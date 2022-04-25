Find Affordable Mother’s Day Jewelry Gifts at Zales — From Personalized Necklaces to Disney-Inspired Earrings

Holiday

Everyone knows that moms aren’t allowed to pick a favorite child, but that shouldn’t keep you from doing the best for yours this Mother’s Day. This year, shop the Mother’s Day Gift Guide at Zales for some great promos that’ll help you get that show-stopping gift to make you the “unofficial" favorite.

Whether it’s a bracelet, earrings, or a watch, we recommend checking out the jewelry deals at Zales to make this Mother’s Day one to remember.

10 Stunning Mother’s Day Jewelry Gift Ideas From Zales

Price: $75 $47.40 ($40.29 after 15% discount)



This inexpensive necklace pendant will be an elegant statement and show off your mom’s love of animals, too. (Bonus points if she’s a “Blade Runner" fan, but it works either way.)

Price: Starts at $149 up to $439



This one’s not just great for your mom, but any mother you know — maybe your spouse, grandmother, or a sibling who just brought a little one into the world! The possibilities are nearly endless for this tasteful pendant. This can also be engraved with up to four lines of text.

Price: $749 $589.99



This is a fun one — if your mom’s a Disney fan, get her one of these pendants inspired by one of their iconic characters. These lovely earrings are modeled after Tiana from the modern classic film “Princess and the Frog," but the possibilities are endless with the Zales Enchanted Disney collection. Here’s a cool idea: Ask your mom to take the Which Disney Princess Are You quiz on the Zales site; or if you already know her favorite character, you can sort through all of the pieces inspired by that particular Disney princess.

Price: $450 $337.50



If you’re anything like me, you were never, ever on time as a kid, much to your mom’s chagrin. Now that we’re all grown up, show her you’ve made a commitment to timeliness by giving her this gorgeous diamond and mother-of-pearl inlaid watch! Alternatively, if your mom is always the last to leave the house, this can be a not-so-understated reminder to be on time.

Price: $219 $169.99



Show your mom that you appreciate all of her hard work raising you with this pendant necklace with a subtle but tasteful nod to your special connection. This pendant features a mother with a child and will make any mom smile.

Price: Starts at $222, up to $1,507.71



This versatile set can be engraved with three names — perfect for yourself, a sibling, and your mother. Part of the appeal of this necklace is that its price scales — so you can spend less with sterling silver and simulated stones or spend more for 14k gold with diamond inlays. If this style isn’t to your liking, there are a few more variations of this design as well.

Price: $169 $129.99



Deep down, you know that no matter what you do you won’t capture your mom’s attention like her furry friends. This Mother’s Day, why not embrace her passion for her pets with this subtle but beautiful earring set? Note: Opal needs special care and can’t be cleaned with steam or in an ultrasonic cleaner, but can be hand-washed, or visit a local Zales store for professional cleaning.

Price: $249 ($211.65 after 15% discount)



Personalized jewelry will make this Mother’s Day even better. Here’s a pendant that shows off both an image AND a line of text, though the text can only be one line (10 characters including spaces). You won’t fit any heartfelt missives, but brevity is also the soul of wit — and good Mother’s Day gifts.

Price: $629 $503.20 ($427.72 after 15% discount)



This is another example of the multitude of options that are full of character in the different collections that Zales has to offer. This one is a subdued nod to a bygone Hollywood age with the Marilyn Monroe collection, but there are many more choices available as well.

Price: Starts at $189.99 up to $6,999.99



If your mom isn’t into big, flashy pieces, these earrings are classics that never go out of style. Show your mom that you really know her style with these absolutely stunning diamond earrings, customizable with different metals, stone shapes, and carat weights.