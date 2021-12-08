Save Up to 50% on Holiday Meals When You Shop at Omaha Steaks

Food | Holiday

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Omaha Steaks. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Omaha Steaks is a high-quality meat producer known for its locations across the U.S., as well as its expansive online website. Perfect for holiday feasting and beyond, the premium one-stop-butcher-shop and food retailer provides first-class beef, turkey, chicken, pork, seafood, precooked meals and sides, and nearly anything else you can think of.

Omaha Steaks’ Deals & Specials

As we approach the holiday season, there’s never been a better time to try Omaha’s premier selection while taking advantage of great deals on Omaha Steaks available now through the end of January 2022:

Get an extra 10% off and free shipping on orders over $139

Get $20 off orders over $149

If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by Omaha Steaks’ vast online selection, don’t worry; We’re here to guide you through some of their best cuts of steak, as well as top meat options and fantastic meal deals for the whole family. Is your mouth watering yet? Let’s get started!

Choosing the Perfect Steak

Price: $84.99

What You Get: 2 (18 oz.) T-Bone Steaks



While T-bone steaks may conjure up images of your favorite Saturday morning cartoons, there’s nothing childish about this cut of beef. Similar to porterhouse steaks, the T-bone contains a NY Strip on one side and a portion of filet mignon on the other. It’s the best of both worlds, combining the lean and tender juiciness of a filet with the pure beefy flavors of the strip. Bring your best appetite, or carefully share with the rest of your table.

Savings Tip: Shopping at high-quality butcher shops can be expensive. With Omaha Steaks, you can regularly Shopping at high-quality butcher shops can be expensive. With Omaha Steaks, you can regularly save up to 50% on sale items at the store. Get hundreds of dollars off your favorite collections, from filets mignons and gourmet burgers to coconut shrimp and skillet meals.

Price: $168

What You Get: 4 (12 oz.) Private Reserve Ribeye Steaks



Aged for 35 days, the Private Reserve Ribeye is a culinary showstopper. Massive, tender, and rich, it has consistent marbling that packs buttery flavor into every bite. Often thought of as the finest cut of steak, the rib-eye is best prepared as simply as possibly. Just add seasoning (coarse salt and black pepper is all you really need) and cook to medium-rare. Whatever you do, stay away from marinades or brines, as you’ll risk deluding the complex flavors of the beef.

Price: $99.99

What You Get: 4 (10 oz.) Butcher’s Cut New York Strip Steaks



While we mentioned the New York Strip before — it’s technically part of a T-bone steak — we believe the cut named after the Big Apple deserves its own moment to shine. What makes the strip so great? It’s the combination of tenderloin meat with a slight marbling throughout that’s surprisingly thick and lean. While you can certainly grill a New York Strip, we recommend searing it on high heat in a cast iron pan to get that crispy crust and juicy, medium-rare center.

Ham It Up

Price: $64.99 & up

What You Get: 1 Count (8 lbs.) Spiral Sliced Ham (serves 12)



Steak doesn’t have to be the only thing on the menu, and this Spiral Sliced Ham from Omaha Steaks is tailor-made for the holiday season. It’s been slowly smoked for 24 hours and glazed with brown sugar, before being torched to form a delicious crust. Dig in and get tender and bold ham flavor. You’ll also save yourself a headache — simply thaw, serve, and gaze at all the smiling faces of satisfaction around you.

Savings Tip: Active-duty military members and their dependents can Active-duty military members and their dependents can get 10% off all orders at Omaha Steaks . All you have to do is verify your status at checkout to cash in on the savings!

How About Some Chicken?

Price: $24.99

What You Get: 1 Count (2.45 lbs.) Spatchcock Whole Chicken



If you’re unfamiliar with the term “spatchcock" (and who can blame you?), it refers to the process of removing the backbone of a chicken and laying the bird out flat. The result is fast and even cooking, and maybe the crispiest chicken skin you’ve ever tasted. Spatchcocking also allows you numerous cooking options, from baking and grilling to even pan frying. This whole chicken from Omaha Steaks has been flash frozen to preserve every bit of flavor and freshness possible. The rest is up to you.

