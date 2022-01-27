What to Buy and How to Save at Macy’s Big Home Sale

Home | Money Saver

Get ready to shop massive savings during Macy’s Home Sale from now until Feb. 15, from big-ticket furniture deals to living room and kitchen essentials. Whether your goals for 2022 include getting better sleep, cooking more, or improving the overall look and feel of your home, Macy’s Home Sale is the perfect time to shop for all your furniture, small appliances, and home decor needs.

Best Ways to Save on Furniture at Macy’s

Enjoy Huge Markdowns at Macy’s Big Home Sale

Macy’s Furniture Deals

Price: $3,558 $2,339.10



Elevating the look of your living room has never been easier! Made especially for Macy’s, this beautiful leather sectional offers a sleek, luxurious style; removable legs; and a timeless design that can complement any decor. Choose between navy or dark grey leather as well as right- or left-arm facing.

Price: $1,215 $809.10



Simple, functional, and minimalistic, this 60-inch dining table comes with four side chairs, making it perfect for everyday use. The chairs feature web-suspension seat cushions in a light color, which contrasts beautifully with the rich tone of the wood. Plus, the distressed finish will make it seem like it’s been a part of your home for years!

Price: $212 $99



Working from home doesn’t mean you always have the convenience of an office, so if you’re someone who tends to commute from the couch to the kitchen table, consider this portable laptop cart. It has three wheels so you can move it around with ease, and you’ll also have the option to sit or stand while you work.

Macy’s Mattress Deals

Price: $1,499 $791.10



Time for a new bed? This mattress has a Goldilocks-friendly feel (not too firm, not too soft) thanks to the three layers of foam under its knit cover: premium response memory foam, advanced comfort foam, and ultra-support foam. In other words, it’ll cradle, adjust to, and support your body for a comfortable, dreamy night’s sleep.

Price: $799 $575.10



This mattress is a great option for back, side, and stomach sleepers, as well as shoppers on a budget! Its Tencel Cooling cover will keep you from feeling too warm, even on hot summer nights, and its layers of memory foam will support you as you drift into sweet dreams. This bundle also includes two plush pillows (a $150 value).

Macy’s Bathroom Sales

Price: $16 $4.99



Created especially for Macy’s, these quick dry reversible towels can give you all the comfort of a luxury hotel spa from your own bathroom. These towels are super absorbent and come in a wide range of colors. Plus, the hand towels, bath sheets, and washcloths are all on sale as well, so you can build a set if you want!

Price: $40 $16.99 with code “HOME"



Is your beauty routine getting bogged down by a messy counter? Clear the clutter and easily organize your makeup with this hanging organizer! With the hook, you can hang it on your bathroom door to save counter and cabinet space. It features ample pockets that can hold two full-size bottles and smaller items.

Price: $279 $143.10 with code “HOME"



Keep your bathroom looking organized and chic with the help of this decorative ladder shelf. It offers plenty of room for extra towels, baskets, or decor. The best part? No assembly is required! Just lean the ladder against the wall and hang your bathroom essentials on the five steps.

Macy’s Kitchen Discounts

Price: $53 $25.59 with code “HOME"



Bedazzle your bar cart and showcase your scotch, rye, and whiskey with these beautiful blue-tinted glasses. With savings like this, you can easily expand your glassware collection with the matching Highball Glasses.

Price: $14.99 $6.99



If you’re trying to spend less on your coffee habit, then this milk frother is for you. Not only is it the secret to all those coffee-shop-worthy lattes you see on social media, but it’s a great way to make sure your drink is well-blended with any powders or flavorings you may add to it. Take an additional 10% off when you order with code “HOME" for even deeper discounts.

Macy’s Home Decor Discounts

Price: $42 $19.99 with code “HOME"



Antique, elegant, and unequivocally beautiful, this vase can add a classic statement to any room. Whether you decide to fill it with an arrangement of fresh blooms or let it stand on its own, this bead-embossed stoneware vase is sure to catch the eye of anyone near it.

Price: $28 $9.93



Ignite some romance in your home with the help of this natural soy wax blend candle. After lighting the cotton wick, let the room fill with notes of oakwood, spices, and red wine — evocative of love letters and other sweet nothings. At this size, you can get up to 40 hours of burn time.