-a-box, and gel memory foam beds. Choose your preferred height, firmness, and size: there are so many mattresses marked down that getting the perfect one is a breeze. With free shipping and delivery, making improvements to your sleep setup this Black Friday is irresistible.