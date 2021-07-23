National Cheesecake Day 2021: Where to Get Free Cheesecake and Sweet Deals

Food

It’s no surprise that the next best dessert item on the menu is cheesecake (sorry, cake). With its rich flavors and unbeatable creamy texture, a slice of cheesecake just makes our lives a whole lot sweeter. To celebrate and pay tribute to one of our favorite creamy desserts, many restaurants and retailers are offering great ongoing deals, discounts, and promotions on National Cheesecake Day on July 30. Whether you like traditional New York Style Cheesecake or enjoy a tangier take, we’ve compiled a list of ways you can save and savour National Cheesecake Day!

The Cheesecake Factory

The Deal: Buy the gift of cheesecake with The Cheesecake Factory gift cards



When it comes to cheesecake, you’ll have to stop by The Cheesecake Factory and try more than 30 of their different variations of cheesecake created to satisfy your sweet tooth. Last year, The Cheesecake Factory donated $1 to Feeding America for every slice that was sold on July 30. We anticipate they’ll commemorate the holiday in similar dessert fashion this year, so be on the lookout for savings and cheesecake deals. Shopping for someone who enjoys sweet treats? For a limited time, get three $25 gift cards for $71.98 at Sam’s Club and save up to 25% on gift cards.

Marie Callender’s

The Deal: Check to see if your local Marie Callender’s offers the “Kids Eat Free Tuesday and Saturday" deal



If you’re craving both pie and cheesecake, why not make a pit stop at Marie Callender’s and try both? Known for their famous pies, Marie Callender's also makes the best traditional New York Style Cheesecake. The first original New York cheesecake was created by Arnold Reuben, who experimented with cheese pie and came up with a decadent dessert instead. Today, it’s become a beloved recipe and iconic cheesecake that has inspired dozens of other cheesecake variations. Pro tip: certain Marie Callender’s locations may offer freebies such as the “Kids Eat Free Tuesday and Saturday" deal. Indulge in the sweetness of perfectly baked, rich cheesecake to celebrate National Cheesecake Day.

Harry & David

The Deal: Enjoy 10% off select orders $60 or more



Hosting a National Cheesecake Day party with your favorite people? How about celebrating with Harry & David’s iconic Cheesecake Party Wheel? With different cheesecake flavors to choose from like chocolate, strawberry, and Moose Munch®, there’s something for everyone to sample and enjoy! Bring out the cheesecake sampler after dinner and it’ll be sure to be the perfect end to an amazing gathering. For more coupon savings, enjoy 10% off select order $60 or more.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

The Deal: Enjoy $10 off your next visit at Maggiano’s by joining their E-Club newsletter



When it comes to delicious Italian food, Maggiano’s serves up the best entrees — not to mention desserts! In the past, Maggiano’s has offered a free slice of their New York Style Cheesecake with a purchase of an adult entree on July 30. We don’t know if this same offer will apply this year, but it’s worth staying updated closer to National Cheesecake Day by visiting their website or joining their E-Club newsletter to enjoy $10 off your next visit!

Goldbelly

The Deal: Buy 1, Get 1 Free Junior’s Cheesecake Sale (Limited Time Only)



When it comes to empowering small shops and restaurants, Goldbelly gets it right. For a limited time, Junior’s Cheesecake is on sale, which means you can celebrate National Cheesecake Day with two cheesecakes for the price of one! Enjoy a delicious slice of Raspberry Swirl and a free New York Cheesecake by Junior’s, New York’s beloved cheesecake makers since the ‘50s. Their Raspberry Swirl cheesecake is filled with sweet and savory raspberries, heavy cream, cream cheese, and other rich ingredients that make dessert time our favorite time. Whether you’re shopping for meal kits or looking for ways to support restaurants, Goldbelly is a great place to satisfy your late night and dessert cravings.

White Castle

The Deal: Sign up for White Castle’s email list for the latest news, deals, and updates



White Castle made its Hollywood debut in the early 2000s and has since become a go-to destination for burger foodies. Aside from gaining national fame, they also have a pretty unique dessert menu. When you have the late night munchies, go for White Castle’s Fudge Dipped Cheesecake On-A-Stick, a fun reinvention of the hot dog, but in dessert form. While it’s not your traditional cheesecake, it packs a delicious and savory taste with rich cheesecake dipped in chocolate fudge. In the past, White Castle has offered their free cheesecake on a stick with any purchase, so we’re hoping they’ll have a similar deal to celebrate their 100th birthday bash!

Omaha Steaks

The Deal: Take 50% off customer favorites



Omaha Steaks is celebrating 100 years of offering up “the best steaks in the world." Aside from their meaty offerings, they’ve also stepped up to the plate with delicious dessert pairings like cheesecake! For a limited time, take 50% off customer favorites and then head straight to dessert. Enjoy the Individual Cheesecake Sampler featuring four decadent flavors: New York Cheesecake, Cherry Pie Cheesecake, Nutella Cheesecake, and Almond Cheesecake. This sampler is perfect for when you want to taste-test a few flavors without committing to a huge slice. With so many varieties to choose from, you’ll get lost in cheesecake heaven!

Texas De Brazil

The Deal: Service members, EMS, and teachers enjoy a 20% Heroes’ Discount on dinner and lunch prices

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with delicious Brazilian Cheesecake from Texas De Brazil! With a creamy and decadent texture, this cheesecake is filled with rich fudge and drizzled with caramel and nuts for a crunchy finish. In the past, Texas De Brazil has offered a complimentary slice to celebrate National Cheesecake Day, so we anticipate similar deals and promotions this year. If you’re still craving some sweets, they have quite the selection of desserts ranging from Chocolate Mousse Cake to Brazilian Papaya Cream.

Baskin-Robbins

The Deal: Enjoy a free ice cream scoop on your birthday when you sign up for emails and join their Birthday Club



Known for their unique 31 ice cream flavors, Baskin-Robbins has quickly become an iconic and beloved ice cream maker. If you’re looking for a dessert that keeps you cool in the summer, try the Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream. This cheesecake-flavored ice cream is packed with delicious cheesecake bits drizzled with thick strawberry ribbons.

Eileen’s Special Cheesecake

The Deal: Get a complimentary individual Celebration Cheesecake with any $10 purchase



Rated as one of “America’s Best Cheesecakes“ by Food & Wine, Eileen’s Special Cheesecake is a special treat for those who can’t stop dreaming about cheesecakes. With nationwide delivery and an assortment of delicious, creamy cheesecakes, Eileen’s Special Cheesecake fulfills your dessert craving. For a salty and sweet flavor, try the Salted Caramel Cheesecake or their mini cheesecake offerings for a quick sweet treat! Sign up for their email list to receive updates on new cheesecake flavors and events.