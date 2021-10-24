Save Up to 30% Off These Must-have Items During Macy’s Friends & Family Sale

Beauty | Shopping

Even with all the excitement of the oncoming holiday celebrations, the change in seasons can leave us feeling a little down in the dumps. But we’re not too worried — Macy’s has an upcoming sale that’ll serve as the perfect pick-me-up.

From Oct. 25-30, you can enjoy 15% off beauty items and an additional 30% off everything else with code “FRIEND" during Macy’s Friends & Family Sale. It’s an incredible opportunity to get a head start on your gift list, savor a discount on items you really need, or treat yourself to a little retail therapy. One thing’s for sure: You’re not going to want to let this sale pass you by.

Macy’s Beauty Deals

Price: $20



You’ve seen it all over social media, so why not pick it up for yourself? Clinique’s Almost Lipstick line offers silky, comfortable wear that combines the shine of a gloss with the feel of a lip balm. And this Black Honey shade is everything — it’s suitable for all skin shades and you can layer it on top of your favorite liner or lipstick to enhance your pout. Trust us, it’s worth the hype.

Price: $170



With notes of geranium, wood, and sage, this Yves Saint Laurent’s signature Y scent is exciting, masculine, and totally memorable. It’s fresh and charismatic and offers more intensity than an eau de toilette. Simply spray on pulse points like the wrists, neck, and chest, and you’re ready to take on the day.

Price: $209



This mini facial toning device from NuFace may be small, but it sure is mighty. This device delivers microcurrents to stimulate larger areas of the face for a five-minute lifting facial. According to NuFace, 85% of users saw significant improvements in contouring, 80% reported a more toned feeling and 73% saw improvements in skin tone. Plus, it’s FDA-approved!

Macy’s Apparel Sale

Price: $119.50



This super-soft shirt jacket from Sebby encapsulates three trends for fall 2021: menswear-inspired pieces, faux fur, and a pastel lavender hue. With fun details like the collar, two chest pockets, and button front closure, this midweight teddy jacket will look great with fall favorites like jeans or a cute dress.

Price: $69.50 $59.99



We love the 511’s because of how flattering they are on all shapes and sizes. This cut is a modern take on a slim fit; it offers plenty of room to move comfortably while still fitting through the length of the leg. There are loads of different washes to choose from, and most are dyed with Levi’s ecologically-minded Waterless technology.

Price: $45



Why yes, this is the cutest thing we’ve ever seen — thank you for asking! Your pooch will look sweet and dapper in this impawssibly sweet turtleneck sweater while staying warm and comfy, thanks to the acrylic knit. Featuring a classic Fair Isle print, it’s perfect for holiday pics or simply staying warm on a brisk walk outside.

Winter Shoes

Price: $129



Chic, eye-catching, and comfortable enough for all-day wear, these are some booties you’ll be rockin’ everywhere! The super-trendy block heel adds an architectural element and the leather and knit sock upper create a stylish mix of textures while remaining easy to style. This pair is also available in fall-friendly colors like black, bone, and burgundy.

Price: $178



Whether it’s for a daytime date or even a casual wedding, these Zero Tennis Shoes from Hugo Boss are a great way to experiment pairing sneakers with more formal attire. They’re from Hugo Boss, so you know they’re going to look as great with a suit as they will with your favorite denim. Choose from a fresh white or a classic black — or both!

Price: $80



These gender-neutral boots for toddlers are a classic for any wardrobe, especially going into fall. The classic tan shade is great for complimenting cold-weather colors, and they’re water-resistant so you know their little feet will stay nice and warm in rain or shine.

Home Decor Sale

Price: $200 $79.99



Ever look around your bedroom or living room and think that something’s missing? Well, we know what it is — it’s this cute and chunky knit throw from Oake. Created specifically for Macy’s this kit blanket is as comforting as it is stylish. It’s made from acrylic so it’s super warm and machine washable for easy care. It also comes in five beautiful colors.

Price: $355



Need some extra seating, pronto? This lightweight, foldable bench is a simple solution to your indoor and outdoor hosting needs. Made from weathered acacia wood, this bench features a rustic-chic style in a beautiful seafoam color. Toss some pillows and a throw blanket to make it cozy, and you’re good to go!

Price: $200 $140



Our pets only deserve the best, and that includes their bedding! This orthopedic pet bed is made from memory foam for utmost comfort, and that foam is laminated with medical-grade polyurethane in case of any accidents. Your pup will love snuggling on the super cozy teddy top, and your cat will love the box it comes in!

Kitchen Appliances

Price: $124.99 $59.99



Need something to fill that empty space on your counter? This beautiful 7-speed stand mixer is the answer. Don’t let its beautiful aesthetic and fun color options fool you; this mixer can handle all your upcoming holiday baking needs. It comes with a whisk, dough hook, and paddle attachment so you can get working on GBBO-worthy bakes right away!

Price: $324.99 $249.99



Ideal for everyday use or for extra-special entertaining, this coffee and espresso maker can help you be your own barista with the help of some Nespresso pods and the Aeroccino milk frother. Now, you and your guests can experience coffee-shop quality beverages at the touch of a button. It really is the gift that keeps on giving.

Price: $234.99 $139.99



This 15-piece knife block set is perfect for gift-giving or treating yourself to a kitchen upgrade in preparation for the upcoming holiday feasts. It’s a fantastic investment piece that you’ll be using for years to come. The stainless steel blades are lightweight and durable, and you can relax knowing that they’re dishwasher safe