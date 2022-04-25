Holiday
Find Affordable Mother’s Day Jewelry Gifts at Zales — From Personalized Necklaces to Disney-Inspired Earrings
Everyone knows that moms aren’t allowed to pick a favorite child, but that shouldn’t keep you from doing the best for yours this Mother’s Day. This year, shop the Mother’s Day Gift Guide at Zales for some great promos that’ll help you get that show-stopping gift to make you the “unofficial" favorite.
Whether it’s a bracelet, earrings, or a watch, we recommend checking out the jewelry deals at Zales to make this Mother’s Day one to remember.
Zales 2022 Mother’s Day Coupons
Shop around the site. The Zales inventory is vast, so it’s easy to find great gift ideas AND spectacular Mother’s Day discounts at the same time. Below, check out the Zales coupon codes available now!
- Get 15% off personalized jewelry — this deal is perfect for Mother’s Day! Engraved, personal pieces are always a little bit more special.
- Save up to $750 off qualifying purchases. Buy more and save more with price-activated discounts.
- Take 20% off select clearance items — shop the Zales clearance section to score 20% off on top of already heavily slashed prices.
- Browse the different categories in the sales tab. There are subcategories under the Clearance tab for 20% and up to 60% off styles, so start there for the steepest discounts.
- Sort your results by the lowest price. If you’re on a budget and looking for a place to start, try sorting by the lowest price first — that way, you can get an easy look at what is or isn’t in your price range.
10 Stunning Mother’s Day Jewelry Gift Ideas From Zales
1. 1/20 CT. T.W. Diamond Origami Horse Pendant in Sterling Silver
Price: $75 $47.40 ($40.29 after 15% discount)
This inexpensive necklace pendant will be an elegant statement and show off your mom’s love of animals, too. (Bonus points if she’s a “Blade Runner" fan, but it works either way.)
2. Engravable Print and Handwriting Dog Tag Pendant in 10K White, Yellow, or Rose Gold
Price: Starts at $149 up to $439
This one’s not just great for your mom, but any mother you know — maybe your spouse, grandmother, or a sibling who just brought a little one into the world! The possibilities are nearly endless for this tasteful pendant. This can also be engraved with up to four lines of text.
3. Enchanted Disney Tiana 1/10 CT. T.W. Composite Diamond Lily Stud Earrings in 10K Gold
Price: $749 $589.99
This is a fun one — if your mom’s a Disney fan, get her one of these pendants inspired by one of their iconic characters. These lovely earrings are modeled after Tiana from the modern classic film “Princess and the Frog," but the possibilities are endless with the Zales Enchanted Disney collection. Here’s a cool idea: Ask your mom to take the Which Disney Princess Are You quiz on the Zales site; or if you already know her favorite character, you can sort through all of the pieces inspired by that particular Disney princess.
4. Ladies' Bulova Modern Diamond Accent Rose-Tone Watch with Mother-of-Pearl Dial
Price: $450 $337.50
If you’re anything like me, you were never, ever on time as a kid, much to your mom’s chagrin. Now that we’re all grown up, show her you’ve made a commitment to timeliness by giving her this gorgeous diamond and mother-of-pearl inlaid watch! Alternatively, if your mom is always the last to leave the house, this can be a not-so-understated reminder to be on time.
5. 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Motherly Love Pendant in Sterling Silver
Price: $219 $169.99
Show your mom that you appreciate all of her hard work raising you with this pendant necklace with a subtle but tasteful nod to your special connection. This pendant features a mother with a child and will make any mom smile.
6. Mother's Birthstone Engravable Tilted Triple Heart Pendant
Price: Starts at $222, up to $1,507.71
This versatile set can be engraved with three names — perfect for yourself, a sibling, and your mother. Part of the appeal of this necklace is that its price scales — so you can spend less with sterling silver and simulated stones or spend more for 14k gold with diamond inlays. If this style isn’t to your liking, there are a few more variations of this design as well.
7. 6.0mm Lab-Created Opal Cat Head Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver
Price: $169 $129.99
Deep down, you know that no matter what you do you won’t capture your mom’s attention like her furry friends. This Mother’s Day, why not embrace her passion for her pets with this subtle but beautiful earring set? Note: Opal needs special care and can’t be cleaned with steam or in an ultrasonic cleaner, but can be hand-washed, or visit a local Zales store for professional cleaning.
8. Diamond Accent Photo Heart Locket in Sterling Silver with 18K White, Yellow, or Rose Gold Plate
Price: $249 ($211.65 after 15% discount)
Personalized jewelry will make this Mother’s Day even better. Here’s a pendant that shows off both an image AND a line of text, though the text can only be one line (10 characters including spaces). You won’t fit any heartfelt missives, but brevity is also the soul of wit — and good Mother’s Day gifts.
9. Marilyn Monroe™ Collection Oval Swiss Blue Topaz and 1/4 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Teardrop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Price: $629 $503.20 ($427.72 after 15% discount)
This is another example of the multitude of options that are full of character in the different collections that Zales has to offer. This one is a subdued nod to a bygone Hollywood age with the Marilyn Monroe collection, but there are many more choices available as well.
10. T.W. Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings
Price: Starts at $189.99 up to $6,999.99
If your mom isn’t into big, flashy pieces, these earrings are classics that never go out of style. Show your mom that you really know her style with these absolutely stunning diamond earrings, customizable with different metals, stone shapes, and carat weights.