Fresh and Sustainable Seafood

Price: $275.94 $137.97

What You Get:

4 (6 oz.) Faroe Islands Salmon Fillets

4 (6 oz.) Mahi Mahi

4 (6 oz.) Yellowfin Tuna Steaks

4 (6 oz.) Scarlet Snapper Fillets



With the Ocean’s Bounty collection, you’ll experience some of the world’s best fish without ever leaving your home. Enjoy rich-tasting Faroe Islands salmon, mild and sweet wild-caught mahi- mahi, flaky Pacific yellowfin tuna, and lean scarlet snapper fillets — all of which have been sustainably sourced. This package also comes with free shipping!

Gourmet Sides

Price: $21.99

What You Get: 8 (5.5 oz.) Potatoes



What goes better with juicy steak than a warm and buttery potato? These twice-baked stuffed treats come with all the goodies — sour cream, bacon, and chives — and can quickly be heated right out of the freezer. They’ve also been individually wrapped for convenience.

Don’t Forget Dessert

Price: $14.99

What You Get: 1 (8-inch) Pecan Pie (serves 6)



Oh, the pecan pie — that classic Southern staple! We may be a little biased, but a good pecan pie is hard to top when it comes to holiday desserts. Omaha Steaks makes a good one, with layers of roasted pecans and scrumptious brown sugar filling packed tightly into a flaky homemade crust. It will either remind you of your old family traditions, or put them to shame. Either way, you win.

Savings Tip: Free shipping and 10% off aren’t the only deals you can get with orders over $139. Act fast and you can also Free shipping and 10% off aren’t the only deals you can get with orders over $139. Act fast and you can also get four free filet mignon burgers that are so delicious they’ll have you thinking twice about every burger that came before it.

Planning for Large Gatherings

Price: $238.93 $99.99

What You Get:

4 (5 oz.) Bacon-Wrapped Filets Mignons

4 Boneless Chicken Breasts (1 lb. pkg.)

4 (3 oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks

4 (5 oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers

4 (3.81 oz.) Individual Scalloped Potatoes

4 (4 oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets

1 (3.1 oz. jar) Signature Seasoning



Dine in luxury this holiday season with delectable bacon-wrapped filet mignon, juicy Omaha Steaks burgers, and savory scalloped potatoes. You’ll also get boneless chicken breasts to combine with any of your favorite recipes, gourmet jumbo franks for barbecuing in the afternoon, and crispy made-from-scratch caramel apple tartlets that will melt in your mouth. This package is ideal for hosting large gatherings or as a present to the meat-loving grill master in your family.

Price: $159.99

What You Get: Choose between:

4 (8 oz.) Boneless New York Strips or 4 (5 oz.) Butcher’s Cut Filet Mignons

4 (6 oz.) Bacon Wrapped Pork Chops or 4 (7 oz.) Butcher’s Cut Chicken Breasts

8 (5 oz.) Omaha Steak Burgers or 4 (6 oz.) PureGround Brisket Burgers

4 (3 oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks or 4 (3 oz.) Kielbasa Sausages

4 (5.5 oz.) Stuffed Baked Potatoes or 4 (3.81 oz.) Individual Scalloped Potatoes

4 (4.2 oz.) Chocolate Molten Lava Cakes or 4 (4 oz.) Individual New York Cheesecakes

1 (2.35 oz. jar) Private Reserve Rub or 1 (3.1 oz. jar) Signature Seasoning



For the meat lover who can still be a little picky, this Deluxe Steakhouse DIY kit lets you choose the cut of steak, type of burger, sausage, and other meat options to make for an ultimate carnivorous collection. That doesn’t mean deciding is easy, however, especially when it’s between boneless New York Strip and Butcher’s Cut Filets Mignons. You’ll have equal trouble with the dessert. Chocolate Molten Lava Cake or New York Cheesecake? Decisions, decisions.