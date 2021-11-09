By Annie Kim Last Updated: November 9, 2021

2021 Thanksgiving Meal Costs by City

With inflation expected to continue pushing prices for many goods higher and higher, the food we eat is not exempt from rising costs. For the average family, that means they should expect to spend more this year on Thanksgiving dinner than they did last year (by as much as three percent, according to one analysis).

But these national trends can often obscure the vast price differences Americans pay for food depending on where they live. While some families won’t hesitate to spend two or three percent more to have a tasty Thanksgiving meal, in many U.S. cities, costs for this beloved holiday celebration will be well above average.

We wanted to understand how food prices for Thanksgiving dinner vary across the country and by retailer, so we analyzed advertised prices for traditional staples like turkey, sides, and pie in major metropolitan areas in all 50 states.

Key Findings

The overall average Thanksgiving dinner cost for eight adults is $39.85 in 2021, which equates to just under five bucks per person.

Prices are highest in Anchorage, Alaska ($55.87) and lowest in Louisville, Kentucky ($35.09).

Buying ingredients at Walmart will save the most money, with an average cost of $29.48. Expect to spend much more at Albertsons stores, where meals averaged $57.12.

Dinners May Cost Nearly $40 on Average

For a Thanksgiving dinner for eight adults, Americans in major cities across the United States could spend nearly $40 in total. Our menu included a 12 pound turkey, pumpkin puree and a graham cracker crust for pie, cut green beans, a dozen dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, and enough potatoes to make mashed potatoes and sweet potato casserole.

Average Thanksgiving Ingredient Prices 12-pound frozen turkey $17.10 Canned pumpkin (15 oz.) $1.59 Graham cracker pie crust (9 inches) $1.92 12 dinner rolls $3.48 Cranberry sauce (14 oz.) $1.57 Stuffing mix (6 oz. box) $1.46 4 sweet potatoes $4.34 9 russet potatoes $6.87 Cut green beans (14.5 oz.) $0.81 Brown gravy mix (.87 oz) $0.71 Total Meal Cost $39.85

For a full cost breakdown by city, store, and item, jump down to our data appendix.

Cheapest & Most Expensive Cities for Thanksgiving Dinner

As mentioned, the lowest overall average price for Thanksgiving dinner in the cities we examined was Louisville, Kentucky, where shoppers can expect to spend just over $35, or about four bucks less than the national average. Anchorage, Alaska diners will likely see the highest prices ($55.87), followed by Honolulu, Hawaii ($55.48). This makes sense given the high cost of transporting food to the non-contiguous states. Among cities in the U.S. mainland, Thanksgiving dinner costs were highest in Jacksonville, Florida ($45.08).

Cities with the Lowest and Highest Average Dinner Cost Lowest Highest Louisville, Kentucky $35.09 Anchorage, Alaska $55.87 Little Rock, Arkansas $35.13 Honolulu, Hawaii $55.48 Houston, Texas $35.22 Jacksonville, Florida $45.08 Cheyenne, Wyoming $35.95 Dover, Delaware $44.84 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $35.96 Minneapolis, Minnesota $44.54 Columbus, Ohio $36.10 Baltimore, Maryland $43.88 Indianapolis, Indiana $36.45 Fargo, North Dakota $42.90 Topeka, Kansas $36.46 Tacoma, Washington $42.36 Milwaukee, Wisconsin $36.49 Raleigh, North Carolina $42.05 Jackson, Mississippi $36.70 Phoenix, Arizona $41.88

Nine of the ten cheapest cities were in the South or Midwest, while only one Northeastern city, Philadelphia, ranked among the least expensive places to shop for Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Even within the same city, costs can vary quite considerably: In Baltimore, for example, the cheapest Thanksgiving dinner was $31.16 at Walmart, while the most expensive meal was found at Harris Teeter for $52.54.

Talking Turkey: Frozen Bird Going for About $1.34 Per Pound in Major Cities

The overall national average in the 50 cities included in our analysis was $1.34 per pound for frozen turkey. This shakes out to just over $16 for a 12-pound bird, which is enough to feed a group of eight adult diners. Turkey prices were lowest in Portland, Maine, Burlington, Vermont, Providence, Rhode Island and Manchester, New Hampshire, where the average was $1.22 per pound. Prices were highest in Honolulu, Hawaii where you can expect to spend nearly $22 for 12 pounds of turkey.

Lowest and Highest Average Price per Pound for Frozen Turkey Lowest Highest Burlington, Vermont $1.22 Honolulu, Hawaii $1.82 Manchester, New Hampshire $1.22 Minneapolis, Minnesota $1.72 Portland, Maine $1.22 Anchorage, Alaska $1.65 Providence, Rhode Island $1.22 Fargo, North Dakota $1.52 Phoenix, Arizona $1.25 Chicago, Illinois $1.45 Tulsa, Oklahoma $1.25 Newark, New Jersey $1.45 Jacksonville, Florida $1.28 Tacoma, Washington $1.45 Huntsville, Alabama $1.28 New York, New York $1.42 Indianapolis, Indiana $1.28 Baton Rouge, Louisiana $1.35 Little Rock, Arkansas $1.28 Billings. Montana $1.35 Richmond, Virginia $1.28 Denver, Colorado $1.35 Des Moines, Iowa $1.35 Kansas City, Missouri $1.35 Sioux Falls, South Dakota $1.35

Turkey, like many other types of meat, has gotten pricier in 2021. According to USDA data, wholesale frozen turkey hens average $1.22 per pound this year compared to $1.07 per pound last year. Many factors contributed to this increase, including increased demand (more people are expected to have a large Thanksgiving gathering this year compared to last), turkey feed prices, and more. Some retailers are also blaming labor costs and higher prices for packaging materials.

It May Pay to Shop Around: How Costs Vary by Store

Across the retailers included in the analysis, buying your Thanksgiving ingredients at Walmart will be the cheapest way to go across the nation, with an average meal cost of $29.48. That’s well below second-place Kroger brand stores ($42.34), while Albertsons’ brands had the highest costs at an average of $57.12 per meal.

Average Thanksgiving Dinner Cost by Grocery Brand Walmart $29.48 Kroger $42.34 Target $43.95 Other brands $46.88 Albertsons $57.12

Even within large companies like Kroger and Albertsons, prices vary quite a bit. For example, Kroger’s lowest Thanksgiving cost could be found for $37.58 at Food 4 Less in Los Angeles, while its most expensive store is Harris Teeter. There, Jacksonville, Florida residents can expect to spend just over $54 for the Thanksgiving standards.

Conclusion

While all indications are that 2021 Thanksgiving dinners will be more expensive than last year, costs vary considerably even from city to city, and for most families, a two or three percent difference is unlikely to leave a bad taste in the mouth. If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, be sure to shop around and compare prices at a variety of retailers to get the best deals.

Appendix

Our Data

To create our analysis of the cost of a Thanksgiving meal across the U.S. in 2021, we gathered retail prices for the following items to feed approximately eight adults:

12-pound turkey (frozen)

6-ounce box of stuffing mix

Four sweet potatoes (amount needed for sweet potato casserole)

Nine russet potatoes (amount needed for mashed potatoes)

14.5-ounce can cut green beans

1 brown gravy mix packet (0.87 ounce)

15-ounce canned plain pumpkin

9-inch prepared graham pie crust

12 dinner rolls (Hawaiian)

14-ounce can cranberry sauce

Our analysis covered one city or major metropolitan area in each state and encompassed prices for each item at three major grocery stores in each of those cities. Notably, this analysis does not include staple or pantry ingredients, such as butter, milk, or spices, that many families would have on hand.

We grouped some stores together under their parent company for analysis: